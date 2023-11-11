  1. Home
Gaza’s largest hospital shuts down after running out of fuel due to Israeli siege; babies at risk of death

November 11, 2023

Operations at the largest hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip have been suspended after it ran out of fuel, the spokesperson for the territory's health ministry says. 

“As a result, 39 newborn babies inside incubators are at the risk of death” at the hospital, “where there are 45 babies,” said Ashraf al-Qidra on Satrday.

The complex is also a temporary home to thousands of Palestinians who are seeking refuge from the Israeli aggression.

“The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the al-Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside,” Qidra said, confirming that at least one baby has died after the hospital ran out of fuel.

Qidra said Israeli forces are firing on people moving inside the complex, which is limiting the ability to move from one department to another.

"Some people tried to leave the hospital and they were fired at,” he said, adding that there was no electricity and no Internet.

Aid agency Doctors Without Borders said that it was “extremely concerned” about the safety of patients and medical staff at al-Shifa hospital.

“Over the last few hours, the attacks against al-Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified. Our staff at the hospital has reported a catastrophic situation inside just a few hours ago,” it said in a statement.

The director of the hospital said the compound was struck repeatedly overnight Friday-Saturday and lost power for hours after its generator was hit.

"We received calls about dozens of dead and hundreds wounded in air and artillery strikes, but our ambulances weren't able to go out because of gunfire," said Mohammad Abu Salmiya.

The regional director for Near and Middle East at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said information coming out of Al-Shifa hospital were "distressing".

In a brief post on X, Fabrizio Carboni said the situation "cannot continue like this" as "thousands of wounded, displaced people and medical staff are at risk". 

Palestinian Minister of Health Dr Mai Al-Kaila condemned the international community for failing to protect hospitals from Israel's bombardment of Gaza. 

"What is happening now against hospitals is a decision to kill those in them, as the wounded are dying due to the exhaustion of fuel and medical consumables," Kaila told reporters. 

"Surgeons are performing surgeries without anesthesia, and there is no electricity on the lights of mobile phones for them to operate in the night.

"The catastrophe that is occurring in Gaza now is unprecedented in Palestinian and international history.

"Our hospitals are being besieged and bombed, and their patients, medical staff, and displaced people are being killed in full view of the entire world."

At least 198 health personnel have been killed. Fifty-three ambulances have been destroyed.

Twenty-one hospitals and 47 primary care centers are out of service since the war broke out on October 7. The health ministry said 135 health institutions were targeted by Israel. 

November 9,2023
November 9,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 9: Veteran leader and BJP Parliamentary Board Member B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda was asked by the BJP leadership not to contest in the Lok Sabha polls this time, prompting him to quit electoral politics.

In a sudden development, Gowda, a former union minister who is currently a Member of the Lok Sabha from Bangalore North, announced on Wednesday that he has decided to retire from electoral politics.

"Sadananda Gowda has got instructions from the central leadership (of BJP). He will actively participate in the party activities, but he has decided not to contest in elections," Yediyurappa, former chief minister, told reporters in response to a question on Gowda's move.

Asked whether Gowda's decision came following indications that he may not get a ticket this time, or after facing 'neglect' from the high command, he said, "He (Gowda) has been told directly not to contest the polls this time. So, he has said that he has got several responsibilities from the party and there have not been any shortcomings from the party's side and that he will be involved in the party activities."

In June, Gowda had urged the party's top brass to counter speculation in some quarters that 13 incumbent BJP MPs, including himself, would not get party tickets for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, while seemingly expressing his frustration about the party doing little in this regard.

He had also recently tried to call out the party for not consulting its state leaders before forging an alliance with the JD(S), and had also lamented about the delay in appointing a leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

Gowda had resigned from the Union Council of Ministers in July 2021.

Besides being the chemicals and fertilisers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios such as Railways, Law, and Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Reiterating his decision to quit electoral politics, Gowda said in the district headquarters town of Mandya on Thursday that the party has given him various responsibilities in the past 30 years and nurtured him, and it is now his duty to make way for youngsters coming into the party.

"I was national General Secretary and Vice President of the party, I was state president and played a role in bringing the party to power. For seven years in the Modi government at the centre... I was Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition (in Council), Deputy Leader of Opposition (in Assembly). The party has given me everything,' he pointed out.

Stating that he had decided to retire from electoral politics earlier, after completing 25 years in it, but on the instruction of the party had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gowda said he is announcing retirement six months in advance so that party can find a new face and prepare him or her for next election.

"I'm ready to serve the party in any way I'm asked to," he added.

November 5,2023
November 5,2023

At least 46 journalists have been killed and dozens injured in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s bombardment campaign against the besieged enclave four weeks ago, surpassing the number of media workers killed in any other war in the area since 1992.

In a statement on Saturday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said most of the journalists were directly targeted by Israeli occupation missiles and others were killed in the bombing of their homes.

The media office extended its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and their loved ones, and fellow journalists for the great loss of a group of devoted men and women who have sacrificed their lives for their country and for the sake of fulfilling their duties by standing to the last breath in defense of the truth.

Committee to Protect Journalists said that more media workers have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza than in any other conflict in the area since it started tracking the data in 1992.

The unprecedented Israeli bombardment began when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached at least 9,572 people. More than 26,000 individuals, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been wounded as well.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

The illegal entity has so far refused any calls for a ceasefire, defying the international community’s demands for an immediate end to the massacre of Palestinian civilians.

It is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical. However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile. This is the only formula that democratic states can use to deal with terrorism. At the same time, it is clear that the State of Israel is committed to doing everything possible to return the hostages safe and sound.

‘Still not satisfied; should drop nuclear bomb on Gaza’: Israeli minister after seeing massacre of Palestinian children 

Jerusalem, Nov 5: An Israeli minister was suspended from government meetings “until further notice” on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, after suggesting in an interview dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu, an ultranationalist politician part of Netnayahu’s ruling coalition, told Israel’s Kol Barama radio he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in the Palestinian territory after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on October 7 inside southern Israel.

The attacks killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 7 has killed 9,488 people, most of them women and children, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

When the interviewer asked whether the Israeli minister advocated dropping “some kind of atomic bomb” on the Gaza Strip “to kill everyone,” Eliyahu replied: “That’s one option.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office quickly responded to the minister’s remarks, issuing a statement in which it described them as “disconnected from reality,” adding that Israel was trying to spare “non-combatants” in Gaza.

Following the outcry over his remarks Eliyahu later said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his statement about the atomic bomb was “metaphorical.”

Israel has never admitted to having a nuclear bomb.

November 10,2023
November 10,2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) commissioner Philippe Lazzarini said at least 99 of its staff have been killed in besieged Gaza strict due to Israeli aggression since October 7.

The commissioner added that severely limiting food, water and medicine in Gaza is “collective punishment," saying that the killing of thousands of children “cannot be collateral damage.”

He said pushing one million people to leave their homes and concentrate them in areas that lack adequate infrastructure constitutes “forced displacement." 

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, 15 Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured by Israeli forces in a latest raid on Jenin city and refugee camp and in other Palestinian towns, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

Israel's military said it was conducting raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 operation from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health ministry figures.

Students at 28 universities across the UK are staging a walkout on Thursday and Friday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. They are also demanding the immediate lifting of the siege on Gaza.

Universities taking part include King’s College London, London School of Economics and Edinburgh University. 

Students walked out of their classes, seminars and lectures on Thursday, calling on their institutions to demand an “immediate ceasefire" and an “end to UK complicity in, and funding for, Israel’s genocide in Gaza”. 

Thirty Palestine societies from universities across Britain released a joint statement saying that “the hostile environment that is being encouraged by university administrators has effectively banned Palestinians from their right to publicly grieve the catastrophe befalling their people in Gaza”.

Belgium’s deputy prime minister called on the government to adopt sanctions against Israel and investigate the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane," Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter told Nieuwsblad newspaper. “It is clear that Israel does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire."
 

