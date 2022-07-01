  1. Home
Death and destruction as earthquakes hit Iran’s south; tremors felt in UAE

News Network
July 2, 2022

dubai.jpg
In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors.

Tehran, July 2: At least five people are dead and scores of others injured after multiple earthquakes struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan early on Saturday.

According to media reports, tremors were felt in parts of United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Social media is abuzz with people reporting how they felt tremors following the earthquake. In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors. 

 According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 1.32am at a depth of 10km. The NCM also confirmed that the tremors were felt in the UAE but without any effects.

It is learnt that more than 20 earthquakes with various magnitudes shook different parts of Hormozgan, three of which were above 6 on the Richter scale and the rest between three and four.

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake left at least 5 dead in the west of the province, while two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude left 44 others injured, Iran's Fars News Agency said.

"There are 44 injured people and 5 dead as a result of the earthquakes in the west of Hormozgan, of whom 22 people have been treated in outpatients and 22 people are hospitalized,” said Mojtaba Khalidi, the spokesman of Iran's emergency services.

Hormozgan governor Mahdi Doosti said the occurrence of three earthquakes above 6 on the Richter scale caused a lot of damage to the village of Sayeh Khosh, which was close to the epicenter of the earthquakes.

“With the efforts of people and rescuers, no one is under the rubble anymore and now the distribution of relief items in the area has started,” Doosti told Fars news agency.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 30,2022

mangaluru.jpg

Manglauru, June 30: Heavy rains lashed the coastal city of Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district today leaving many roads and houses inundated. 

The rains have led to widespread damage including uprooting of trees and electric poles leading to power outages, waterlogging and traffic jams.

Many low-lying areas in the city witnessed artificial flood and water entered several houses, thus making it difficult for residents to come out of the house. 

Artificial floods occurred in areas like Pumpwell, Ambedkar Circle, Kodialguthu, Kottara Chowki, Attavar, PVS, Kadri Kambala, Adyar, Ekkur, Alake, Panjimogeru, Baikampady industrial area and other areas.

The Rail Under Bridge (RUB) at Padil was inundated, and caused inconvenience to the vehicle users. There was a huge traffic block on the stretch due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, rainwater entered into the cellars of building complexes, housing shops and other business establishments, exposing the glaring deficiency and lack of proper sewerage system in the rapidly growing city.

An orange alert has been issued for coastal Karnataka, which has been receiving moderate to heavy rains for past few days. 

The meteorological department has predicted that coastal belt of Karnataka would receive maximum rainfall during this monsoon season.  

The rains prompted residents to take to social media to complain about potholes and flooding due to poor infrastructure and failing drainage systems.

News Network
June 27,2022

NewYork.jpg

New York, Jun 27: A 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead while sitting in a parked SUV down the street from his home in New York, according to media reports, days after an Indian national was killed after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head in Maryland.

Satnam Singh was found sitting in the car at around 3:46 pm on Saturday in the South Ozone Park section of Queens with gunshot wounds in his neck and torso, the New York Post newspaper reported quoting New York Police Department as saying.

Singh was sitting in the black Jeep Wrangler Sahara borrowed from a friend when a gunman approached and started shooting, New York Daily News reported.

Singh was rushed from the scene to Jamaica Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Although police said the gunman approached Singh on foot, neighbours said the shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.

“(Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up,” said neighbour Joan Cappellani.

“[It] made a U-turn, came back and then ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ and then went down 129th St,” she said.

The shooting was caught on her home’s security cameras, which NYPD personnel are reviewing, she said.

Detectives were trying to determine if the gunman was aiming at Singh or was hoping to kill the SUV’s owner and was unaware who was inside.

No arrests have been made.

This comes days after Indian national Sai Charan from Telangana was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 25-year-old was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead on June 19.

News Network
June 30,2022

New Delhi, June 30: India on Thursday logged 18,819 new Covid-19 cases, recording a jump of 29.7 per cent since yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

On Wednesday, the nation reported 14,506 single-day infections.

The overall tally jumped to 4,34,52,164, while the active cases breached the 1 lakh mark.

The nation currently has 1,04,555 active Covid-19 cases. 

The death toll jumped to 5,25,116 with 39 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. 

