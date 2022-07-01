Death and destruction as earthquakes hit Iran’s south; tremors felt in UAE

In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors.

Tehran, July 2: At least five people are dead and scores of others injured after multiple earthquakes struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan early on Saturday.

According to media reports, tremors were felt in parts of United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Social media is abuzz with people reporting how they felt tremors following the earthquake. In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors.

According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 1.32am at a depth of 10km. The NCM also confirmed that the tremors were felt in the UAE but without any effects.

It is learnt that more than 20 earthquakes with various magnitudes shook different parts of Hormozgan, three of which were above 6 on the Richter scale and the rest between three and four.

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake left at least 5 dead in the west of the province, while two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude left 44 others injured, Iran's Fars News Agency said.

"There are 44 injured people and 5 dead as a result of the earthquakes in the west of Hormozgan, of whom 22 people have been treated in outpatients and 22 people are hospitalized,” said Mojtaba Khalidi, the spokesman of Iran's emergency services.

Hormozgan governor Mahdi Doosti said the occurrence of three earthquakes above 6 on the Richter scale caused a lot of damage to the village of Sayeh Khosh, which was close to the epicenter of the earthquakes.

“With the efforts of people and rescuers, no one is under the rubble anymore and now the distribution of relief items in the area has started,” Doosti told Fars news agency.