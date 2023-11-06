  1. Home
  2. Gaza secondary school exam topper Al-Shaima Akram, who scored 99.6%, killed in Israeli bombing; family wiped out

Gaza secondary school exam topper Al-Shaima Akram, who scored 99.6%, killed in Israeli bombing; family wiped out

News Network
November 6, 2023

gazatopper.jpg

Joy and jubilation were in the air as a stream of guests walked inside the home of Al-Shaima Akram Saidam to congratulate her on a commendable feat – topping the school examinations.

Saidam, from northern Gaza, scored 99.6 percent marks in this year’s annual secondary school examination announced in July, earning the first position throughout the besieged coastal strip.

In interviews with local media outlets, who queued up outside her home in northern Gaza, the Palestinian schoolgirl spoke exuberantly of her big dreams, hopes, and ambitions.

Saidam also spoke about the painstaking efforts and hard work she put in for the highly competitive examinations, which eventually delivered results as she stood first in the Gaza Strip.

Pertinently, more than 40 percent of Gaza’s 2.2 million population comprises children.

“Getting this achievement was not easy, it was very difficult,” she said in one of her interviews.

“I used to say, ‘I hope I just pass,’ but I [reached] this average, thank God.”

A proud Palestinian, the teenager sported a Palestinian keffiyeh around her neck as local media persons clicked photos and shot videos to publish them with the interviews.

“When I saw my grade, I was truly surprised and was very happy. Hard work had paid off,” she said.

Her father, in an interview with a local Palestinian media outlet after the results were announced in July, said difficult living conditions did not affect her performance or dampen her spirit.

“The issue of electricity is not new to us, it has always been like this,” he said at the time. “There are alternatives such as batteries; there are alternatives today, thank God.”

Saidam had already made plans for the future. She wanted to be a translator. She wanted to join the Islamic University of Gaza and enroll for a degree in English- Arabic translation.

The university was blown up in an Israeli airstrike days after the bombardment began on October 7.

On October 15, amid the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate bombings in Gaza, Saidam and many other members of her family were also killed. She was silenced and her dreams were shattered.

According to Gaza-based Quds TV, they were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp, five kilometers northeast of the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The refugee camp is home to thousands of displaced Palestinians, including those displaced since October 7 when the Israeli regime launched the indiscriminate aerial blitz on northern Gaza.

The aftermath of the bombing showed flattened buildings and corpses lying all around the camp.

This was the place where the teenager and her pregnant mother had sought refuge after the Zionist regime launched attacks on the civilian population in Gaza following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Saidam and her family did not realize that the refugee camp would be targeted as well.

The attack on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp was followed by back-to-back strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, the largest camp for refugees in the northern Gaza Strip.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has already risen above 9,500, most of them children and women. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 1,2023

gzz.jpg

Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan, a broadcast engineer with Al Jazeera’s bureau in Gaza, has lost 19 family members, including his father and two sisters, in Israeli air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp.

In a statement on Tuesday, Al Jazeera denounced what it called a “massacre” and an “unforgivable act” by Israeli forces.

“Al Jazeera vehemently condemns the heinous and indiscriminate Israeli bombing that has resulted in the killing of 19 family members of our dedicated SNG engineer, Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan,” the statement reads.

“This unforgivable act, during the Jabalia massacre, claimed the lives of Mohamed’s father, two sisters, eight nephews and nieces, his brother, his brother’s wife, and their four children, his sister-in-law, and one uncle.”

The tragedy has come amid relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 2.3 million Palestinians have few options for safe haven.

The Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, a tightly packed neighbourhood in northern Gaza, killed more than 50 people, according to Palestinian authorities.

Footage showing the scene of the attack showed rescue workers and volunteers using their bare hands to dig through the rubble to try and reach those trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The attack came days after Al Jazeera Arabic Gaza correspondent Wael Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in an Israeli air raid.

“What happened is clear. This is a series of targeted attacks on children, women and civilians,” Dahdouh said after seeing the bodies of his family members in a morgue.

Earlier this week, the family of Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed received a phone call from a person who stated that they were with the Israeli military and warned them to leave their home and move south.

Palestinian authorities have said that at least 8,525 people, including more than 3,500 children, have been killed in Gaza since fighting began on October 7. The Committee to Protect Journalists has said that at least 31 reporters have been killed by Israeli army in that time, 26 of them Palestinian.

“We urge the international community to address this grave injustice with utmost urgency to justice served for the families of Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan and countless other innocent Gazan civilians who lost their loved ones,” Al Jazeera’s statement reads.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 29,2023

hamasbrigade.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any plans to expand the regime’s ground invasion of the Gaza Strip after more than three weeks of incessant bombardments in the besieged area.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Gaza-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, issued the warning after Netanyahu announced what he claimed to be the “second stage” of a ground incursion by the Israeli occupation army into Gaza.

"We are still waiting for him,” Abu Ubaida said in a video statement. "We will make him taste, by the strength of God, a defeat greater than what he expects or fears.”

The al-Qassam spokesman also hit out at Arab countries for a lack of humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip and said the occupying regime was to blame for the failure to achieve an agreement over a prisoner swap with Palestinians.

"To the leaders of our Arab nations...We do not ask you to mobilize your armies and tanks, God forbid, to defend the children of Arabs and Islam in Gaza," Abu Ubaida said. "But have you reached the point where you cannot send relief and humanitarian aid?"

The spokesman stressed that there were "numerous contacts regarding the prisoner issue," and a chance to strike a deal; however, Israel was not willing to agree to the terms of the agreement, which focused on the release of 200 Israeli captives being held by the brigades, as well the rest who were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

The al-Qassam Brigades previously announced that around 50 of the captives had been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza.

Israel has been waging a barbaric war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups launched their biggest operation against Israel in years. The sneak attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli war has so far claimed the lives of over 8,000 innocent Palestinians, including more than 3,000 children, and left upwards of 20,500 others wounded.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Friday, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The assembly stressed the "importance of preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region," calling on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective."

Israel has rejected all calls for a ceasefire, claiming it would benefit Hamas.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2023

gaza.jpg

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour has told a special session of the UN General Assembly that more than 7,000 civilians have been killed by Israel’s ferocious bombardment since October 7th, with 3,000 children among the casualties.

"Seven thousand Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the last almost three weeks. Seventy percent of all those killed are women and children. Almost all killed are civilians,” he said on Thursday.

“Is this the war some of you are defending? Let me repeat, is this the war that some of you are defending?" Mansour asked Western states.

"Three thousand children in Gaza were killed by Israel in the last almost three weeks. I repeat, 3,000 children. Innocent children. Angels killed in Gaza during the last three weeks," he stated.

"Nothing can justify the killing of a single Palestinian child. Nothing. Nothing at all. Why not feel a sense of urgency to end our killing? Nothing can, as I said, justify war crimes. You are setting us back 80 years by trying to justify what Israel is doing now," the Palestinian ambassador said.

"People are ordered to evacuate. They look at their children. Should we head south? Will we be bombed on the way or once there? Should we go to a hospital courtyard? A UN school? A church? A mosque? Sleep in our car in the streets? But bombs are everywhere," he continued.

"Israel has destroyed over 40% of all homes, making an entire population homeless and displaced," he noted.

"We don't need you to offer us semantic reassurances about IHL (international humanitarian law) and protection of civilians,” he said.

“We need you to honor these norms under these norms, not recall them only to justify their breach seconds later. This selective outrage is outrageous and needs to stop and need to stop now," the Palestinian ambassador stated.

Mansour's comments follow an Israeli ground offensive into northern Gaza overnight ahead of a possible ground invasion.

On October 7, Hamas launched its biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

Since then, Israel has pressed ahead with a relentless bombardment of Gaza. The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,000 with more than 18,000 wounded.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis. 

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thursday.

The ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said during a press conference: "The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached 7,028, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly individuals. In addition, 18,484 citizens have been injured since Oct. 7.”

He said the Israeli forces committed 43 massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 481 people, the majority of whom were displaced to the south of the Gaza Strip, an area that Israel claims to be safe.

bombed.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.