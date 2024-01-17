  1. Home
  2. Hamas ‘far from being defeated’ in Gaza, admits Israeli war minister

January 17, 2024

Gideon Sa’ar, Israel's war cabinet minister has told Israeli media that there was no alternative to Hamas rule despite continued Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“Hamas is far from being defeated, and if anyone thinks that there will be an alternative to its rule in the Gaza Strip, it simply won’t happen,” Gideon Sa’ar was quoted by Israel’s Army Radio as saying on January 16.

The remarks come as Hamas resistance to the Israeli assault continues in all parts of Gaza, despite a three-month military campaign.

Dan Halutz, former Israeli military chief late last month hinted that Israel had lost the war against the Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged territory. Halutz also expressed concern over the future of Israel. He expressed reservation of the time passing and the waning possibilities of the captives' return.

Halutz back then said that Israel lost the war against Hamas, stressing that the only victory to be achieved was the overthrow of the prime minister. “For me, the picture of victory will be when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps down."

Resistance continues

Palestinian resistance fighters in northern Gaza on Tuesday confronted invading Israeli forces and launched a barrage of rockets toward settlements in the occupied territories.

The Palestinian resistance has launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli settlements in the Negev Desert in retaliation for the regime’s ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

Rocket sirens sounded in the Netivot settlement and surrounding towns. Israeli media said, resistance forces targeted the settlements with some 50 rockets. The reprisal operation was conducted from the central Gaza Strip.

That’s amid battles between resistance fighters and invading Israeli forces in northern Gaza. Intense fighting has been reported there despite the Israeli military’s claims of ending its operation in the northern part of the blockaded sliver.

 Meanwhile, Israeli has confirmed the death of a soldier, who was injured in Gaza in December.

More than 100 days into the US-managed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the regime keeps pounding the besieged Palestinian territory with airstrikes and shelling.

The regime’s latest attacks have claimed the lives of nearly 160 Palestinians across Gaza. The strikes hit different areas including the southern city of Khan Younis and the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Israel has shifted its focus from Gaza’s devastated north to the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis lately.

Israeli officials have announced that the operations in southern Gaza will soon enter a less intensive phase.

The Israeli regime is facing growing international outcry over a soaring civilian death toll that has topped 24,280.

January 2,2024

Ayodhya: The new year will be significant as Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the general elections will be held, and both will be 'shubh (propitious)', the Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Speaking to the press at his residence in the Ramghat area of the city on Monday, the octogenarian praised the development work happening in Ayodhya.

"Not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming. Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum," he said and quoted a couplet -- "Ram Raj baithe trialoka, harshit bhai, gaye sab shoka".

"Grief, pain, tension, will cease to exist and everyone will be happy," he said.

'Ram Rajya' is a term used to refer to an ideal governance where everyone is happy.

"My greetings and blessings to all countrymen on New Year. Ram Lalla will be offered 'Chhapan Bhog', and 'prasad' will be offered," he said, shortly before heading for the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site to perform the 'aarti'.

As per the customs, 'Bhog aarti' is performed at noon. A 'Chappan Bhog' is offered to Ram Lalla on special occasions such as Holi, Ramnavmi, Basant Panchami, New Year, and Independence and Republic Day, his side said.

"So, the new year will be very good," said the Ram temple's chief priest.

The 'Chhappan Bhog' offered to Ram Lalla on Monday had come in a specially made box bearing a design that depicted Lord Ram and the upcoming temple, from a very old shop in Lucknow, his aide said, adding, it has been coming from the very same place for the last few years.

"This New year is very significant, and it is significant because in this month on January 22, Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum (of the under-construction temple)...and this will be very beneficial for the people of the country," Acharya Das said.

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, organisers began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee -- on New Year's Day and this will continue up to January 15, a week before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Ayodhya rang in the New Year on December 31 night, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as many residents and others had gathered at the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

A large number of people took holy dip in the Saryu river on the New Year while others visited the Ramjanmabhoomi temple to have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, as well as Hanumangarhi temple to seek blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Asked about the further construction of the Ram temple, this year, Das said, "A lot of work is to be done in 2024. One is that Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum. And, Lok Sabha elections also will take place in this year, 2024, and all these will be 'shubh' (propitious) and good." The consecration ceremony will take place few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple town on December 30 during which he held a roadshow, inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the newly-bult airport, and laid foundation stone for a slew of other projects.

On August 5, 2020, he had performed the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony in Ayodhya for the upcoming temple.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict in 2019 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

On December 6, 1992, a frenzied mob of kar sewaks gathered in the holy town from from different parts of the country, had demolished the mosque, triggering communal violence in many parts of the country.

While much has changed in Ayodhya since the landmark verdict, the Ram temple issue and the history of the dispute continues to weigh on minds of many people.

Das, the Ram temple's chief priest also shared that many development projects have materialised in the temple town and more are in the offing.

"Development is happening in Ayodhya. Airport has come up, new railway station (building) got built, and Ram Path has been developed. Many such roads are proposed, and through these projects, Ayodhya will be seen in a grand form. People will come and have 'darshan'. It is a very auspicious month (January) and it may bode well for everyone is my blessing," he added.

January 4,2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila on January 4 merged her party with Congress. The significant move by the YSRTP chief came days after the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections. 

After the merger of YSR Telangana Party into the Congress, YS Sharmila said, “Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards."

“Congress party is still the largest secular party of our country and it has always upheld the true culture of India and built foundations of our nation…," she added.

Previously, in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, the leader of the YSRTP consistently rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

"I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections... KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power... I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she had said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

As per ANI report, YS Sharmila could be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats.

January 15,2024

Gaza, Jan 15: At least 67 Palestinians have lost their lives in fresh Israeli attacks on areas in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported on Monday that an Israeli bombardment targeted Palestinian homes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing at least 33 people.

The strikes also injured dozens more people, many of whom were taken to the Nasser Hospital, it added.

The report further said at least 22 people were killed and a large number wounded after the Israeli forces targeted al-Thalatheni Street in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza City, 12 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building on al-Shama’a Street.

Meanwhile, the regime’s military conducted aerial assaults on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps and the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The US has offered untrammeled support for the occupying regime during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 60,834 others.

‘Shame on US for complicity in Gaza war’

In a statement on Sunday marking the 100th day of the Israeli aggression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken fell short of mentioning 24,000 Palestinian victims and only referred to the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Palestine’s UN mission lashed out at Blinken for ignoring the Palestinian death toll and not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

“100 days and not a single mention of the nearly 24,000 killed - 1/2 of which are children,” it said in an X post on Monday.

“Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

