Days after storming al-Aqsa Mosque, Zionist minister visits prison to torture Palestinian inmates

January 7, 2023

A far-right Zionist minister, who attracted international uproar by storming the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound recently, causes yet another scandal by visiting a high-security Israeli prison to make sure Palestinian inmates' conditions there has not improved.

The regime's "national security" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid a visit to the Nafha Prison, which is located in the southern part of the occupied territories, on Thursday, various Israeli newspapers reported.

The prison holds Palestinians, who are found by the regime to be guilty of "security offenses," the term which is applied by Tel Aviv to describe Palestinian resistance operations.

The minister said he had visited the recently-renovated facility to "ensure" that the Palestinians incarcerated there "are not getting better conditions as a result of the construction of new cells," The Times of Israel reported.

"And I was glad to see that the Israel Prison Service does not intend to improve their holding conditions,” he said.

According to Ha'aretz, another Israeli paper, Ben-Gvir said he would continue to check in on the conditions of the prisoners to make sure they do not have "excessive rights."

A dangerous escalation

The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas raged against the fresh controversy, calling it "a dangerous escalation."

The move was intended "to oppress the prisoners and to tighten their suffocating conditions. It’s unprecedented criminal behavior toward them," the group said, and warned that it would not remain silent in the face of such provocative measures.

Ben-Gvir had stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City on Tuesday. The compound is regarded by Muslims as their third-holiest site.

The Palestinian leadership called the intrusion "an unprecedented provocation."

The occupied West Bank-headquartered Palestinian foreign ministry reacted by warning that the move had violated both the international law and the historical status quo of the site, adding that it could trigger a "religious war."

"Ben-Gvir is widely regarded as a fascist, who has repeatedly made provocative moves against Palestinians and the sacred al-Aqsa Mosque, and has frequently stoked violence and terror with his inflammatory remarks, hateful threats, and controversial actions,” the ministry said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates and China have also called on the United Nations Security Council to meet publicly after the provocation, and Jordan has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman, presenting him with a strong-worded protest note.

January 6,2023

Riyadh, Jan 6: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened registration for Hajj 1444 by pilgrims from within the Kingdom.

The ministry said applications can now be submitted by Saudis and residents wishing to perform the Hajj this year through its website and also via the Nusuk app.

The ministry has announced a total of four packages for domestic pilgrims. The first package costs from 10,596 to 11,841; the second from 8,092 to 8,458; the third costs 13,150 and the fourth package, which provides economical services to the pilgrims, costs SR3,984. All prices include value-added tax (VAT).

Pilgrims registered in the third package will be accommodated in the six towers located close to the Jamarat in Mina.

In the first package, the camps will have sophisticated facilities and convenient services for the pilgrims.

The minimum age for the application had been set at 12 years, according to requirements announced by the ministry.

Priority will be given to applicants who have not performed the Hajj in the past and in case vacant places are available, those who have previously performed Hajj will be included.

The ministry said that women’s Mahram will be excluded from the priority advantage.

The national identity (ID) or residency (iqama) must be valid until the end of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH.

The applicant must register companions who want to perform the Hajj with him or her in one facility and in the same unified package. He shall add companions by pressing the specific buttons for the purpose during the registration procedure. The number of companions with one applicant must not exceed 13 people.

Pilgrims must commit to the chosen package and come with the Hajj facility with which they have been registered.

All applicants are also required to complete immunization with coronavirus and “seasonal influenza” vaccines, in addition to obtaining a valid vaccination certificate proving receipt of the “ACYW quadruple meningitis” vaccine, at least 10 days before arriving at the holy sites for Hajj.

The ministry stressed that contracting and providing Hajj-related services are implemented through companies and institutions licensed by the ministry to serve pilgrims from within the Kingdom and listed on the ministry’s website. It added that registration for Hajj must be done by the pilgrim himself, urging all applicants to avoid dealing with campaigns, agents or companies that are not licensed by the Ministry.

Pilgrims are required to pay the fees of the chosen package in the specified Hajj facility within the announced deadline to avoid the cancellation of registration.

A mobile number used in one registration cannot be used for another.

Pilgrims must adhere to all regulations and procedures that will be issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said pilgrims should commit to leaving Mina according to the schedule set for the chosen package.

December 28,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Amidst a series of communal incidents including murders and immoral policing by saffron activists being reported from across Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party has poised to make ‘Hindutva’ a prime agenda in looming assembly polls.  

“We will fight the election on development and Hindutva,” declared BJP national general secretary CT Ravi when media persons questioned him what the saffron party’s approach would be in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region where it is perceived as weak.

He added that the party will give "special" focus on the Old Mysuru region where he pointed out that winning more seats is necessary to get a majority.

"Caste is the reality, but our party runs on the ideology of Hindutva. Our ideology incorporates all castes. Hindutva isn't a religion, but a cultural legacy. All people who come under this legacy, irrespective of their worship methods, are Hindus," Ravi said.

The BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kolar and Chikkaballapur. "We have a report card to show people. Take PM-KISAN, for example. Hasn't it reached farmers of Old Mysuru? Haven't people benefitted from the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor? Milk subsidy that farmers get was started by the BJP. The Hassan airport, which was HD Deve Gowda's dream, is being implemented by the BJP. We have so many such things that we'll tell people," Ravi explained.

Ravi said the BJP realised the importance of the Old Mysuru region in the 2008 and 2018 elections. "We cannot get a majority without winning the confidence of people in this region.  So, while focussing on the entire state, we'll give special focus on the Old Mysuru region," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mandya on December 30 and Devanahalli on December 31. "A good cricketer will play well on any pitch - home or away. Shah will play well on any pitch," Ravi said.

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar said one lakh people are expected at a public meeting Shah will address in Mandya. "People from Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Hassan will attend the convention," he said, adding that Mandya would "cease to be the fortress of the JD(S) and Congress."

In Mandya, Shah will open a mega dairy on December 30. "After that, he'll address cooperatives. We'll submit a memorandum to Shah on doubling NABARD's Rs 24,000 crore loan," Somashekhar said. Shah is also expected to hold talks with milk unions. "One thousand directors of primary agricultural credit societies, 1,000 milk suppliers and 1,000 members of women self-help groups will participate in the programme," he said.

Like Ravi, Somashekhar said the BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Hassan. 

December 26,2022

Shivamogga, Dec 26: BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has urged the Hindu community to keep sharp-edged weapons in their homes in order to protect themselves. 

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga, she said said many Hindus including, Harsha of Shivamogga, have sacrificed their lives in Karnataka in the recent years for the sake of Hindutva. 

“So this is the time for retaliation and not sacrifice,” she added.

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when...Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right," she said.

Targeting Muslims, she said, "they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing, they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god."

She said: "According to Sanyasi, the true definition of love will not survive in this world created by God unless all oppressors and sinful people are removed. Respond in the same way to those involved in Love Jihad. Protect your daughters and instil good values in them."

