  2. Indian Navy’s participation in military exercise with Saudi Arabia reflects defence ties

Agencies
April 5, 2021

Riyadh, Apr 4: An Indian warship has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in a military exercise with the navy of the Gulf nation in reflection of multi-faceted bilateral defence cooperation.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said frigate INS Talwar arrived at the Jubail port of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

"This visit underscores deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia," he said.

The official said the ship will be undertaking a passage exercise with Royal Saudi naval forces on its departure.

Another official said both sides are keen to expand maritime cooperation in sync with the overall deepening of defence and security cooperation.

The defence and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia are witnessing gradual expansion.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December last in the first-ever visit by a head of the 13 lakh-strong Army to the strategically important Gulf nation.

General Naravane held extensive talks with senior military officials of Saudi Arabia with an aim to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

News Network
March 21,2021

New Delhi, Mar 21: A recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council has said that a person cannot donate blood for the next 28 days after taking the last dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As approved in the 30th meeting of the governing body of the NBTC held on February 17, the deferral criteria for blood donation post-Covid-19 vaccine was finalised as "28 days post-vaccination deferral after the last dose of Covid-19 vaccination irrespective of the type of the vaccine received." 

The order implies that the donor has to wait for 28 days after taking the second dose of the vaccine, which means that he or she cannot donate for 56 days after taking the first jab.

The order was issued by NBTC director Dr Sunil Gupta on March 5.

According to the Union Health Ministry, two doses of the vaccine need to be taken by an individual 28 days apart to complete the immunisation schedule.

Protective levels of antibodies are generally developed two weeks after receiving the second dose, it has said.

Also, on whether one should avoid alcohol after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry in a series of FAQs on March 2 clarified that "according to experts, there is no evidence of alcohol impairing the effectiveness of the vaccine".  

Two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute in the country and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been approved by the National Drug Regulator for restricted emergency use in India.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. 

News Network
March 24,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stern action against Bajrang Dal activists who attacked four nuns recently when they were travelling by train from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha.

In a letter to Mr Shah, Mr Vijayan sought his attention towards the reported shocking incident where four nuns including two postulants were subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal activists and the police at Jhansi, while they were travelling by train.

"It is reported that the two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns who were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists," he added.

"The nuns and the postulants were forcefully removed from the train by the Jhansi police without the presence of women police officials and despite nuns showing the Aadhar ID cards, police did not accept those cards stating that they are fake," the Chief Minister said.

"It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of Lucknow IG of police, the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 2300 hrs," he pointed out.

"You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union Government," Mr Vijayan said.

"I would therefore request for your kind intervention to instruct the authorities concerned to take strict action on all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he added.

News Network
April 5,2021

Jeddah, Apr 5: Saudi Arabia’s critical COVID-19 cases have risen in the past few weeks, prompting calls from relevant authorities for the public to adhere to measures designed to limit the spread of the virus.

At a press conference on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said the “unfortunate rise in daily cases” is due to “individuals who have been lax in following precautionary measures.” He added: “Each violation adds to the frightening rise in numbers.”

Al-Shalhoub warned that field inspectors in coordination with relevant authorities will remain vigilant, and will issue fines and closures when necessary.

He issued a reminder that infected individuals could be fined up to SR200,000 (Rs 40 lakh), jailed for up to two years, or both, if they violate quarantine measures.

Those spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media face fines from SR100,000 to SR1 million, jail time of no less than a year and no more than five, or both.

Last week, 27,083 violations were reported, 32 percent of them in the Riyadh region.

At the press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said there are nearly 800 cases in intensive care units (ICUs) across the Kingdom.

“Authorities noted a drastic increase in daily cases in the past two days, most of which were reported in … Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province. The numbers we’re recording today are the same that were reported last year,” he added.

“We all remember, painfully, the various leaps in numbers that led to stricter measures. Will we repeat last year’s scenario and reach last year’s peak?”

Al-Abd Al-Aly reminded the public of the importance of adhering to the rules. “Many sacrifices and painful moments were seen and felt in this journey, strict measures and procedures to control the spread — there’s more left to do,” he said. “We surely don’t want to repeat the sacrifices again.”

Regarding the newest update on the Health Ministry’s Tawakkalna app, he said three new icons will show users’ immunization status: Immune (user received both vaccine doses), immune recovered (user recovered from COVID-19 but has not received the vaccine), and immunized with first dose.

Almost 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom, at a rate of 124,158 doses per day as of Sunday. More than 14.3 percent of the population has been inoculated so far.

On Sunday, 673 new cases were reported, raising the total number of those infected to 392,682.

There are 6,169 active cases, 782 of which are in ICUs. The number of recoveries has risen to 379,816, with 504 new ones reported in the past 24 hours, leading to a slight rise in the Kingdom’s recovery rate to 96.7 percent. Seven new deaths were reported, raising the tally to 6,697. In the past 24 hours, 51,414 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted, raising the total number to 15.3 million.

