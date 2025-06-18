Iran stands firmly against imposed war; US intervention to cause ‘irreparable damage’: Khamenei

Tehran, June 18: Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a message on Wednesday, said the Iranian nation will “firmly stand against” an imposed war.

In a televised message, amid the continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation will never surrender to “any form of imposition.”

In the wake of continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution commended the Iranian people for their “composed, courageous, and timely” conduct.

He said the brave response of people reflected the nation’s growing maturity, as well as its spiritual and intellectual strength.

“The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace,” he said in a televised message.

“This is a nation that will never surrender to any form of imposition.”

Referring to the recent war-mongering rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, Ayatollah Khamenei warned against any American military intervention.

“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield,” he asserted.

“The Americans must understand—any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences.”

Leader's latest message came as the Israeli-imposed war against the Iranian nation entered its sixth day on Wednesday. The unprovoked war was launched on Friday. leading to the assassination of many senior-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The wanton aggression has only continued and escalated in the past five days.

Iranian retaliatory operation, dubbed 'True Promise III', was launched on Friday evening, targeting numerous strategic and sensitive military intelligence targets of the Israeli regime.

The eleven phases of the operation have caused heavy blows to the regime, and instilled a sense of fear among settlers who have been hiding in underground tunnels.

On Tuesday, Trump again resorted to saber-rattling against Iran, accusing it of pursuing nuclear weapons. Iranian officials maintain that the country is not in the race for nuclear arms but stands ready to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic.