  2. International Women's Day: Gaza remembers 8,900 women massacred by Israel in 5 months

International Women's Day: Gaza remembers 8,900 women massacred by Israel in 5 months

March 8, 2024

As the world marks International Women's Day, the government media office in Gaza has mourned 8,900 Palestinian women killed by Israel since October amid the silence of the international community.

In a statement issued on Friday, the media office said Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October, has so far killed 8,900 Palestinian women and injured more than 23,000 others, with 2,100 still missing.

“On March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day, honoring women for their achievements and struggle. However, Palestinian women continue to pay a heavy price for freedom and dignity.”

The statement said Israel kills Palestinian women “in cold blood”, while “the world stands idly by, witnessing this grave violation against Palestinian women without lifting a finger.”

The office noted that Israel’s war has also left over half a million Palestinian women displaced and living under “extreme difficulties”, with no access to basic necessities such as food and medicine.

According to the statement, the war has also “made 60,000 pregnant women live a harsh and extremely difficult life, lacking the most basic healthcare and medical requirements”. The office said hundreds of them “have lost their sons, newborns, or unborn children due to bombing, fear, and ‘Israeli’ killing.”

The statement also referred to the plight of female Palestinian detainees, saying dozens are “facing physical and psychological torture, poor treatment, and humiliation.”

The media office hailed the “steadfastness” of Palestinian women, stressing that they are “in dire need to defend their rights and life requirements rather than being killed, shot at, detained, and forced into displacement and migration, as the occupation army has been doing for over five continuous months.”

The office also held the US, the international community, and all relevant international organizations “fully responsible” for the genocide in Gaza and the harsh conditions forced upon Palestinian women there, slamming those who take part in the war and those who remain silent on the Israeli crimes.

The statement also urged “all the countries of the free world and the international community” to work towards ending the ‘Israeli’ occupation, and to take action to save Palestinian women from the ongoing Israeli crimes, “including killing, shooting, arresting, humiliating, torturing, and forcing them to leave their homes, cities, and residential areas.”

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians and injured over 72,000 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza.

March 7,2024

Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, was killed months after he was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday. 

Ministry of External Affairs has said around 20 Indian nationals are working as support staff to the Russian army. Asfan's family had said that he along with two other men reached Russia in November last year after they were promised jobs as helpers in Russian government offices.

Asfan last spoke with his family on December 31 last year, just weeks before they were informed of his death. 

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a post on X.

How he was duped

•    Asfan worked in a cloth showroom in Hyderabad.
 
•    According to his family, Asfan was cheated by a Dubai-based agent who runs a YouTube channel called 'Baba Vlogs' and talked about helping people get work permits for the country in his videos.
 
•    The agent promised several men high-paying jobs as security guards in Russia and had taken ₹ 3 lakh each from them, the family said.
 
•    After reaching Moscow, Asfan and others were made to sign a Russian document. They realised later that they were recruited as "helpers" in the Russian army, Asfan's brother Imran said.
 
•    Imran said one of the agents who duped Asfan into going to Russia contacted him recently to tell him that Asfan's contract was cancelled. He also claimed that Asfan was injured but not dead, Imran said.
 
•    Asfan's family were first informed about his death by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about men from different Indian states being cheated into taking part in the war on the pretext of high-paying jobs in Russia.

February 24,2024

The cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to build more than 3,300 new settler units in the occupied West Bank amid the ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made by Israel's extremist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said in a statement that the plan includes 2,350 new units in Ma’ale Adumim, 300 in Kedar and 694 in Efrat.

Smotrich said the plan was a response to a retaliatory Palestinian shooting attack on a checkpoint near the occupied West Bank on Thursday, during which an Israeli settler was killed and 11 others injured.

The statement said the construction plan enjoyed backing from Netanyahu as well as Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant and minister of strategic affairs Ron Dermer.

The Israeli ministers also called for increased curbs on Palestinians, including heavy restrictions on movement after the retaliatory attack in the area.

The Israeli regime has over the past decades advanced plans to build new illegal settlements while the US and its allies have historically done little to pressure Tel Aviv to halt or roll back the illegal settlement expansion.

Tel Aviv has stepped up settlement expansion since December 2022, when Netanyahu staged a comeback as prime minister at the head of a cabinet of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views the settlements – hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the territory in 1967 – as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

Lukewarm US reaction 

The move is almost certain to stoke up fresh storm in Washington, which is already under massive domestic and international pressure over its untrammeled support for Israel in the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Reacting tepidly to Smotrich’s statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the construction of new Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank was a “disappointing” decision.

“It has been a longstanding policy of both Democratic and Republican administrations that new settlements are counterproductive to achieving enduring peace. They are also inconsistent with international law,” Blinken said at a news conference late Friday.

“Our administration maintains firm opposition to settlement expansion,” he added. r during Israel’s brutal aggression, which began following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by Gaza-based resistance movements in October last year.

March 8,2024

Amidst war, violence, chaos and new hopes, Muslims across the world are gearing up to welcome the fasting month of Ramadan. The pious month is likely to start on 11 or 12 March and is likely to end on 9 April.

During this month, Muslims fast from pre-dawn to sunset. The two main meals of the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sundown, and Suhoor, which is eaten before dawn. Apart from fasting, donations and giving food to the needy are hallmarks of the month.

Every year, World Health Organisation states guidelines that we must abide by to maintain good health during the month of Ramadan:

WHO guidelines:

Balanced diet: it is advised to consume a balanced diet and avoid having too fried or oily food before or after breaking the fast. We should ensure that we consume a nutritious diet that can nourish the body. Having adequate amount of water post fasting is also mandatory.

Limit salt intake: We should be mindful of the salt intake we are doing with our food. We can instead add flavours to the food with various herbs. The goodness of natural herbs can further nourish the body.

Exercising: It is important to keep exercising throughout Ramadan – this will enable digestion and movement will keep the body fit and healthy.

Tobacco and vaping: We should refrain from tobacco consumption and vaping to keep ourselves healthy.

Baking or steaming: Consuming too much fried food can harm the health. Instead, we can choose other ways of cooking such as steaming and baking the food. This will retain the nutrition as well as make the diet healthy for consumption before or after fasting.

