Iran urges world to act fast to denuclearize Israel after minister’s threat to nuke Gaza

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says an Israeli minister’s threat to use atomic bombs against the Gaza Strip indicates that the regime has suffered a “real defeat” at the hands of the resistance front.

In an X post on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian called for the nuclear disarmament of the “brutal, apartheid and barbaric” regime after Israel’s so-called heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza was “one of the possibilities” in the ongoing war on the besieged enclave.

“The comments by the Israeli regime’s minister about using an atomic bomb show the regime’s real defeat in the face of the resistance,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“The United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency must take immediate and uninterrupted action to disarm this barbaric and apartheid regime. Tomorrow is late. The White House bears full responsibility for this genocide.”

Israel waged a bloody war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 9,922 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

‘Continued Israeli raids to complicate regional situation’

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian held phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, about the situation in the region and the crimes committed by Israeli forces against civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iranian foreign minister asked India to introduce initiatives aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and sending humanitarian aid to its defenseless people, as well as preventing the forced displacement of the Palestinians and the occupation troops’ acts of genocide and war crimes.

“The Zionist regime’s continued attacks will complicate the situation in the region and open new fronts by the resistance forces, escalating and spreading regional tensions,” he warned.

Jaishankar, for his part, said that his country closely monitors the situation in the region and believes in joint actions and efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

New Delhi, Jaishankar noted, stands ready to play a role within the framework of the initiatives put forward by the Islamic Republic in a bid to end the military operation in Gaza and avert the escalation of the crisis.