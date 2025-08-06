  1. Home
  2. Gaza must remain part of Palestinian state: UN warns as Israel pushes for ‘complete occupation’

Gaza must remain part of Palestinian state: UN warns as Israel pushes for ‘complete occupation’

Agencies
August 6, 2025

Gaza.jpg

The United Nations has issued a chilling warning in response to reports that the Israeli regime was pushing for a “complete military occupation” of the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely warned as one that would certainly plunge the region into even deeper catastrophe.

"If these reports are confirmed," said Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, in an address to a UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Tuesday, "they would risk catastrophic consequences,”

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.

The remarks came amid the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the coastal sliver that has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a result of incessant bombardments and simultaneous mass starvation.

Through the war, Tel Aviv has been pursuing such goals as defeating the territory’s Hamas resistance movement, and bringing about Gazans’ mass exodus to neighboring countries.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an earlier meeting with the regime’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to Israeli occupation.

The Israeli military left Gaza in 2005 following a landslide electoral victory by Hamas that brought the movement to power in the territory.

Even before the genocide, the regime had already subjected entire Gaza to several mass casualty wars and a crippling blockade.

China to Israel: Stop such dangerous actions

Also addressing the Tuesday meeting, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Geng Shuang condemned the apparent Israeli plans, urging the regime to stop “such dangerous actions” and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge countries with influence to act,” he said, a clear nod to the United States, Tel Aviv’s biggest supporter that has been providing the genocide with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, and the regime’s European allies.

Jenca also said Tel Aviv’s likely plan to enforce full occupation of Gaza ”could further endanger the lives” of its remaining captives there -- dozens of whom have been killed during unconcerned Israeli strikes.

Ilay David, brother of one of the captives, also showed pictures of the latter in an emaciated state, brought about by the regime’s refusing to let food and water into Gaza.

“Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome,” he warned, referring to Tel Aviv’s stiff refusal to clinch a deal.

“My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying…,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, however, chose to lash out, blaming countries that had dared recognize Palestine’s statehood.

He claimed that such recognition had “assassinated” a captive exchange deal, categorically denying Netanyahu’s and his officials’ stonewalling that has been confirmed even by the regime’s own officials.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that some 20 former Israeli authorities had rejected complete takeover of Gaza as unfeasible, saying the regime was rather on the precipice of defeat.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
July 31,2025

Malegaon.jpg

Mumbai, July 31: Families of the victims in the 2006 Malegaon bomb blast case have announced plans to challenge the recent acquittal of all seven accused by the Special NIA Court. The victims’ lawyer, Shahid Nadeem, confirmed that they will file an appeal in the Bombay High Court, and if necessary, escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them. Those acquitted include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alias Swami Purnachetanand Giri, former Military Intelligence official Lt Col Prasad Purohit (Retd), and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi alias Dayanand Pandey alias Swami Amrutanand Devtirth, a self-proclaimed Shankaracharya.

‘We Will Not Stop Here’

“We will not stop here… we will move the Bombay High Court, we will move the Supreme Court,” Nadeem said, urging the Maharashtra government to act with the same urgency it displayed in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case. Last week, the state moved the Supreme Court within 24 hours of the acquittal of 12 individuals in that case.

“The government must show the same speed in the Malegaon case as well,” he added.

Court’s Observations and Families’ Response

The Special Court acknowledged that the Malegaon blast occurred — killing six people and injuring over 100 — but acquitted the accused by extending them the benefit of doubt. “This is not a clear acquittal,” Nadeem asserted. “Accused No.10 (Sudhakar Chaturvedi) claimed no bomb blast took place, but that is false. We will file the appeal independently.”

He also expressed anguish at the 17 year wait for justice: “The victims are not at fault. They came from Malegaon to testify and show their wounds, but the agencies failed — ATS and the government both failed. The court gave benefit of doubt only because of investigative lapses.”

PIL Against Investigating Agency

Separately, lawyer activist Nitin Satpute announced plans to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, naming the NIA as a respondent.

“The investigating agency deliberately left lapses in evidence collection and filed a defective chargesheet to shield the accused,” Satpute alleged. “An FIR must be filed against officers who failed to investigate properly at someone’s behest. I will be filing a PIL to demand accountability.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 1,2025

USIndia.jpg

New Delhi: India’s economic growth could slow to around 6% in FY2025-26, the lowest pace in half a decade, if the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods continue through the year, economists and brokerage firms warn.

Current estimates

•    Barclays projects a 30 basis point fall in GDP growth due to the tariffs.

•    Nomura and Elara Capital forecast a 20 basis point decline each.

•    One percentage point equals 100 basis points.

This would mark a slip from the 6.5% growth recorded in the financial year ended March 2025 — already India’s weakest performance since the pandemic-hit year of 2020 21.

Broader forecasts remain steady

Despite the tariff threat, major agencies remain optimistic:

•    RBI, IMF, and ADB continue to project growth at 6.2–6.5% for this year.

•    The IMF recently raised its forecast to 6.4% from 6.2% in April.

Why the impact may be limited

Barclays expects final tariffs to be lower than announced, citing ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US. SBI Securities estimates that even if half of India’s $85 billion exports to the US are affected, the hit to GDP would be around 0.5% — as some products could find new markets.

Emkay Global, however, warns of a $30 33 billion export loss, or up to 0.9% of GDP, if tariffs persist. BMI, a Fitch Solutions unit, also cautions that the drag on global growth may be greater than expected due to higher than assumed tariff rates.

Fastest-growing major economy — still

Even with the slowdown, India is set to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies, driven primarily by strong domestic consumption.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 6,2025

Bengaluru: In an effort to strengthen communication and foster harmony, Kannada lessons will soon be introduced in madrasas across Karnataka, announced Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, President of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

Speaking at the inauguration of a Kannada language workshop for around 180 madrasa teachers, Dr. Bilimale emphasized,

“No community should face humiliation due to language barriers. Any community that learns the state language gains the confidence and spirit to live harmoniously in the land they inhabit. It is therefore vital for minority communities to learn Kannada.”

Dr. Bilimale also urged Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to bring the Urdu Academy under the Department of Kannada and Culture, while ensuring that its autonomy remains intact.

He further revealed that the KDA is preparing to publish 100 books under the series ‘Foundations of Kannada Linguistic Harmony’ aimed at student communities, which will be released soon.

U Nisar Ahmed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, announced that Kannada learning will be rolled out in all 2,000 madrasas across the state, with the syllabus being prepared and printed by the KDA.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assured that the necessary arrangements for this initiative will be made promptly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.