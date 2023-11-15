  1. Home
  2. 'Crime against humanity': Israeli forces fire at civilians inside Al-Shifa hospital

'Crime against humanity': Israeli forces fire at civilians inside Al-Shifa hospital

November 15, 2023

shifa.jpg

The general director of hospitals in the Gaza Strip says Israeli troops have fired at people inside the al-Shifa hospital during their raid on the largest medical complex in the besieged enclave.

Munir al-Bursh said that those targeted were trying to leave the hospital corridor, which was earlier declared as safe to exit.

“Not a single bullet was fired from inside the hospital during the occupation forces’ storming of the complex,” he told the Al Jazeera TV network on Wednesday,

Bursh also said that Israeli soldiers entered the surgical and emergency buildings located within the al-Shifa hospital complex and searched its basement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli military announced that it was “carrying out a precise and targeted operation” inside the al-Shifa hospital.

Reports said the occupation soldiers, tanks and bulldozers entered the facility, where around 7,000 people are sheltering, along with 1,500 patients and medical staff.

The Palestinian Hamas movement issued a statement in response to the occupation’s crimes in al-Shifa Hospital, saying, “We hold the occupying regime and its neo-Nazi leaders and US President Joe Biden fully responsible for the consequences of the attack on the al-Shifa medical complex.”

The Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad said, in a statement, that “the United States is complicit in the occupation’s crime in al-Shifa hospital. The occupying regime, which had no military achievements in Gaza, wants to take revenge on civilians and patients.”

Over the past few days, the Israeli military has launched airstrikes on the hospital and encircled it in defiance of calls to respect the sanctity of medical centers.

The hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators, resulting in the death of dozens of patients, including premature babies.

Wednesday’s raid came just hours after White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters – without providing evidence – that Washington has “information” that Hamas is using Gaza hospitals, including al-Shifa.

Hamas said the US had given Israel “a green light … to commit more massacres against civilians” by supporting Israel’s “false narrative” that the resistance group was using the al-Shifa hospital as a command and control base.

It further said both Israel and the United States are to blame for the raid that amounted to a “barbaric crime against a medical facility protected by the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

“The silence of the United Nations and the betrayal of many countries and regimes will not deter our Palestinian people from clinging to their land and their legitimate national rights,” Hamas emphasized.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.

Since the start of the war, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 29,000 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Hospital raid ‘crime against humanity’

The Palestinian Authority’s Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said that Israel was committing a “new crime against humanity, medical staff and patients” by carrying out a military operation inside the hospital.

“We hold the occupation forces fully responsible for the lives of the medical staff, patients and displaced people in al-Shifa,” she said in a statement published by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The raid, Kaila noted, could have “catastrophic consequences” for patients and medical staff.

Israel alleges that Hamas has built its headquarters in bunkers and tunnels under the al-Shifa hospital, a claim strongly rejected by the Palestinian resistance movement and hospital staff.

“We don’t know what they will do to us. We don’t know whether they will kill people or terrorize them. We know all the propaganda is lies, and they know as well as we do that there is nothing at al-Shifa Medical Centre,” said Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon inside the al-Shifa hospital.

November 7,2023

pedro.jpg

The Israeli army has reportedly hired foreign mercenaries, including a notorious Spanish group, to use in its brutal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

El Mundo, a major Spanish newspaper, interviewed Pedro Diaz Flores, a notorious Spanish mercenary, who said “many” mercenary groups have joined Israel’s army that pays them “very well.”

“So I came for economy, for money. They pay very well, they offer good equipment and the work is calm. It is 3,900 euros [$4,187] per week, complementary missions aside,” he said of his motives for joining the Israeli forces.

Pedro Diaz Flores previously fought alongside neo-Nazis in Ukraine after Russia began a special military operation in the country’s Donbas region last year.

“We only provide security support to arms convoys or the troops of the Israeli armed forces that are in the Gaza Strip. We do not fight Hamas directly, nor are we involved in assault operations,” he claimed.

“We are in charge of the security of the checkpoints and access control on the borders of Gaza and Jordan. There are many PMCs (private military companies) here and they share the work. Traditionally they have guarded border terminals between Eliat and Aqaba,” he added.

That came as speculations arose last month that mercenaries stationed in Ukraine had begun to join the Israeli military, as the focus of the West has also shifted from Ukraine to Israel.

“It’s clear that the war in the Middle East is taking away the focus” from Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 10,022 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, 70 percent of whom are women and children.

November 6,2023

gaza.jpg

Israel has targeted a children’s hospital in Gaza as the regime’s brutal aggression on the besieged strip has entered its 31st day.

Palestinian sources said the Israeli army hit Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital in the early hours of Monday, leaving an unspecified number of people killed and injured.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residential buildings, mosques, and churches. Under the Geneva Convention, attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas urged the United Nations secretary-general to form an international committee to visit hospitals in the besieged strip to counter Israel’s “false” claims that they are used as launch pads for anti-Israel operations.

Hamas noted that the claims are aimed to “justify” Israel’s attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

According to the statement, the Israeli army targeted more than 100 hospitals and medical centers since the start of the aggression which left 16 hospitals out of service.

On October 17, hundreds of civilians were killed and injured by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. The attack has been condemned as an act of genocide by many governments around the world.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared Israeli bombardments, which began early in October.َ

Also on Monday, fifteen Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential building in Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in the southern province of Rafah.

The Israeli strikes also hit a home in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, leaving three people killed and several others injured.

Fierce strikes were also reported in other areas across the coastal sliver, including Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Other reports said that Israeli airstrikes also killed three people in Khan Yunis City, while three other deaths were recorded in the northern city of Beit Hanoun.

Israeli army conducted 450 strikes overnight, according to the regime’s military.

Medical sources said 45 Palestinians were killed in overnight strikes on Deir al-Balah and al-Zawaida Town.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of violence against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.

However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, 70 percent of whom are women and children.

November 5,2023

palestine.jpg

The military wing of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says more than 60 Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip are lost due to the regime's incessant airstrikes against the blockaded territory.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, made the announcement in a post on the brigades' Telegram channel on Saturday, which was also confirmed in an official statement.

"Since October 7 until now, the barbaric Zionist [regime's] bombing of Gaza has caused the loss of more than 60 enemy captives in Gaza," he said.

The spokesman added that the bodies of 23 captives are trapped under the rubble of the buildings and structures that have been destroyed by the Israeli strikes.

"It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza," he added.

On October 7, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups captured around 250 Israeli soldiers and settlers during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Following the operation, Abu Ubaida said 200 of the captives were being held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

Last month, the brigades announced that around 50 of the captives were killed in the devastating war that the Israeli regime has launched against Gaza since the Palestinians' operation.

The Israeli war has so far killed at least 9,488 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women. Over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded.

On October 28, Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar said in a statement that the group was prepared for an "immediate" exchange of prisoners with Israel, but the regime was stalling.

The movement has so far released four of the captives on humanitarian grounds.

Late last month, Hamas released a video of three captured Israeli women voicing outrage at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his declining to agree to a swap deal and a ceasefire.

