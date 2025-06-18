  1. Home
Iran stands firmly against imposed war; US intervention to cause ‘irreparable damage’: Khamenei

News Network
June 18, 2025

khamenei.jpg

Tehran, June 18: Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a message on Wednesday, said the Iranian nation will “firmly stand against” an imposed war.

In a televised message, amid the continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation will never surrender to “any form of imposition.”

In the wake of continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution commended the Iranian people for their “composed, courageous, and timely” conduct.

He said the brave response of people reflected the nation’s growing maturity, as well as its spiritual and intellectual strength.

“The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace,” he said in a televised message.

“This is a nation that will never surrender to any form of imposition.”

Referring to the recent war-mongering rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, Ayatollah Khamenei warned against any American military intervention.

“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield,” he asserted.

“The Americans must understand—any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences.”

Leader's latest message came as the Israeli-imposed war against the Iranian nation entered its sixth day on Wednesday. The unprovoked war was launched on Friday. leading to the assassination of many senior-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The wanton aggression has only continued and escalated in the past five days.

Iranian retaliatory operation, dubbed 'True Promise III', was launched on Friday evening, targeting numerous strategic and sensitive military intelligence targets of the Israeli regime.

The eleven phases of the operation have caused heavy blows to the regime, and instilled a sense of fear among settlers who have been hiding in underground tunnels.

On Tuesday, Trump again resorted to saber-rattling against Iran, accusing it of pursuing nuclear weapons. Iranian officials maintain that the country is not in the race for nuclear arms but stands ready to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A young job aspirant from Udupi district was allegedly cheated out of ₹16 lakh by a Mangaluru-based academy that falsely promised a UK employment visa.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a resident of Vadderahobli village in Kundapur, her 26-year-old son responded to a Facebook advertisement by an "academy" in Kodialbail, Mangaluru, which claimed to facilitate UK visas within 90 days for a payment of ₹16 lakh.

The youth visited the office where the accused allegedly took ₹2 lakh in cash as an advance and verified his documents. Subsequently, the accused persistently called the victim, warning that delays in the remaining payment would result in cancellation of the visa process.

The family went on to transfer ₹3 lakh from the complainant’s daughter’s account on October 27, 2023, followed by another ₹13 lakh on December 1, 2023. Despite paying the entire amount, no visa was issued. Calls to the accused eventually went unanswered as his phone was switched off.

On March 20, 2024, the complainant visited the office again. The accused provided a written assurance on stamp paper, promising to either deliver the visa in three months or refund the money within six months.

When that too failed, he issued an account-payee cheque of ₹16 lakh dated October 3, 2024, in the victim’s name. However, the cheque bounced when presented on December 16, 2024, with the bank citing "Funds Insufficient."

Kundapur Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.

News Network
June 10,2025

shipNMPT.jpg

Mangaluru, June 10: Eighteen crew members rescued from the blaze-hit Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 were safely brought ashore at the Indian Coast Guard berth of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) late Monday night. 

However, four of the crew members continue to remain missing. The rescue, carried out by Indian Naval Ship INS Surat, came in the wake of a massive fire triggered by a container explosion onboard the ship while it was navigating the Arabian Sea, approximately 78 nautical miles off the Beypore coast in Kerala.

Key developments:

•    The MV Wan Hai 503, a 270-metre-long container vessel, departed Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai when the incident occurred. An explosion in one of the containers reportedly caused a fire, resulting in 20 containers falling into the sea. 

•    Some of these containers are believed to be carrying dangerous cargo, including flammable and toxic materials, raising environmental and safety concerns.

•    The fire-struck vessel is currently being monitored closely amid efforts to control the blaze and prevent further environmental damage. Authorities confirmed that specialised response teams are en route to manage the hazardous materials on board.

•    Of the 18 rescued, two crew members are reported to be in critical condition, four suffered minor injuries, and a dozen others are being treated for psychological trauma. The injured were taken to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana, Mangaluru. 

•    The missing crew members include nationals from Taiwan, Indonesia, and Myanmar. There were no Indian nationals among the crew. 

•    The search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships, as well as aircraft from Kochi and Mangaluru.

•    According to officials, the critically wounded were stabilized onboard the naval vessel before being transferred under close medical supervision upon arrival. “The critically injured were stabilised onboard INS Surat, and shifted on arrival under close medical supervision. Immediate evacuation was our priority,” a Coast Guard official told reporters, as per a report on PTI.

Port workers at Panambur described the emotional scenes as injured sailors—many visibly shaken—disembarked, some whispering prayers and others frantically asking for news about missing shipmates.

