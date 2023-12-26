Christmas massacre: Global silence encouraging Israel to commit genocide in Gaza, says UN

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine says the international community’s silence on Israeli crimes against Palestinians has allowed the occupying regime to commit genocide in Gaza, likening the situation in the besieged strip to massacres in other parts of the world such as Srebrenica and Rwanda.

“It is not that different from other massacres of civilians if you look closer. Genocide is a process, not a single act. It must be prevented but in Gaza - as in Srebrenica and Rwanda before - the world is just letting it happen,” Francesca Albanese said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The Srebrenica genocide occurred in July 1995 when more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslims were killed in and around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War, while the Rwanda massacre took place in 1994 when nearly one million people were slaughtered.

Albanese's comments came in response to a post that included a UN press release on unlawful Israeli killings in Gaza City, which “raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime.”

The UN press release was referring to an incident that took place on December 19 when Israeli forces raided a building in the al-Remal neighborhood in Gaza City where three related families were sheltering and shot and killed 11 Palestinian men in front of their family members. They then put all the women and children in a room and threw a grenade into it.

The comments were made a day after Israel strikes on central Gaza’s al-Maghazi refugee camp killed scores of Palestinians on Christmas.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 20,674 Palestinians and injured more than 54,536 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.