  2. Hajj 2022 entirely successful on security, service, health fronts: Saudi govt

July 11, 2022

Makkah, July 11: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, said this year’s Hajj season, which welcomed around one million pilgrims for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, has been a success.

“I am pleased to announce that this year’s pilgrimage has been successful on the security, service and health fronts,” Prince Khalid said in a report from state news agency SPA.

There have been no recorded accidents, infections or disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage, he added.

Prince Khalid attributed the success to the extensive financial support, projects and staff that the government dedicated to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj for pilgrims.

He praised the efforts of the security personnel and medical staff in serving pilgrims coming from all over the world.

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meanwhile said COVID-19 incidence among pilgrims during this year’s Hajj was limited to 38 individual cases, which were swiftly addressed in accordance with health protocols.

Citing a successful health plan laid out by the authorities, Al-Jalajel also confirmed no disease outbreaks among pilgrims.

He noted that more than 230 health facilities provided specialized medical services to pilgrims across the holy sites. Over 25,000 health practitioners and 2,000 volunteers also served 130,000 pilgrims.

During the Hajj season, medical personnel performed 10 open heart surgeries and conducted more than 187 cardiac catheterization and 447 kidney dialyses, said the health minister.

Seha Virtual Hospital served over 2,000 pilgrims.

Al-Jalajel praised the role of the medical staff and their full coordination of services that ensured a safe Hajj.

June 27,2022

New York, Jun 27: A 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead while sitting in a parked SUV down the street from his home in New York, according to media reports, days after an Indian national was killed after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head in Maryland.

Satnam Singh was found sitting in the car at around 3:46 pm on Saturday in the South Ozone Park section of Queens with gunshot wounds in his neck and torso, the New York Post newspaper reported quoting New York Police Department as saying.

Singh was sitting in the black Jeep Wrangler Sahara borrowed from a friend when a gunman approached and started shooting, New York Daily News reported.

Singh was rushed from the scene to Jamaica Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Although police said the gunman approached Singh on foot, neighbours said the shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.

“(Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up,” said neighbour Joan Cappellani.

“[It] made a U-turn, came back and then ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ and then went down 129th St,” she said.

The shooting was caught on her home’s security cameras, which NYPD personnel are reviewing, she said.

Detectives were trying to determine if the gunman was aiming at Singh or was hoping to kill the SUV’s owner and was unaware who was inside.

No arrests have been made.

This comes days after Indian national Sai Charan from Telangana was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 25-year-old was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead on June 19.

July 7,2022

Bagalkote, July 7: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town in Bagalkote district and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following violent clashes between two communities over eve-teasing, authorities said.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve-teasing in Keruur under Badami Taluk. 

Later, arson and vandalism started due to which the main market area of the town was shut down.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

June 29,2022

Jaipur, June 29: Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said on Wednesday.

The police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather said at a press conference.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The duo were taken into custody on Tuesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, the police chief said.

"One of the accused, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Karachi-based hardline organisation Dawat-e-Islami. He had visited Karachi in 2014. So far, we have detained five people, including the two prime accused," Lather said. 

