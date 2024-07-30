  1. Home
  2. Iran vows to avenge blood of 'dear guest' Haniyeh, warns Israel of ‘harsh punishment’

Iran vows to avenge blood of 'dear guest' Haniyeh, warns Israel of ‘harsh punishment’

News Network
July 31, 2024

iranavenge.jpg

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for the assassination of Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying it is the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after Haniyeh, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president, was killed in a dawn attack in the capital.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei commended Haniyeh’s years-long sacrifices in his fight against the Israeli occupation and said he was ready for martyrdom and sacrificed his children and households on this path. 

“He was not afraid of embracing martyrdom in the way of God and saving God's servants, but we consider it our duty to avenge his blood in this bitter and horrific incident that came to pass in the Islamic Republic's territory," the Leader asserted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2024

ismaeel.jpg

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has been killed in an attack in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on Wednesday morning that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence was hit in Tehran.

The assassination saw a projectile hitting a residence allocated to war veterans in the Iranian capital at 02:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2230 GMT on Tuesday).

The IRGC statement said the attack is under investigation and the results will be announced later in the day.

The Palestinian resistance leader was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. 

Who was Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh was born at Gaza’s al-Shati refugee camp in 1962. 

He joined Palestinians’ First Intifada (Uprising) against the occupying entity in 1987, upon graduation from the Islamic University in Gaza.

The anti-occupation activism prompted Israeli officials to jail him for a short period that year. 

He was imprisoned again for six month in 1988.

A year later, the Israeli authorities put him behind bars for three years on charges of belonging to Hamas. 

Haniyeh spent a year in exile in Lebanon following release, but returned to Gaza afterwards.

In the 1990s, he climbed the ranks within the movement as a close aide and assistant of Hamas’ co-founder, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

In 2000s, Haniyeh consolidated his position as one of Hamas’ political leaders. The decade also witnessed him and Yasin escaping an Israeli assassination attempt.

Fronting Hamas, he reversed the Fatah movement’s drawn-out reign in 2006, when the resistance group scored a landslide victory in the Palestinian legislative elections.

Haniyeh then served as the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister until 2014, when he was dismissed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

He replaced Khaled Mashaal as Hamas’ politburo chief on May 6, 2017.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2024

iranavenge.jpg

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for the assassination of Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying it is the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after Haniyeh, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president, was killed in a dawn attack in the capital.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei commended Haniyeh’s years-long sacrifices in his fight against the Israeli occupation and said he was ready for martyrdom and sacrificed his children and households on this path. 

“He was not afraid of embracing martyrdom in the way of God and saving God's servants, but we consider it our duty to avenge his blood in this bitter and horrific incident that came to pass in the Islamic Republic's territory," the Leader asserted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 18,2024

river.jpg

Rescue personnel on Thursday, July 18, recovered two more bodies of people killed in the recent landslide at Shirur village in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

With this, the rescuers have recovered the bodies of six persons, including four of a family.

On Thursday, the members of NDRF recovered the body of a six-year-old girl, Avanthika, near Gokarna, some eight km from the tragedy site.

The officials had sighted her body on Tuesday too but couldn't recover due to the overflowing Gangavali river and heavy rain. On Tuesday, the rescuers had recovered the bodies of her father, mother and brother.

The emergency service personnel also recovered the body of the driver of the gas tanker that was washed away in the river after the landslide. The body was recovered from one of the several islands created by the tonnes of mud that washed away into the river. The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained.

Locals claim that at least three more persons are missing from the village and could be buried under the debris.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.