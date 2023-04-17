  1. Home
  2. Hindu couple who died in Dubai blaze were preparing iftar for Muslim neighbours

April 17, 2023

Dubai, Apr 17: An Indian couple who was killed in the Dubai apartment fire on Saturday was preparing an iftar meal for their neighbours, according to multiple media reports. 

Rijesh Kalangadan, 38, his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath, 32, and their neighbours, Imam Kasim, 43, and S Mohammed Rafeeq, were among the 16 people who died in the blaze. Several others were injured.

Rijesh, who worked as a business development manager with a travel and tourism company, and Jeshi, who worked as a schoolteacher, were celebrating Vishu on April 15 when the tragic accident occurred. The duo were apparently sleeping when the fire broke out and died of asphyxia.

The fire broke out in Al Murar area of Dubai’s Deira neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon and was reported to fire officials at 12.35 pm local time (2.05 pm IST), reported UAE-based Khaleej Times. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but witnesses said that they heard a bang and a ball of smoke and fire from the fourth floor of the apartment building. Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the AC.

A Dubai-based businessman who volunteers with the Indian Consulate on repatriation issues told news agency Associated Press that authorities had identified the dead as six Sudanese, four Indians, three Pakistanis, a Cameroonian, an Egyptian and a Jordanian, and that the authorities are trying to speed up the paperwork to return the remains of the deceased to their homelands.

Friends remember the couple

Rijesh’s friend Mansoor Ali told Khaleej Times that he visited several hospitals hoping to find them among those admitted with injuries. “Rijesh and I are from the same village in Kerala. He came to the UAE around 10 years ago and I came here before him. When I heard the news on Saturday, initially, I was hoping and praying that I would find Rijesh and his wife at one of the hospitals. However, when I did not find them in any of the hospitals that I visited, I felt a pit in my stomach. I was beginning to realise that they probably did not make it. Then, I found their bodies in the mortuary. I am feeling extremely low and still trying to get a grip on what has happened,” he said.

Their neighbours told Gulf News that the couple were preparing Vishu Sadhya and had invited their Muslim neighbours to break the Ramzan fast with them.

One of their neighbours, Riyas Kaikambam, said that the couple were very friendly and used to invite him and his seven roommates for meals during festivals. “They used to live in the next building earlier. They moved to our building two years ago. They had invited us during Onam and Vishu lunches earlier also. This time, they told us to come for iftar as it is Ramadan,” he said.

He told the media house that he last saw them outside the apartment. “There was no response to calls later. I could see Rijesh’s last seen status on WhatsApp at 12.35 pm. I just can’t believe the man who helped me book my flight ticket for Sunday, the man who invited me for iftar, is gone [along with his wife],” said Riyas.

Rijesh’s uncle told Gulf News that he had spoken to his family that day to wish them on Vishu and that the couple were planning to visit Kerala to hold a function for their newly built house in the state.

His roommate Suhail Kopa too told Gulf News that he was devastated by the demise of his neighbours. Sunil was not at home during the fire. “They are people whom we used to meet and greet every day. It is heartbreaking to think of going to live in the same place where we lost 16 neighbours, some of whom were close to us,” he said.

April 9,2023

Tehran, Apr 9: Saudi officials arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions in March, after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping helped broker the deal, which saw a restoration of ties after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016.

The visit on Saturday was part of “implementing the tripartite agreement” reached on March 10 between the two countries, the Saudi foreign ministry added, cited by Saudi Press Agency.

“The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of cooperation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region,” a joint statement said.

When Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on Thursday they vowed to bring security and stability to the turbulent Gulf region. 

April 12,2023

Ramallah, Apr 12: Amidst escalating tensions in Palestine, Israel has banned visits by non-Muslims to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of Ramadan.

The move followed outrage after Israeli security forces permitted about 800 settlers to pray in the compound on Tuesday morning, the sixth day of the Passover holiday, in breach of a longstanding agreement that prohibits such activity during the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month.

It remains unclear whether Israel’s increasingly empowered radical settler movement will comply with the Al-Aqsa policy. 

One of their leaders, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — a notorious religious bigot with a criminal record for supporting terrorism and incitement to racism — denounced the ban. “…we must strike… with great force, not surrender to its whims,” he said.

Sheikh Ekrima Said Sabri, former grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and the current preacher at Al-Aqsa, said: “Israel wants to prove that they are the ones who decide what can and cannot happen at Al-Aqsa, and we see this as an extreme violation and provocation.”

Meanwhile, there was no letup on Tuesday in Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank. The army killed two Palestinians and injured a third in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus, during an ambush near the Elon Moreh settlement.

Palestinian sources said that the two who died, Saud Al-Titi and Mohammed Abu Dira, were former prisoners and members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party. 

April 16,2023

Dubai, Apr 16: At least four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among the 16 people dead after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine people.

A fire broke out on the building where Talal Supermarket is located at 12 noon on Saturday. 

Rijesh (38), a native of Vengara Kalangadan in Malappuram, and his wife Jeshi (32) of Kandamangam are the Keralites, killed in the accident.

Abdul Khader and Saliakund, natives of Tamil Nadu, three from Pakistan and a Nigerian woman were among the dead. 

Reports said short circuit is the cause of danger. The smoke from here spread to Rijesh's room. Rijesh and his wife died after inhaling the smoke. He was an employee of a travels company. Jeshi was a teacher at Crescent English High School in Dubai.

The security personnel engaged in the rescue operations also died in the fire. 

Naseer Vatanappally, an Indian social worker said all bodies of the dead have been shifted to the mortuary. He said he was coordinating with the Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplomatic missions and friends and relatives of the dead.

“So far, we have managed to identify 4 Indians, including a couple from Kerala and two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building, 3 Pakistani cousins and a Nigerian woman,” Vatanappally said.

Vatanappally said he was coordinating with Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplomatic missions and friends and relatives of the victims, the report said.

Preliminary investigations showed the building lacked adequate safety requirements, the Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said.

Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the fire, it added.

