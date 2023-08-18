  1. Home
  Iran's foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince

Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince

News Network
August 18, 2023

Riyadh, Aug 18: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting came as part of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March.

Both officials reviewed bilateral ties and explored future opportunities for cooperation between both countries. They also discussed latest international and regional developments.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Saudi King Salman and the crown prince.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was present at the meeting, along with an Iranian delegation that accompanied Amir-Abdollahian.

News Network
August 18,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 18: The Congress government of Karnataka has ordered a judicial inquiry into the allegations of demand for "40 per cent commission" for public projects during the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state.

Three months after coming to power, the ruling Congress on Thursday passed an order setting up the inquiry panel led by retired HC judge Justice Nagamohan Das, fulfilling one of its key promises made in the run-up to Assembly polls.

According to the order, the commission will inquire into the activities of the departments where large-scale public works are taken up.

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister as well as the then CM about 40 per cent commission allegedly being charged on all public projects.

Even before the commencement of work, 25 to 30 per cent commission is paid to the public representatives while the remaining is paid after completion of work, the order said.

“However, no action was taken on these serious allegations at the government level. The new government wants to bring transparency in the administration at the initial level itself,” it said.

The commission will investigate whether administrative approvals were given as per rules and quality of works.

The probe panel will also ascertain whether the estimates were in accordance with the prevailing schedule of rates and necessity to revise estimates in the event of cost escalation.

During the inquiry, the departments concerned will have to submit their files to the panel, it said.

During the election campaigning, the Congress raised the issue of "40 per cent commission" to target the BJP government. 

News Network
August 16,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A fresh row has erupted within the ruling Congress over three nominated posts for the Legislative Council in Karnataka with a section of leaders taking objection to the selection of candidates and slamming the leadership for preferring senior leaders and their family members.

Sanket Yenagi, AICC Spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, stated on Wednesday that the party needs to create special opportunities for competent, well-educated, passionate and dedicated youths, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

“There is no surprise, the party will be left with no young leaders if this continues,” he said.

He also stated that preference should not be given only to senior politicians and their families and special opportunities should be given to the loyal party workers.

The Congress has sent a list of candidates for three posts in the council to the Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot. The names included Umashree, a famous actor-turned-politician, former minister M.R. Seetharam and H.P. Sudham Das, son of former Congress MLA H. Puttadasa.

Umashree is a close confidante of CM Siddaramaiah. She represented Teradal constituency in Bagalkot district and became a minister for Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah led government between 2013 and 2018. In 2018, she lost elections and in 2023, Umashree did not contest elections. She is considered for the post of MLC under the quota of artiste.

M.R. Seetharam is a former minister, entrepreneur and educationist. Sources say that he is highly resourceful and close to CM Siddaramaiah. He is considered for the post under the quota reserved for persons who contributed to Education.

Sudham Das is the son of former MLA H. Puttadasa, who represented the Satanuru constituency. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar went on to represent the seat later. Sources said that Sudhan Das had joined Congress five months ago and he has been considered under the quota of social service. Sudham Das is also a former officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shivakumar had brought him to the party promising him to give him the MLC post. The elevation of Sudham Das has been opposed by the party leaders and complaints have been made in this regard to the high command. The nomination has also become a contention between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar.

Sudham Das is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and took VRS to join Congress. He was deputy director of ED in-charge of Karnataka and Kerala. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and Dalit leaders in the party are opposing his nomination.

Meanwhile, sources said that a complaint has been filed with the Governor against the nomination of senior leader M.R. Seetharam to the post of MLC. It is alleged that Seetharam faced charges of illegal money transfer and his nomination should be rejected. The Governor is likely to get an explanation from the government in this regard.

News Network
August 18,2023

New Delhi, Aug 18: Three "village volunteers" belonging to Kuki tribe were gunned down by unidentified miscreants on Friday morning in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district. 

Police said the incident took place at Thowai Kuki, a Kuki village when unidentified armed men entered the village and fired at the village volunteers, who were guarding the village to thwart attack by Meiteis in the neighbouring areas. 

Ukhrul is a Tangkhul Naga-dominated district and has by and large remained untouched by the ongoing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Armed miscreants belonging to Meitei community are suspected to be behind the attack but police did not pinpoint the assailant. 

Ukhrul SP Ninghshem Vashum, while confirming the development, however, said the incident was related to the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis. Security forces rushed to the spot but the miscreants has already fled. But combing operation is underway in search of the assailants, he said. 

The three victims have been identified as Hollenson Baite, Thangkhokai Haokip and Jamkhogin Haokip. 

More than 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between sections of Meitei and Kuki community since May 3. Many heaved a sigh of relief as no violence was reported in the last one week. But the fresh attack on Friday triggered tension and left the security agencies worried. 

