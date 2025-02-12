Gaza healthcare hero subjected to ‘severe torture’ in Israeli prison

  1. Home
February 12, 2025

The family of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, says he has been subjected to “severe torture and mistreatment” following his arrest by Israeli forces in late December.

Abu Safiya’s family, citing his lawyer, said in a post on X on Wednesday that he endured harsh conditions in the first days of his detention in Israeli jails and was held in solitary confinement for 24 days before being transferred to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, where he continues to face poor treatment.

According to Abu Safiya's family, he suffers from chronic high blood pressure and an enlarged heart muscle.

His family added that although Abu Safiya is currently receiving treatment, he is only given one meal per day which is "inadequate” and of very poor quality.

“Regarding his legal case, it is clean, and there are no charges against him,” his family said, adding that all accusations attributed to him have been denied due to lack of evidence and the case is clear.

His family noted that Abu Safiya’s release could be imminent in the coming stages of the prisoner exchange, as the Israeli prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Abu Safiya’s family further called on the international community to pressure Israel to provide adequate food and medicine for him and secure his immediate release.

In late December, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, forcing patients and medical staff to leave while detaining the rest.

Dr. Abu Safiya, 51, was among those taken for questioning by the Israeli military over alleged links to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

He has already called for international intervention to secure his release and that of all detained medical personnel, stressing that healthcare workers must be protected, their rights upheld, and their immediate release ensured. 

News Network
February 5,2025

Belagavi: In a horrific act of rage, a man brutally stoned his wife to death at Upparatti village in Gokak taluk of Karnataka on Tuesday night. 

The accused, Balaji Kabali from Maharashtra, has been arrested, police said.

Kabali, along with his wife Meerabai (25) and family, worked as sugarcane harvesters. Following a heated altercation, he fatally attacked Meerabai before making video calls to relatives.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded as their two-year-old child was seen trying to wake up his mother, unaware of the tragedy.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

News Network
February 5,2025

Mangaluru: In a heartfelt farewell, the Govt Muslim Residential School near Deralakatte bid an emotional goodbye to Manjunath Bhat, a mathematics teacher who dedicated 29 years of his life to shaping young minds. The event, held on Monday, was organized by the school and its alumni association as Bhat prepares to retire in March.

Poornima, district officer from the minority welfare department, praised Bhat’s unwavering commitment. “Serving at the same institution for 29 years is no small feat. It speaks volumes about his dedication,” she remarked.

His colleague, Mohammed Haneef, reflected on Bhat’s exemplary service. “Teaching Muslim children for nearly three decades, he never faced a single complaint. He is truly a model teacher. Post-retirement, he plans to take up farming in his village,” he shared.

Mohammed Anwar AS, president of the alumni association and professor at Yenepoya Medical College, expressed deep gratitude. “No matter how far we go, we must always remember our teachers. I owe my success, in part, to educators like Manjunath Bhat,” he said, recalling cherished memories from his school days.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Bhat addressed the gathering, saying, “I never expected such a grand farewell. My bond with my students is unbreakable, and this event is a testament to the strength of that connection.”

The farewell was presided over by school principal Umarabba, who lauded Bhat’s dedication. “He has been a pillar of this institution, recognized as a model teacher who served with diligence, regardless of the challenges faced,” he noted.

The celebration saw alumni and dignitaries honouring Bhat with valuable gifts, including a gold ring. His wife, Sahana, and children, Srivatsa and Sindhoora, stood by his side as he was showered with love and appreciation—an unforgettable tribute to a teacher whose legacy will live on in the hearts of his students.

News Network
February 5,2025

Americans have taken to the streets in Washington, D.C., protesting President Donald Trump’s scheme to take "long-term ownership" of the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza Strip is not for sale,” the protesters shouted on the city’s streets on Wednesday.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had claimed that the United States would oversee clearing up of destroyed buildings, removing of unexploded ordnance, and “resettling” of Palestinians elsewhere.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it," he had purported.

‘Deploying American troops to Gaza’

Trump’s announcement came after the Israeli regime failed to realize its objective of forcing Gaza’s entire population to leave for neighboring Egypt, despite taking the coastal sliver under a war of genocide for over 15 months, during which the regime killed way upwards of 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Despite offering few details on how the scheme would be implemented, Trump suggested that displaced Palestinians could be sent to "other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts."

He also left open the possibility of deploying American troops in Gaza, stating, "If it’s necessary, we’ll do that."

‘New Riviera’

Trump predicted the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, could become “the Riviera” of the West Asia as he announced his plan to take control of it.

"The Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent," Trump said as he again voiced hopes that Palestinians could be removed from Gaza, and said the United States would redevelop the territory.

‘Recipe for chaos’

The so-called plan, which Trump described as a "long-term ownership position," was met with immediate condemnation from Palestinian groups.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called it a "recipe for chaos and tension in the region" and vowed that "our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass."

The group’s denouncement came amid predictions that the proposal could escalate tensions in the region and spark new waves of resistance across the Palestinian territories and beyond.

Some regional states, including Saudi Arabia, likewise firmly rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians, citing the Palestinian nation’s demand for establishment of their own independent state.

Trump’s comments also drew criticism from various activists and experts. Omar Baddar, a political analyst, slammed the announcement, saying, "He’s essentially declaring the destruction of Palestinian society and the scattering of its people."

American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib called out Trump for "openly calling for ethnic cleansing."

International law experts and human rights organizations have, meanwhile, raised concerns over the legality of Trump's proposal, warning that forced displacement and foreign occupation of Gaza would violate numerous international treaties and conventions.

"This plan disregards the rights of the Palestinian people and sets a dangerous precedent for unilateral land grabs," said Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), a US-based civil rights organization.

Netanyahu, however, praised Trump as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had" and suggested that the scheme could "change history."

The ICC-wanted Israeli official’s trip to the US has already conjured up strong denouncement on the part of various regional and international organizations, figures, and groups over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Separately, Trump cast doubt on the stability of a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hamas that is expected to end the genocide.

"The [Israeli] strikes could start tomorrow. There’s not a lot left to strike," he said amid Tel Aviv’s regular violations of the deal.

He also alleged that the “American-led plan” would lead to the war-wracked Palestinian territory’s “transformation.”

Critics, though, have argued that Trump's proposal could be intended to divert attention from ongoing controversies surrounding his administration, while US Senator Chris Murphy has called it a "reckless distraction from domestic issues."

