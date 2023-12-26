  1. Home
Christmas massacre: Global silence encouraging Israel to commit genocide in Gaza, says UN

December 26, 2023

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine says the international community’s silence on Israeli crimes against Palestinians has allowed the occupying regime to commit genocide in Gaza, likening the situation in the besieged strip to massacres in other parts of the world such as Srebrenica and Rwanda.

“It is not that different from other massacres of civilians if you look closer. Genocide is a process, not a single act. It must be prevented but in Gaza - as in Srebrenica and Rwanda before - the world is just letting it happen,” Francesca Albanese said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The Srebrenica genocide occurred in July 1995 when more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslims were killed in and around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War, while the Rwanda massacre took place in 1994 when nearly one million people were slaughtered.

Albanese's comments came in response to a post that included a UN press release on unlawful Israeli killings in Gaza City, which “raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime.”

The UN press release was referring to an incident that took place on December 19 when Israeli forces raided a building in the al-Remal neighborhood in Gaza City where three related families were sheltering and shot and killed 11 Palestinian men in front of their family members. They then put all the women and children in a room and threw a grenade into it.

The comments were made a day after Israel strikes on central Gaza’s al-Maghazi refugee camp killed scores of Palestinians on Christmas.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 20,674 Palestinians and injured more than 54,536 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

December 25,2023

An Israeli airstrike targeting a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip has killed at least 70 Palestinians as the regime's genocidal war across the besieged territory continues unabated.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported the massacre in a late Sunday, December 24 statement, saying the fatalities came after the regime's air raid hit a number of houses at the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

The airstrike took place when the world was gearing up for Christmas celebrations.  

According to the ministry's spokesman, the strike destroyed a "residential block" and the "toll is likely to rise" given the large number of families residing there and the fact that many people are still under the rubble.

"What is happening at the al-Maghazi camp is the annihilation of an entire residential square," Ashraf al-Qudra said.

The ministry also noted that another Israeli strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed 10 members of the same family.

The ministry's spokesman said the regime's forces "are bombing the main roads between the [refugee] camps ... to impede the arrival of ambulances and civil defense vehicles to the targeted locations."

"Most of the martyrs who arrived from the Maghazi camp were children, women, and the elderly," the spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was quoted by the Palestinian media as saying.

Gaza's Government Media Office said the Israeli strike saw the regime's military bombing "four inhabited homes" at al-Maghazi.

"We call on all countries of the world to put pressure on the criminal occupation in order to stop the genocidal war ... against our Palestinian people and against children, women and civilians," it added.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also reacted to the Israeli attack, describing it as a "horrific massacre."

Hamas called the strike "a new war crime extending the genocide" that the Israeli regime "commits against children and unarmed civilians."

The movement said Israel perpetrated "this treacherous and cowardly bombing...in an attempt to renovate the image of its defeated army."

Hamas noted that Israel's onslaught on Gaza is being "supported by [US] President [Joe] Biden's administration, [which is] the primary partner of the Zionist entity in its crimes and fascist aggression" against the blockaded territory.

The Israeli war machine launched its military aggression on October 7 following an operation by Gaza's resistance movements, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Over 20,400 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli genocide so far.

As the regime's most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.

Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire across Gaza.

December 16,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday flagged off 'Wellness on Wheels', an advanced mobile clinic which will travel across the state focusing on preventive screening and diagnosis of heart and cancer ailments.

According to officials, this is a societal initiative by Volvo Group, which has built and provided this advanced, connected mobile community clinic, in partnership with Narayana Health with support from the Karnataka government.

The Health and Family Welfare Department shall provide basic infrastructure support for the mobile clinic at government hospitals and primary health centers, in order to provide the needful screening for patients.

"This initiative 'Wellness on Wheels' is set to reach districts, taluks, rural areas, and slums in various parts of Karnataka to provide the much-needed assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of society," an official statement said.

The mobile clinic has been especially designed, customised and equipped with advanced screening equipment for detecting cancer and heart ailments along with non-invasive diagnostic tools, including Ultrasound, ECG and X-Ray, it said.

According to the statement, to enable telemedicine and consultation with experts at Narayana Health Hospital in Bengaluru, the vehicle is Wi-Fi enabled and is provided with high-end laptops, specially configured for doctors, to facilitate remote communication and to get expert advice on-the-go.

The 42-feet long, specially designed, spacious mobile clinic is airconditioned, equipped with a diagnostic lab, a chemical toilet, and is independently powered by on-board power sources. The vehicle has storage space for carrying canopies and chairs for patients in-waiting, it added.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health said, "Diagnosing illness at a late stage makes it harder to treat and alleviate a patient’s condition – which unfortunately is a norm today. We could save many lives if we can carry out early diagnoses. This mobile clinic will initiate the culture of preventive healthcare while reaching out to economically weaker and under-served sections in the country, helping to save precious lives."
 

December 14,2023

Puttur: Three have been apprehended by the Puttur rural police in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the kidnap and murder of a youth. 

The arrested accused are Shivappa Hanumanta Madar,45, his brother Manjunath Madar,32, and brother-in-law Durgappa Madar,42, from Bagalkot. 

They are accused of arriving in a maxicab on November 17, kidnapping Hanumanta and brutally murdering him.

Puttur Rural police station registered a case regarding this incident on November 20.

Following this, the police formed a special team led by inspector Ravi BS from the Puttur Rural police station. This team travelled to various locations including Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, and Kolar. 

They arrested Shivappa Hanumanta Madar and Manjunath from Bagalkot last week, who, upon questioning, disclosed that along with Durgappa Madar, they had kidnapped and murdered Hanumanta.

The trio then disposed of the body in the Agumbe Ghat. The accused were presented before a court, which remanded them in police custody for further investigation. 

Subsequently, the accused guided the police to the location near the 13th curve in Agumbe, where they had discarded the body. The body, which was in a decomposed state, was recovered. On Tuesday, the police arrested Durgappa in Belagavi.

On the murder motive, police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Shivappa Hanumanta Madar’s wife, was allegedly having an affair with victim Hanumanta. This connection led to the planned kidnapping and murder of Hanumanta. 

The accused had kidnapped the victim from Kumbra in Puttur, and they subsequently travelled through Hebri in Udupi district. After committing the crime, the accused fled, leaving no trace of evidence behind.

The investigations were conducted under the directions of SP CB Ryshyanth, additional SP Dharmappa MN and Puttur DSP Arun Nage Gowda.

