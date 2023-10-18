  1. Home
  Humanity rages against bestial Israeli massacre of innocent civilians in Gaza hospital

October 18, 2023

Authorities, groupings, and people across the world have expressed sheer outrage at the Israeli regime's massacre of hundreds of civilians in a single attack against a hospital in Gaza City.

On Tuesday, at least 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City amid a relentless war by the regime on the besieged Gaza Strip. The actual death toll could be far higher since, according to the territory's health ministry, "hundreds of victims are still under the rubble."

The strikes came while thousands of civilians were seeking medical treatment and shelter at the hospital from incessant Israeli airstrikes. The war had already killed thousands of people, including hundreds of women and children.

Reacting to the atrocity, the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas' Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh said, "The hospital massacre confirms the enemy's brutality and the extent of its feeling of defeat."

The Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah called for a "day of rage" to condemn the strike, describing the Israeli strikes as a "massacre" and "brutal crime."

The Office of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denounced the atrocity as "one of the most heinous and bloodiest massacres against humanity in the modern era."

"The Syrian Arab Republic holds Western countries, especially the United States of America, responsible for this massacre and other massacres, as it is a partner of the Zionist entity in all organized killing operations against the Palestinian people," it added.

Saudi Arabia condemned the bloodletting "in the strongest terms," calling it a "heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "I call on all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a statement, calling the slaughter a "clear violation of international law."

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union's chief, called the strike a "war crime."

"There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel's bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people," Faki said on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling on the international community to act.

'Words fail me': UN human rights chief

The deadly strikes are "totally unacceptable," Volker Turk, the UN human rights chief, said, insisting that the perpetrators must be held to account.

"Words fail me. Tonight, hundreds of people were killed -- horrifically -- in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital. Once again the most vulnerable. This is totally unacceptable," Turk said in a statement.

The World Health Organization reminded that the attack had targeted the facility while it was "operational, with patients, health and caregivers, and internally displaced people sheltering there."

"The hospital was one of 20 in the north of the Gaza Strip facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military. The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity, and alternative shelter for those displaced," the UN body said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the French Embassy in Tunisia, following the Israeli airstrikes, shouting, "The French and Americans are allies of Zionists."

Protesters demanded the recall of both countries' ambassadors and shouted, "No American embassy on Tunisian territory."

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that "nothing can justify targeting civilians" and called for humanitarian access to Gaza "without delay".

"Nothing can justify a strike against a hospital. Nothing can justify targeting civilians. France condemns the attack on the Al-Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza which caused so many Palestinian victims. We think of them," he wrote on X.

"Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened without delay."

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned "the Israeli attack that targeted al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people," the official state news agency WAM reported early on Wednesday. 

The Palestinian Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas said the attack amounted to a "hideous war massacre" that could not be tolerated, adding that any talks about anything else rather than stopping the war was unacceptable. 

"Israel has crossed all red lines. ... We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there," he added. 

Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour, standing with Arab UN envoys, said they were all outraged by the deadly strikes on the hospital and blamed Israel. 

"We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms and we hold Israel responsible for this massacre, this crime, and those responsible for this crime should face justice," Mansour said. 

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said the strike was a "war crime" and said Washington was indirectly responsible. 

"The horrific attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is clearly a war crime," Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on the Telegram messaging app. 

"Who thoughtlessly distributes colossal amounts of money for weapons, loading up their military-industrial complex. Who falsely proclaims their global mission to protect democratic values. The USA."

October 8,2023

Jerusalem, Oct 8: Israel's army said Sunday it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours as it deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to fight Palestinian militants who had infiltrated into Israel.

"Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to "rescue hostages" held by militants in Israel.

"There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We'll reach each and every community till we kill every “terrorist” (Palestinian freedom fighters) in Israel."

Our target is freedom: Hamas

The Hamas deputy chief said the group is engaged in a battle for freedom.

“This is not a [hit-and-run] operation; we started an all-out battle. We expect fighting to continue and the fighting front to expand. We have one prime target: our freedom and the freedom of our6 holy sites,” he said.

Al-Arouri said that Palestinians have a right to freedom, to fight the Israeli occupation and to safeguard their holy sites.

“We will continue to fight until we are rewarded with victory, freedom and independence,” he said.

October 3,2023

Shivamogga, Oct 3: Those who disturbed peace at Shantinagar also known as Ragigudda in Shivamogga belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities, according to Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said, Hindus and Muslims had hurled stones at each other during the Eid procession. Hence, scores of people sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at McGann hospital in the city.

He said, youths belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities from Davangere's Nyamathi had come in a van to see Eid procession.

They returned to their homes after violence broke out. They were interrogated as well. However, they had no criminal background and were found innocent.

Referring to the cut-out issue that took place at Shantinagar on October 1, he said that the issue had been resolved in the morning and has no link with violence.

"District administration had taken effective steps. Houses and vehicles belonging to all communities were damaged. Some have lodged complaints and others must also do the same. We will do the needful," he added.

He stated, six people were injured in the incident. FIR had been registered against only those who hurled stones after examining the evidence including CCTV footage.

The prohibitory orders will continue in Shantinagar, but there is no restriction on movement of people and commercial activities in other parts of the city. He also made it clear that procession has been banned.

October 4,2023

The Indian contingent went past its previous best of 70 medals in the history of the Asian Games after the archery pair of Ojas Pravin and Jyothi Surekha clinched the gold medal in the mixed team compound final, beating the South Korean pair in the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday. 

In the 2018 Games, India had won a total of 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals. In the 2023 event, the Indian contingent has claimed 16 gold, 26 silver, and 29 bronze medals so far while a few more medals are already assured in different events. 

When it comes to sport-wise medals tally, shooting and Archery have by far been India's best medal events so far in the Asian Games. In shooting, India won a total of 22 medals while athletics has already earned the nation 23 medals, while more are to come.

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo fetched a bronze medal in the 35km mixed race walk event early on Wednesday to help India match the 2018 Jakarta Games' performance.

Compound archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam then grabbed India's 71st medal when they won the mixed team gold medal.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to state that India has forged its impression with the best ever medal haul in the Asian Games by crossing the 70 mark in medals tally and there are more to come," India's chef de mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa said.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent with an aim to cross the 100-medal mark at the continental showpiece.

'Aab ki Baar, Sau Paar' (which translates to crossing 100 medals this time) has been India's catch line for the Hangzhou Games.

India currently have 16 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze medals with over four days of competition still left.

