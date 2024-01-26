  1. Home
ICJ asks Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza, but fails to order a ceasefire

News Network
January 26, 2024

The United Nations' top court has ordered the Israeli regime to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide.

The International Court of Justice delivered on Friday its interim ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel over its war on the Gaza Strip. 

The court said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and also ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide, ordering the regime to report back in one month. 

Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said, noting that it has jurisdiction to rule in the case.

Friday's ruling at the ICJ did not deal with the core accusation of the case – whether genocide occurred – but focused on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa, which according to activists has claimed the mantle of the moral and ethical leadership of the world.

The ICJ demanded Israel to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

The court also ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel must take immediate, effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, the court says.

The court obliges Israel to take more measures to protect Palestinians but does not order it to end military operations in the Strip.

The ICJ's rulings are final and without appeal, but it has no way of enforcing them.

South Africa filed the lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, noting that Israel’s actions are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The application also said Israeli attacks breach the UN’s Genocide Convention, and urged the court to “order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa has been one of the outspoken critics of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians and has led some initiatives to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

Israel launched hostilities in Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. More than 100 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children.

News Network
January 21,2024

Mangaluru: A man was robbed of a gold chain that he had purchased from a jewelry shop after he fell prey to attention diversion tactics on board a KSRTC bus. 

In his complaint to the police, Jayaram Bhat P, a resident of Kasba near Puttur, stated that he had bought a gold chain worth Rs 1,60,436 from a jewelry shop in Mangaluru and had boarded a bus to return home. 

He had kept the chain in a bag that he was carrying. When the bus reached Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru, a woman sitting next to him with a child dropped coins on the floor to divert his attention.

Later, she and the child she was carrying pretended to lose control in the crowded bus and fell on Bhat's bag. The woman, along with another woman, got off the bus at the next stop at Dr Ambedkar Circle. The man realized that he had lost the chain after reaching home. The Puttur Town police have registered a case under IPC Section 379.

News Network
January 15,2024

Gaza, Jan 15: At least 67 Palestinians have lost their lives in fresh Israeli attacks on areas in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported on Monday that an Israeli bombardment targeted Palestinian homes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing at least 33 people.

The strikes also injured dozens more people, many of whom were taken to the Nasser Hospital, it added.

The report further said at least 22 people were killed and a large number wounded after the Israeli forces targeted al-Thalatheni Street in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza City, 12 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building on al-Shama’a Street.

Meanwhile, the regime’s military conducted aerial assaults on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps and the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The US has offered untrammeled support for the occupying regime during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 60,834 others.

‘Shame on US for complicity in Gaza war’

In a statement on Sunday marking the 100th day of the Israeli aggression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken fell short of mentioning 24,000 Palestinian victims and only referred to the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Palestine’s UN mission lashed out at Blinken for ignoring the Palestinian death toll and not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

“100 days and not a single mention of the nearly 24,000 killed - 1/2 of which are children,” it said in an X post on Monday.

“Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

News Network
January 23,2024

A senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned that more than half a million people face the risk of death from starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip after more than three months of US-backed Israeli genocide in the territory.

Osama Hamdan, who represents the movement in Lebanon, made the remarks at a press conference in Beirut on Monday.

"Due to the high number of displaced people, lack of viable shelters, and scarcity of adequate food aid, more than half a million of our people in the northern Gaza Strip face the real danger of death and are starving," Hamdan said.

The official added that the people of Gaza have been forced to "grind animal fodder" in the absence of flour and food.

The Israeli regime launched its onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the territory's resistance movements.

More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives so far as a result of the brutal onslaught and a concomitant siege, which the regime has imposed on the territory with all-out American military and political support.

Hamdan said Israel and the administration of the United States President Joe Biden are responsible for the massacres that have been carried out against Gazans, calling on international organizations to declare northern Gaza a "famine zone."

He also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to intervene immediately to open Gaza's crossings and bring in aid.

“No safe areas in Gaza”

The Hamas' official said despite what the Israeli regime and the United States claim, there are no safe areas across the coastal territory.

Since the onset of its military aggression on Gaza, the regime has also staged sporadic attacks against Lebanon, sparking a firefight with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.
Iraqi and Yemeni resistance movements have also conducted retaliatory strikes against Israeli and American targets as a means of protesting the onslaught on Gaza and the United States' support for it.

Hamdan stressed that the US administration is fully accountable for the escalation that the region is witnessing due to its continued support for Israel and its aggression against Gaza.

