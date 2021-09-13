  1. Home
  2. Here are 38 individuals and 15 entities that freshly entered UAE’s terror list

Here are 38 individuals and 15 entities that freshly entered UAE’s terror list

News Network
September 14, 2021

Dubai, Sept 14: The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).

The resolution underscores the UAE's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.

The resolution demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.

Following is the full list of added individuals:
1. Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE)
2. Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE)
3. Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE)
4. Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE)
5. Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)
6. Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)
7. Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen)
8. Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq)
9. Basim Yousuf Hussein Alshaghanbi (Iraq)
10. Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen)
11. Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India)
12. Rashed Saleh Saleh Al Jarmouzi (Yemen)
13. Naif Nasser Saleh Aljarmouzi (Yemen)
14. Zubiullah Abdul Qahir Durani (Afghanistan)
15. Suliman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen)
16. Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen)
17. Ali Nasser Alaseeri (Saudi Arabia)
18. Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen)
19. Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidoon (Yemen)
20. Hazem Mohsen Farhan + Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria)
21. Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran)
22. Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran)
23. Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran)
24. Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran)
25. Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran)
26. Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria)
27. Abdurrahaman Ado Musa (Nigeria)
28. Salihu Yusuf Adamu (Nigeria)
29. Bashir Ali Yusuf (Nigeria)
30. Muhammed Ibrahim Isa (Nigeria)
31. Ibrahim Ali Alhassan (Nigeria)
32. Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (Nigeria)
33. Alaa Khanfurah - Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah - Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria)
34. Fadi Said Kamar (Great Britain)
35. Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
36. Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
37. Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia)
38. Mouhammad Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan)

Following is the full list of the added entities:
1. Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC
2. H F Z A Arzoo International F Z E
3. Hanan Shipping L.L.C
4. Four Corners Trading Est
5. Sasco Logistic L.L.C
6. AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC
7. Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C)
8. Al Jarmoozi Transport By Heavy & Light Trucks (L.L.C)
9. Naser Aljarmouzi Ceneral Trading (L.L.C)
10. Naser Aljarmouzi Cargo & Clearing LLC
11. Wave Tech Computer LLC
12. NYBI Trading - FZE
13. KCL General Trading F Z E
14. Alinma Group

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 30,2021

Dubai, Aug 30: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal law to establish a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

The institution aims to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms based on the provisions of the UAE Constitution, laws and legislation in force in the country, as well as relevant international conventions.

According to state news agency Wam, the NHRI will be established and headquartered in Abu Dhabi and may open additional branches and establish offices in other emirates.

It will participate in the development of a national action plan to promote and protect human rights in the country and propose a mechanism for its implementation.

It will also raise public awareness through seminars, conferences and panel discussions, and submit proposals, recommendations and advice to the relevant authorities on ways to promote, protect and pursue human rights.

The institution will also submit proposals on the extent to which national legislation and laws are compatible with international treaties and conventions on human rights to which the UAE is a party, and track human rights abuses and violations, verify their authenticity, and report them to the relevant authorities.

Participating in international and regional fora concerned with human rights is also a mandate for the institution.

Membership of the NHRI

The NHRI will have a board of trustees of at least 11 members, including the Chairperson, with at least half of the members working on a full-time basis.

The mechanism for selecting members of the NHRI will be decided by the UAE President. They will encompass advisory bodies, academics, civil society institutions and those with technical and professional expertise, while taking into account the appropriate representation of women.

The term of membership of the NHRI will be four years, renewable once, beginning from the date of the issuance of the resolution.

The Board will meet periodically at least once every three months. The Chairperson, at the request of the majority of the members, may invite the Board to an extraordinary meeting at any time.

Decisions shall be taken by a majority vote of the members present. In the case of a tie, the Chairman shall have the casting vote.

The establishment of this key mechanism stems from the UAE’s eagerness to develop its institutional structure of human rights in a way that will enhance the country’s position and highlight its role in advancing it.

In developing this law, the UAE sought advice from international organisations, most notably, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which provided legal and technical assistance to draft the NHRI law.

Comments

Noor deen
 - 
Friday, 10 Sep 2021

Sir i work in ras al khima I joining my company what my ica approval red show lz help sir
My Emirates I'd. No. 784198995903691
Paspord no. L8294560
India

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A group allegedly assaulted and later issued threats to two youths for their friendship with a woman belonging to different faith near Puttur bus stand in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

The men who were assaulted were identified as Hanumantharaya and Chowdaiah from Manvi taluk in Raichur. According to the complainant Hanumantharaya, he had known Naseema (name changed) from Puttur on social media. Later, the duo was in contact with each other over the phone. 

A week ago, Naseema had contacted Hanumantharaya and had asked him to come down to Puttur. Accordingly, Hanumanthraya along with his friend Chowdaiah had left his native village on August 31 and reached Puttur on Wednesday.

On reaching Puttur, Naseema along with her friend female friend had met the duo at the Puttur bus stand. When they were talking in the bus stand, four to five youth surrounded them and assaulted the victims for allegedly speaking to a girl from Muslim community.

In his complaint, Hanumantharaya said the youth aged between 25 to 28 years were conversing in Beary language.

The Puttur police have booked cases under various sections of the IPC against four to five unidentified people.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2021

Riyadh, Sept 11: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports announced it has started the automatic extension of the validity of residence permits (Iqama) for stranded expatriates outside the Kingdom in addition to extending the validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expats until 30/11/2021, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA)reported.

The move comes in implementation of the directives of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The decision, which was approved by the Minister of Finance, comes in line with ongoing efforts being made by the Kingdom’s government to deal with the effects and repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic.

It also falls within precautionary measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating financial and economic impacts.

The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports. The extension process is as follows:

First: Extending the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in countries from which entry is suspended as a result of Coronavirus until 30/11/2021.

Second: Extending the validity of visit visas for visitors who are in the countries from which entry is suspended as a result of the Coronavirus until 30/11/2021.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban.

The decision was applied only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit (iqama) and left the Kingdom on exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.