  2. Drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport wounds 8, damages plane

August 31, 2021

A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, state television reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. The earlier attack caused no casualties.

The Arab Coalition said in statements carried by state TV that the second drone attack on the airport amounts to a war crime. 

The attack comes just days after missiles and drones smashed into a key military base in Yemen's south, killing at least 30 Saudi-backed Yemeni troops and marking one of the deadliest attacks in the country's yearslong civil war. 

Since 2015, Yemen's Houthi militants battling the Arab Coalition have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia.

August 21,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: The Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ruthlessly deal with anti-nationals and curtail all anti-social activities in coastal region, especially Dakshina Kannada.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, who submitted a memorandum to Jnanendra, said that there was a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the district.

Attacks citing trivial issues were carried out on Hindus. Attempts are being made to disrupt communal harmony in the district, he said.

He said that incidents such as protest against Veer Savarkar by SDPI and PFI members, NIA raid on the house of former MLA late Iddinabba, theft of cattle, illegal transportation of cattle, love jihad, desecrating places of worship and posting derogatory remarks on Hindu gods have occurred in recent times.

Sharan urged the home minister to initiate steps against those who disrupt peace in the district. 

The memorandum urged the minister to book sedition charges against those who had insulted Veer Savarkar by disrupting Independence Day celebrations in Kabaka Gram Panchayat. A law against love jihad should be implemented in Karnataka, which seeks to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage.

Spana Salian
 - 
Saturday, 21 Aug 2021

Good move by Sharananna we need strict rules in this regards so no one in Mangalore disrupt peace also book people who take law & order as per their wish and manhandle the other religious person in the name of Cow etc. I also urge the Govt to find jobs opportunities to our youths including our Sharananna who is very free now a days with our work.

August 28,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Following the arrest of five people accused of gang-rape in Mysuru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the next challenge was to get them convicted in the court.

Jnanendra also said that the rape survivor, a student, was yet to give a statement to the police. She was allegedly gang-raped near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. The police Saturday arrested five people in Tamil Nadu. 

“Our police have successfully conducted an operation and five people have been taken into custody,” Jnanendra said, congratulating the police team that investigated the crime. 

“Conviction is the next important step. The woman is still not in a position to issue a statement and we can't pressurise her. Based on technical and scientific evidence, the investigation was carried out,” Jnanendra said, adding that this was “a challenging case” for the police. He could not confirm if the rape survivor had left the state.

 “Even in the Nirbhaya and Manipal rape cases, the victims were not in a position to give their statement. In this case, if we had the victim’s statement, maybe the case could have been cracked sooner,” the minister said. 

He further specified that the five people arrested are labourers and not students as was initially believed.

Going forward, the minister said the government would consider measures to tighten the Tamil Nadu and Kerala border that touches Mysuru. “People travel daily and new people come in. But, we can’t impose curbs like it’s done at international borders. We will see what can be done,” he said. 

Following the incident, the government has directed the police to increase patrolling and checks. “I have directed the police to make special bandobasts and take up regular patrolling in the [Chamundi Hills] area, which has already started,” he said. “As much as possible, the public will not be allowed there after sunset. Those who must go will be given protection,” he added.

August 23,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka where Covid test positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai likened the reopening to freedom for students from Covid-19. "Students are very happy. It's like, they have got a freedom today from Covid-19. August 15 is celebrated as a freedom for the country but for our students from classes ninth, tenth, 11th and 12 it's a real freedom for them with the opening of schools," Bommai told reporters after visiting a few schools in the city. He said students were facing a lot of issues in online classes such as communication and network problems but here in the physical classes they can interact with their teachers better.

Apart from better teaching and understanding, students are happy that they are now with their friends, the Chief Minister said. Bommai told teachers, staff and students to follow Covid-19 norms.

"There will be an experts' committee meeting by the month-end. Looking at the situation, we will take a call on two things -- one is regarding border districts and second is classes for class first to eighth standard," the Chief Minister explained.

At an event here, Bommai said if the reopening of schools become successful, August 23 will be celebrated as Education Day just as September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day. He also said that this day is important as it will liberate children from Covid-19. The government decided to start the classes from Monday on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The TAC had said that the teachers and other staff in the schools and PU colleges should be vaccinated first. Further, it said the classrooms should be sanitised, social distancing and hand hygiene should be maintained and everyone should wear masks compulsorily. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh visited a few schools in the city and interacted with students.

The government decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru as Covid-19 positivity rate is above two per cent in these districts, government sources said. On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district in-charge ministers visited a few schools in their respective districts on Monday. In November 2020, degree colleges were opened and later in January 2021, 10th and pre-university colleges were opened for a brief period. The experiment could not continue for long as the second wave had hit the country and Karnataka was among the worst affected states reporting over 50,000 cases and about 500 fatalities daily.

