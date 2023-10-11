Gaza humanitarian catastrophe: Hospitals turning into graveyards as Israel cuts power; non-stop air raids kill more children

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,200 people, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday, following an increase in Israeli bombardments on the sixth day since Hamas's surprise attack.

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza, the United Nations said, as food, fuel and medical supplies dwindle. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

More bodies pulled from rubble

Emergency workers in Gaza have pulled the bodies of 18 people from the rubble of two shattered houses in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The dead included nine children and two women, the news agency reports.

Non-stop air raids

Israel continued to pummel Gaza with air raids, killing dozens of people, including nine children in the city of Khan Younis.

Officials in Gaza say the enclave faces humanitarian catastrophe with the territory’s only power plant shutting down due to a lack of fuel.

Hospitals turning into ‘graveyards’

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that hospitals in Gaza are turning into “graveyards” after equipment stopped working due to the lack of power supply.

Hospitals across Gaza are reeling from a shortage of staff and supply, while the number of critically injured grow by the hour due to the continuous Israeli bombardment.

It is now without power, pushed into a complete energy blackout after the besieged strip’s sole power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday, affecting essential services including hospitals.