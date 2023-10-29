  1. Home
  2. Gaza death toll crosses 8,000; situation more desperate by the hour, says UN chief

News Network
October 29, 2023

Internet services were restored in parts of Gaza on Sunday, October 29, after being cut off on Friday when Israel intensified its military action on the ground, according to internet tracker NetBlocks. Israeli aggression, however, continues to wreak havoc on Palestinian lives in the region, with Al Jazeera reporting that the death toll has crossed 8,000 and more than 20,000 have been injured.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the situation in Gaza is becoming more and more desperate “by the hour”. “The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hour. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations,” he said while in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“The number of civilians who have been killed and injured is totally unacceptable. The world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe taking place before our eyes,” he continued.

Doctors Without Borders has called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent more deaths in the Gaza Strip. “Northern Gaza is being razed to the ground, while the whole Strip is being hit and civilians have no place to take shelter,” the group said. “The actions of world leaders are too weak, too slow, as a non-binding UN resolution for a humanitarian truce has done nothing to reign in the indiscriminate violence unleashed on a helpless people. Hospitals are flooded with patients, amputations and surgeries are being carried out without proper anesthesia, and morgues are flooded with dead bodies.”

The Palestinian health ministry too has been calling on international actors to step up pressure on the Israeli administration

Netanyahu blames security failure for October 7 – and then retracts

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X (formerly Twitter) blaming Israel’s security agencies for the failures that led to the October 7 Hamas attack – only to later delete that post and apologise.

In the original post, Netanyahu claimed that he had never been warned about the possibility of the Hamas attack. According to Haaretz, he blamed the defense establishment – citing Aharon Haliva and Ronen Bar, the heads of Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet security service – for Israel’s failure to anticipate the attack on October 7.

“Under no circumstances and at no stage was Prime Minister Netanyahu warned about Hamas’ intending to go to war,” the post on the official prime minister’s account stated. “…“every defense official, including the heads of MI and the Shin Bet, believed that Hamas was deterred and sought accommodation. This was the assessment that was presented time and time again to the prime minister and the cabinet by all defense officials and the intelligence community up to the outbreak of the war.”

Several people within the Israeli military and political administration then criticised the post and asked Netanyahu to remove it. Netanyahu went on to just that, posting a new post in which he said, “I was wrong” and “I give full backing to all the heads of the security arms. I am strengthening the Chief of Staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are at the front and fighting for the house.”

News Network
October 27,2023

A Qatar court has handed the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel, a verdict that was described as "deeply shocking" by India as it vowed to explore all legal options in the case. 

The eight Indians were arrested in August last year in an alleged case of espionage for Israel and have since been in solitary confinement.

India, reacting to the development, said that it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

Who are these 8 Indians?

The Indian Navy veterans, who were arrested in August 2022, are Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar.

All of the former Navy officers had a distinguished service record of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions including that of instructors in the force.

In 2019, Commander Purnendu Tiwari was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. In a post at the time, the Indian Embassy in Doha had said the award was given to Commander Tiwari for enhancing India's image abroad.

What were they doing in Qatar?

All eight Indians worked for a private firm, Dahra Global Technologies, and Consultancy Services, which provided training and other services for Qatar's armed forces.

The company is owned by a retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force, Khamis al-Ajmi. Ajmi too was arrested along with the Indians last year but was released in November 2022.

Sources said some of the Indians on death row were working on a highly sensitive project -- Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.

In May, Al Dahra Global closed its operations in Doha and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home.

Why were they arrested?

The eight men were arrested by Qatar's intelligence agency on August 30, 2022. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public yet.

According to reports, the eight men were allegedly arrested for espionage. The charges were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25 and they are tried under Qatari law.

Their bail petitions had been rejected several times and the verdict against them was pronounced on Thursday by the Court of First Instance in Qatar.

What India is doing?

Reacting to the verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they are awaiting the detailed judgement in the case and are exploring all legal options.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA said in a statement.

The government said it would continue to extend all consular and legal assistance to the Indians.

"We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the MEA statement said.

It is learnt that the families of the former Indian Navy personnel had filed a mercy plea to the Emir of Qatar. However, there is no confirmation of it.

News Network
October 20,2023

Days after ruthless bombing on Gaza’s Christian-run hospital, the Israeli occupation forces now have bombed a Greek Orthodox Church in the besieged enclave. 

According to reports, the attack on Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, one of the oldest churches in the world, took place last night while dozens of Palestinian families were sheltering there. 

Rescuers were pulling people out of the rubble, several of whom were injured, according to people at the site.

At least eight people lost their lives and dozens more reported wounded after an airstrike hit the church. 

The development comes as Israel’s war minister told gathered troops they will soon see Gaza “from inside”, suggesting an imminent ground invasion.

United States President Joe Biden has compared Hamas to Russia, saying it is a “priority” to bring US captives held by Hamas home.

Meanwhile, the US reportedly shot down missiles and drones fired from Yemen, “potentially at Israel”, and confirmed reports of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Syria and Iraq.

The European Commission president said the “risk of a regional spillover” from the Israel-Hamas war is “real”.

World Health Organization chief Tedros said aid trucks are “loaded and ready to go” into Gaza as dozens of US senators urge swift implementation of the US-Egypt deal.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

Biden expected to seek $14bn military aid package for Israel

The final amount that will go towards Congress will be revealed later on Friday but my understanding is the figure talked about for Israel is about $14bn.

That might not seem much compared with the $60bn that Ukraine is likely to receive but you have to remember that at the moment, the US already funds the Israeli military by about $3.2bn a year.

So this is essentially four years of money.

That money won’t come through in time to fund what is happening in Gaza. But it will certainly help replenish the Israelis and the Israelis can always use that if there was to be a second front opened up in the war.

That, of course, is the big concern for Joe Biden. So, many times over the last seven days he’s said the words, “don’t, don’t, don’t” – just telling people that if they think they are going to attack Israel at this time they shouldn’t do it.

And that’s another reason why the Americans are moving so much military equipment into the eastern Mediterranean.

News Network
October 21,2023

A few days after killing hundreds of people by bombing a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Israel has threatened to attack yet another such facility in the coastal sliver, which has come to house thousands of Palestinians.

On Friday, Reuters cited the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) as saying that the Israeli military had warned it to "immediately evacuate" Gaza's al-Quds hospital.

The facility is currently rendering services to more than 400 patients. It has also turned into a refuge for around 12,000 Palestinians, who have fled there amid a relentless Israeli war that has been pounding the Palestinian territory since October 7. The war has so far claimed more than 4,000 people.

The PRCS described "70%" of the displaced Palestinians inside the hospital as "children and women," saying they "are in imminent danger."

"This place could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out," it said, asking, "Is there a world power capable of stopping the threats of the Israeli occupation army to bomb hospitals with innocent civilians inside?"

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued an urgent appeal to the international community, saying, "We call on the world to take immediate and urgent action to prevent a new massacre like the one that occurred on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital."

More than 500 people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike against al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the facility when the attack took place.

Numerous world leaders have vehemently denounced the massacre. Major cities across the world have also turned into the scene of angry demonstrations against Tel Aviv's indiscriminate campaign of bloodshed and destruction against the Palestinian territory.

The regime has been responsible for numerous deadly offensives against hospitals and other healthcare facilities across Gaza through both its near-daily attacks against the coastal sliver and several wars that it has waged against the territory in the past. 

