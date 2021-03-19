  1. Home
  2. Dubai issues revised covid safety measures for Ramadan

News Network
March 19, 2021

Dubai has issued Covid-19 precautionary measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, during Ramadan:

> Hosting large social gatherings should be avoided, especially to prevent the elderly and people with chronic diseases to the risks of Covid-19

> Ramadan tents as well as Iftar and donation tents are prohibited

> Taraweeh prayers can be performed in mosques in Dubai on the condition that precautionary measures are strictly observed.

> The maximum duration of prayers (Taraweeh and Isha) will be capped at 30 minutes

The Committee further noted that a decision regarding the Qiyam-ul-layl prayer performed during the last 10 days of Ramadan will be announced later, based on an evaluation of the situation.
 
The measures are aligned with the guidelines announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). 

News Network
March 12,2021

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.

The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion (Rs 1,179.44 cr) in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have tussled in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.

The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.

“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”

Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. has jumped 96% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 90%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 79%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. have gained more than 52% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, is up 12% so far. 

News Network
March 16,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 16: The government of Karnataka has decided to increase the fine for MBBS course students who surrender their seats during counselling from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh from the next academic year.

Medical education minister K Sudhakar on Monday told the council that the government is doing this to crack down on the seat blocking scam that crops up every year. He was replying to a question by ruling BJP member N Ravikumar. 

Explaining the modus operandi, the minister said private medical college managements get meritorious candidates clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and block seats by paying the fee to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). They surrender them after the final mop-up round of counselling. The surrendered seats are later added to the management quota of private medical colleges which sell them for huge sums of money.

There have been reports that several medical colleges collude with high-ranking candidates in this scam so that seats are made available to less deserving candidates.

An expert committee of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences recently submitted a report to the medical education department recommending fivefold rise in penalty. “We accepted the report and decided to implement it to curb this menace,” the minister said.

Earlier, Ravikumar alleged that private colleges have been indulging in seat blocking and cited raids by CBI on 12 such colleges last year. “Blacklist colleges which indulge in such illegal practices,” he urged.

News Network
March 8,2021

Abu Dhabi, Mar 8: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) today issued the updated list of 'Green List' destinations.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The three countries that have been added include Kazakhstan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development.

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Updated ‘Green List’ as of March 8, 2021:

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore 

> New Zealand

> Australia

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Kazakhstan

> Mauritius

> Morocco

