  2. Iran rains down ballistic missiles on Tel Aviv as Israel hits Iran’s nuclear reactor

June 19, 2025

Tehran/ Tel Aviv, June 19: Iranian armed forces carried out the fourteenth phase of Operation True Promise III on Thursday, unleashing a barrage of ballistic missiles on the occupied territories.

The new wave constituted dozens of new-generation missiles that managed to pierce through multi-tier Israeli air defense systems to strike their targets in Tel Aviv.

Despite sweeping censorship, videos circulating on social media showed panic-stricken settlers rushing toward underground shelters as air raid sirens blared across the occupied territories.

According to some reports, at least 50 ballistic missiles, including those being used for the first time in Operation True Promise III, were spotted in the skies over the occupied territories.

The regime in Tel Aviv has imposed ban on publication of any report regarding casualties or collateral damage, however, some reports put the death toll on Thursday at over 50.

Many buildings belonging to the Israeli regime, including its military and intelligence, were targeted in the latest wave, proving the increasing inefficacy of much-hyped air defenses.

Nuclear reactor attacked

Meanwhile, Israel attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor (a type of nuclear reactor), on Thursday morning. 

Iran had evacuated the Arak facility before the attack and there was “no radiation danger”, state TV said in a report on the bombing.

Israel authorities reported 28 people had been injured in the attacks across the country, three of them seriously. Israeli police ordered people to stay away from the hospital because of the risk of hazardous materials leaking from damaged wards.

Netanyahu’s warning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran will “pay a heavy price” after its missile attack damaged Israel’s Soroka hospital in Be’er Sheva.
“This morning, Iran’s terrorist dictators fired missiles at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva and at civilians in the centre of the country,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X. “We will make the tyrants in Tehran pay a heavy price.”

June 19,2025

Cairo, June 19: Israeli army’s direct gunfire and strikes killed at least 140 starving people including child and women across Gaza in the past 24 hours, local health officials said, as some Palestinians in the Strip said their plight was being forgotten as attention has shifted to the air war between Israel and Iran.

At least 40 of those killed over the past day died as a result of Israeli gunfire and airstrikes on Wednesday, Gaza’s health ministry said. The deaths included the latest in near daily killings of Palestinians seeking aid in the three weeks since Israel partially lifted a total blockade on the territory.

Medics said separate airstrikes on homes in the Maghazi refugee camp, the Zeitoun neighborhood and Gaza City killed at least 21 people, while five others were killed in an airstrike on an encampment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Fourteen more people were killed in Israeli fire at crowds of Palestinians awaiting aid trucks brought in by the United Nations along the Salahuddin road in central Gaza, medics said.

Asked about the Salahuddin road incident, the Israel Defense Forces said that despite repeated warnings that the area was an active combat zone, individuals approached troops operating in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip in a manner that posed a threat to forces.

Troops fired warning shots, it said, adding that it was unaware of injuries. Regarding other strikes, the IDF said it was “operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities” while taking “feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”

On Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry said 397 Palestinians among those trying to get food aid had been killed and more than 3,000 wounded since aid deliveries restarted in late May.

Some in Gaza expressed concern that the latest escalations in the war between Israel and Hamas that began in October 2023 would be overlooked due to the new Israel-Iran conflict.

“People are being slaughtered in Gaza, day and night, but attention has shifted to the Iran-Israel war. There is little news about Gaza these days,” said Adel, a resident of Gaza City.

“Whoever doesn’t die from Israeli bombs dies from hunger. People risk their lives every day to get food, and they also get killed and their blood smears the sacks of flour they thought they had won,” he said. 

June 12,2025

Mangaluru, June 12: In a major move to counter growing communal unrest in Karnataka’s coastal and Malnad regions, the state government has constituted a dedicated Communal Violence Control Force comprising 248 personnel. 

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the head of this newly formed unit.

The special task force will operate across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts—areas that have recently witnessed a troubling rise in communal tensions and retaliatory killings. Notable incidents in Dakshina Kannada include the murders of Ashraf, rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, and Abdul Rahman, which have raised serious concerns about law and order.

According to the order issued by Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem, the force includes three experienced inspectors from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), and will report to Western Range IGP Amit Singh.

Officials say this is just the first phase. The Home Department intends to strengthen the force further by adding more personnel in due course. Members of the unit will receive training at the Police Training Centre in Karkala, Udupi district, and will be equipped with exclusive uniforms, vehicles, and special powers to respond swiftly to communal flare-ups.

With this initiative, the state aims to reinforce public safety, restore communal harmony, and ensure rapid response during times of tension.

June 14,2025

Vienna, June 14: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed internal radiological and chemical contamination at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility following Israeli airstrikes. However, radiation levels outside the site remain within safe limits, posing no immediate threat to the public or environment.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi briefed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, stating that the Israeli strikes had significantly damaged the above-ground sections of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz, where uranium was being enriched to 60% U-235.

“Due to the impacts, there is radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities. The primary radiation type detected is alpha particles, which are manageable with proper protection,” Grossi said.

Grossi noted that the electrical infrastructure, including both main and emergency power systems, had been destroyed. While no visible damage was observed in the underground cascade hall, the loss of power could have compromised the centrifuges stored there.

“There is no indication of a direct physical strike on the underground hall, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges' operation,” he added.

According to the IAEA, Iran has confirmed that only the Natanz site was hit in the strikes. However, Iranian authorities also reported attacks near other nuclear facilities, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and the Esfahan complex — which houses a uranium conversion facility, fuel plate and manufacturing plants, and a uranium dioxide (UO₂) powder facility. The agency has yet to assess the full extent of damage at those sites.

“These developments are deeply concerning,” Grossi told the UNSC. “Nuclear facilities must never be targeted — regardless of context — due to the grave risks to people, the environment, and international security. Such attacks undermine nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation efforts.”

The IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre has been in constant contact with Iranian officials since the attacks. A special task force has also been established to monitor the situation and report to the UNSC as needed.

Grossi emphasized the need for de-escalation and said the IAEA is prepared to send nuclear safety and security experts to Iran, in addition to its current inspectors on the ground. He also informed the IAEA Board of Governors of his readiness to travel to the region to personally assess the situation and ensure the safety of agency personnel.

