Dubai issues revised covid safety measures for Ramadan

Dubai has issued Covid-19 precautionary measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, during Ramadan:

> Hosting large social gatherings should be avoided, especially to prevent the elderly and people with chronic diseases to the risks of Covid-19

> Ramadan tents as well as Iftar and donation tents are prohibited

> Taraweeh prayers can be performed in mosques in Dubai on the condition that precautionary measures are strictly observed.

> The maximum duration of prayers (Taraweeh and Isha) will be capped at 30 minutes

The Committee further noted that a decision regarding the Qiyam-ul-layl prayer performed during the last 10 days of Ramadan will be announced later, based on an evaluation of the situation.



The measures are aligned with the guidelines announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).