Indian Navy’s participation in military exercise with Saudi Arabia reflects defence ties

Riyadh, Apr 4: An Indian warship has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in a military exercise with the navy of the Gulf nation in reflection of multi-faceted bilateral defence cooperation.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said frigate INS Talwar arrived at the Jubail port of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

"This visit underscores deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia," he said.

The official said the ship will be undertaking a passage exercise with Royal Saudi naval forces on its departure.

Another official said both sides are keen to expand maritime cooperation in sync with the overall deepening of defence and security cooperation.

The defence and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia are witnessing gradual expansion.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December last in the first-ever visit by a head of the 13 lakh-strong Army to the strategically important Gulf nation.

General Naravane held extensive talks with senior military officials of Saudi Arabia with an aim to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.