Iran rains down ballistic missiles on Tel Aviv as Israel hits Iran’s nuclear reactor

Tehran/ Tel Aviv, June 19: Iranian armed forces carried out the fourteenth phase of Operation True Promise III on Thursday, unleashing a barrage of ballistic missiles on the occupied territories.

The new wave constituted dozens of new-generation missiles that managed to pierce through multi-tier Israeli air defense systems to strike their targets in Tel Aviv.

Despite sweeping censorship, videos circulating on social media showed panic-stricken settlers rushing toward underground shelters as air raid sirens blared across the occupied territories.

According to some reports, at least 50 ballistic missiles, including those being used for the first time in Operation True Promise III, were spotted in the skies over the occupied territories.

The regime in Tel Aviv has imposed ban on publication of any report regarding casualties or collateral damage, however, some reports put the death toll on Thursday at over 50.

Many buildings belonging to the Israeli regime, including its military and intelligence, were targeted in the latest wave, proving the increasing inefficacy of much-hyped air defenses.

Nuclear reactor attacked

Meanwhile, Israel attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor (a type of nuclear reactor), on Thursday morning.

Iran had evacuated the Arak facility before the attack and there was “no radiation danger”, state TV said in a report on the bombing.

Israel authorities reported 28 people had been injured in the attacks across the country, three of them seriously. Israeli police ordered people to stay away from the hospital because of the risk of hazardous materials leaking from damaged wards.

Netanyahu’s warning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran will “pay a heavy price” after its missile attack damaged Israel’s Soroka hospital in Be’er Sheva.

“This morning, Iran’s terrorist dictators fired missiles at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva and at civilians in the centre of the country,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X. “We will make the tyrants in Tehran pay a heavy price.”