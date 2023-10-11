  1. Home
  2. Gaza humanitarian catastrophe: Hospitals turning into graveyards as Israel cuts power; non-stop air raids kill more children

Gaza humanitarian catastrophe: Hospitals turning into graveyards as Israel cuts power; non-stop air raids kill more children

News Network
October 12, 2023

gazablockade.jpg

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,200 people, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday, following an increase in Israeli bombardments on the sixth day since Hamas's surprise attack. 

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza, the United Nations said, as food, fuel and medical supplies dwindle. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

More bodies pulled from rubble

Emergency workers in Gaza have pulled the bodies of 18 people from the rubble of two shattered houses in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The dead included nine children and two women, the news agency reports.

Non-stop air raids

Israel continued to pummel Gaza with air raids, killing dozens of people, including nine children in the city of Khan Younis.

Officials in Gaza say the enclave faces humanitarian catastrophe with the territory’s only power plant shutting down due to a lack of fuel.

Hospitals turning into ‘graveyards’ 

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that hospitals in Gaza are turning into “graveyards” after equipment stopped working due to the lack of power supply.

Hospitals across Gaza are reeling from a shortage of staff and supply, while the number of critically injured grow by the hour due to the continuous Israeli bombardment.

It is now without power, pushed into a complete energy blackout after the besieged strip’s sole power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday, affecting essential services including hospitals.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 9,2023

bomb.jpg

Israel has pounded the besieged Gaza Strip for a second night in a row after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group. Its military says some 100,000 reserve troops have amassed near Gaza.

Fierce fighting is continuing between Hamas fighters and Israeli troops in at least three areas in southern Israel, including a kibbutz in Karmia and in the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said they are holding more than 130 people captive inside Gaza.

Hamas’s surprise attack came after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.

Death toll in Gaza rises to 413

In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip says at least 413 people have died, including 78 children, and more than 2,300 wounded.

The death toll included eight entire families, or a total of 54 residents.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 120,000 people in the besieged enclave have now been displaced amid Israeli shelling.

According to media reports, more than 700 Israelis have been killed in the battle. 

This is how things stand right now

This is how things stand right now as the Israel-Hamas war enters its third day:

•    The death toll has surpassed 1,100 in Israel and Gaza, as more than 100,000 Israel troops are currently amassing at the border to prepare for a possible ground offensive.

•    There are at least seven areas where the Israeli military is still battling Palestinian fighters.

•    Israel says it secured control of Sderot police station, but several points along the wall with Gaza remain breached following the Hamas attack.

•    Israeli air raids have struck more residential buildings in Gaza.

•    Lebanon’s Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli military post in Shebaa Farms. Israel says it responded.

•    A division head and army major among 26 Israeli soldiers confirmed to have been killed by Palestinian fighters. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2023

janata.jpg

Bengaluru, Sep 30: Karnataka Police have registered FIRs against BJP MP Muniswamy and Congress MLA from Bangarpet Narayanaswamy in connection with a public spat they had at the Janata Darshan programme held on September 25.

Balaji, BJP Yuva Morcha District President, had filed a complaint against Narayanaswamy, while the Congress MLA had lodged a complaint against Muniswamy.

The police said on Saturday that they are preparing to interrogate them.

On September 27, Muniswamy, representing the Kolar Lok Sabha seat, had submitted a complaint to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in connection with the incident.

The complaint was made against the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and SP M. Narayana.

Muniswamy alleged that he was attacked and insulted at the Janata Darshan, held in Kolar on September 25.

He complained that Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and Narayana behaved unconstitutionally against him.

A delegation of 30 members, including BJP MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and Keshava Prasad, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the complaint.

“The above-said persons have dealt with a representative of people unconstitutionally and action must be taken against them. The constitution gives the same authority to the opposition party along with the ruling party. I demanded a probe regarding the establishment of a layout. Kolar MLA Narayanaswamy and Minister Byrathi Suresh got me pushed out. Hence, I have lodged a complaint against them,” he said.

“I am also moving a privilege motion againstthe Kolar SP for pushing me out. I will also complain to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla."

The Janata Darshan meeting was organised by the Congress government to directly meet the people and address their grievances.

As soon as Muniswamy stated how the meeting could be held when a land grabber was sitting on the platform and what solutions people could get, Narayanaswamy swooped on him.

Both used vulgar words against each other.

Muniswamy later claimed that Narayanaswamy was allowed to go scot free but he was pushed out of the venue by the SP.

He claimed that he was meted out with treatment as he was a Dalit MP.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2023

police.jpg

Shivamogga, Oct 3: Those who disturbed peace at Shantinagar also known as Ragigudda in Shivamogga belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities, according to Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said, Hindus and Muslims had hurled stones at each other during the Eid procession. Hence, scores of people sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at McGann hospital in the city.

He said, youths belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities from Davangere's Nyamathi had come in a van to see Eid procession.

They returned to their homes after violence broke out. They were interrogated as well. However, they had no criminal background and were found innocent.

Referring to the cut-out issue that took place at Shantinagar on October 1, he said that the issue had been resolved in the morning and has no link with violence.

"District administration had taken effective steps. Houses and vehicles belonging to all communities were damaged. Some have lodged complaints and others must also do the same. We will do the needful," he added.

He stated, six people were injured in the incident. FIR had been registered against only those who hurled stones after examining the evidence including CCTV footage.

The prohibitory orders will continue in Shantinagar, but there is no restriction on movement of people and commercial activities in other parts of the city. He also made it clear that procession has been banned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.