  GCC denounces Israeli raids on worshipers, desecration of al-Aqsa in Ramadan

GCC denounces Israeli raids on worshipers, desecration of al-Aqsa in Ramadan

April 10, 2023

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned the Israeli raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where the regime’s forces fired stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at Palestinian worshipers observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

GCC Secretary General Jassim Muhammed al-Budaiwi said in a statement that the incessant incursions by Israeli forces into al-Aqsa Mosque constitute an act of desecration and aggression against the first qibla of Muslims and Islam’s third holiest site. 

He warned against the continued desecrations and attacks on holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories, holding the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the dangerous repercussions of escalating the status quo and sowing the seeds of sedition and hatred.

Budaiwi also reiterated the GCC countries’ firm support for the Palestinian cause and holy sites in the occupied lands, Palestinians’ full sovereignty over all territories occupied since 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

The GCC secretary general finally called on the international community to adopt practical measures aimed at protecting Palestinian civilians and confronting attempts meant to alter the legal and demographic status of al-Quds.

Moreover, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani denounced the Israeli regime’s attempts to change the historical and legal status of al-Aqsa Mosque, imposing restrictions and assaults on Palestinian worshipers.

He slammed Israeli officials’ bids to normalize incursions and enforce temporal and spatial separation of the mosque as unacceptable.

Al Thani then urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities toward protecting the rights of the Palestinian people.

Heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

Israeli forces have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Illegal Israeli settlers have, meanwhile, been freely violating the compound under the Israeli military and police force’s protection.

Palestinian resistance movements in the nearby Gaza Strip have been warning the regime that it would have to bear the consequences of the flare-up that it has brought about in al-Quds and beyond.

Since the start of the holy month, the Israeli regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also press ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.

On Thursday, at least 30 rockets were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation against the Israeli aggression against al-Aqsa.

Resistance fighters based in Gaza also fired several rockets toward the occupied territories. Palestinian sources said the regime’s Iron Dome failed to intercept most of the retaliatory rockets.

Following the rocket attack, Israeli warplanes hit targets inside Gaza and positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon.

The Israeli regime has in recent months stepped up its atrocities, killing around 100 Palestinians this year alone. 

News Network
March 27,2023

Shivamogga, Mar 27: The protest staged by people of Banjara Community opposing the state government's decision to recommend the Centre to implement A J Sadashiva panel commission's report on internal reservation among SCs turned violent in Shikaripur on Monday when police resorted to caning when agitators hurled stones at the residence of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitators when the latter attempted to picket the residence of Yediyurappa and bring the situation under control. 

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar visited the town to take stock of the situation. The enraged agitators burnt posters with the images of Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. A policeman was injured during the violence.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Shikaripur town to prevent untoward incidents and restore peace.

Later, they staged a protest in front of the town panchayat office.

Banjaras urged the government to drop the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report recommending proportional representation to sub-castes among Scheduled Castes, saying it was unscientific. 

They said the report is a ploy by vested interests to divide the Scheduled Caste communities that were living together peacefully all these years.The move of the state government would mete out injustice to Banjaras. It must withdraw the recommendation, they urged.

News Network
March 28,2023

Riyadh, May 28: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia on Monday, Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire.

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported.

The victims were on their way to Makkah to perfom Umrah.

The injured have been taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

Teams from the Red Crescent Authority and Saudi civil defence arrived quickly at the scene of the accident and roped off the area, reported Gulf News.

News Network
March 27,2023

Jerusalem, Mar 27: Muslim worshipers have been forced out of the sacred al-Aqsa mosque as Israeli forces and extremists stormed the vicinity of the mosque on the fourth day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Video footage circulating online showed that Israeli soldiers and extremist illegal settlers forced Muslims from the holy place late on Sunday.

The large groups of Israeli radicals – whose incursion on Sunday came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – were under Israeli forces’ protection.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian foreign ministry called for forcing Israel to comply with its commitments and “halt violations of holy sites in al-Quds, including al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.”

The ministry termed the Israeli assault on worshipers inside al-Aqsa as “a serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for its consequences.

For Muslims, al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site.

This violence comes after the Israeli police approved the storming of al-Aqsa at the instruction of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, almost 300 extremists raided the compound.

The head of the Islamic Supreme Committee in al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrama Sabri, warned of a campaign against the mosque.

He said that the campaign began late on Saturday with the storming and desecration of the al-Qibli prayer hall, urging a rally around al-Aqsa and for a stronger defense of the site.

Sheikh Sabri pointed out that the Israeli soldiers are trying to remove the worshipers from the holy site to pave the way in front of Israeli illegal settlers to storm the mosque and carry out their acts of violence and desecration.

Many Palestinians have called on worshipers to break their fast during Ramadan inside the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque and perform prayers in the mosque.

One of their goals is to intensify the presence of Palestinians in the mosque during the holy month to reassert their right to al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds, in light of recurrent raids by settlers.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

