  2. ‘Fate like Saddam Hussein’: Israel warns Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

‘Fate like Saddam Hussein’: Israel warns Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

News Network
June 17, 2025

As the Middle East conflict between Israel and Iran entered fifth day with neither side backing down, Israeli Defence (Occupation) Minister Israel Katz issued a strong warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, drawing a comparison to the fate of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

“I caution the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and launching missiles at Israeli civilians,” Katz was quoted as saying by CNN. At a meeting with senior military officials in Tel Aviv, Katz also said, “He (Khamenei) should recall the fate of a dictator from a neighboring country who chose a similar path against Israel.”

Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq from 1979 until his ouster in 2003. Following the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Hussein was captured, tortured, and eventually executed by hanging.

Katz’s comments come amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. They also follow reports by CNN citing a senior U.S. official, who claimed that Israel once had an opportunity to assassinate Khamenei. However, the Trump administration opposed the move and communicated its disapproval to Israel at the time.

News Network
June 12,2025

Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.

"....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision in the cabinet that a new survey is to be conducted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago.

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015.

News Network
June 5,2025

Bengaluru, June 5: The Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru on Thursday registered an FIR against IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, and others in connection with the deadly stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked for criminal negligence in the incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The FIR has invoked Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 read with 3(5) of relevant legal provisions.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, directing the state government to submit a status report detailing the causes of the stampede and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 11 deceased. The franchise also launched a relief initiative titled "RCB Cares" to support fans who were injured in the stampede.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," the team said in a statement posted on social media. "As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced a separate Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for each of the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been discharged from hospitals.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where 18 victims were treated, only two remain under care and are reported to be out of danger, according to Medical Superintendent T Kemparaju.

Agencies
June 14,2025

London, June 14: South Africa won the World Test Championship on Saturday, completing a remarkable turnaround to beat Australia by five wickets as they successfully chased down an imposing 282-run target.

But it was an edgy finish as they took 27.4 overs to slowly score the 69 runs needed to secure success on the fourth day at Lord’s after resuming at 213-2 overnight.

In so doing, South Africa completed a successful pursuit of the joint second-highest winning fourth-innings total in test history at the London venue.

It was a first major cricket triumph for South Africa, who had earned an unwanted reputation for failure when on the cusp of victory over the last decades in limited overs competitions.

This was their first appearance in the WTC final, with opener Aiden Markram delivering a heroic innings of 136 to ensure success.

Markram, who reached his century late in the third day, added 34 more runs on Saturday, accumulating carefully before falling to a sharp catch by Travis Head with six runs needed to win.

Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run and was four not out at the end along with David Bedingham, who scored an unbeaten 21.

"It was the most nervous I’ve ever been. I didn’t want to come out and bat but when Aiden went out I had to," said Verreynne.

South Africa started the fourth day favourites to win but nervy, given a litany of past disasters, and would have been further on edge when captain Temba Bavuma was out in the third over of the morning.

A rising delivery from Australia skipper Pat Cummins took an edge and saw Bavuma depart, having added only one run to his overnight total of 65.

Australia made two unsuccessful reviews of not out decisions as they sought a further breakthrough before Mitchell Starc clean bowled Tristan Stubbs for eight with 41 runs still needed.

Markram and Bedingham then diligently put together a 35-run partnership to see them to the brink of success, before the win was secured in the last over before lunch.

South Africa, who came into the contest as underdogs, won the toss on the opening day and gambled by putting Australia into bat. But with Kagiso Rabada returning figures of 5-51, they were vindicated as the defending champions were dismissed for 212.

South Africa’s reply of 138 meant Australia had a 74-run lead, significantly increased after scoring 207 in their second innings, with their tail order recovering after they had slumped to 73-7.

But South Africa profited from a dramatic change in the pitch conditions - after 24 wickets fell on the first two days – to patiently bat themselves to a landmark victory.

