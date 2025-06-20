  1. Home
  2. Iran’s missiles, drones hit Israeli military sites, command and control centres

Iran’s missiles, drones hit Israeli military sites, command and control centres

June 20, 2025

Tehran, June 20: In a fresh wave of Operation True Promise III, Iranian armed forces on Friday launched a barrage of missiles and drones at military targets in the south and north of occupied territories.

The spokesperson for the operation, in a statement, said the 17th phase saw the Iranian armed forces fire missiles and drones at Israeli military sites and industries command and control centers as well as the spying hubs.

The statement further noted that long-range and super-heavy missiles as well as combat and suicide drones were used in this phase of the retaliatory operation.

The spokesperson said the world must "await for our surprises," adding that the sacred defense with the support of the Iranian people will end with victory.

Despite the sweeping censorship on publication of images related to Iran's retaliatory operations, some videos were shared online showing plumes of smoke billowing up in the air at the Haifa port after one of the missiles made a direct impact there.

The port city is wearing a deserted look amid the downpour of Iranian missiles, which have been evading multiple layers of Israeli defense systems to hit the intended targets.
The barrage of Iranian long-range missiles, some of them being used for the first time, also hit military targets in other parts of the occupied territories on Friday.

On Friday, in the skies of the northern occupied Palestine, a Shahid-136 drone was also spotted making a flight quietly without being intercepted.

The headquarters of the Zionist propaganda outlet, Channel 14, was also successfully targeted on Friday after the prior evacuation warning issued by the IRGC.

In the fifteen phases of the operation so far, Iranian armed forces – led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) – have successfully targeted and decimated sensitive and strategic Israeli military and intelligence facilities in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Military experts say the missile and drone strikes have further exposed the ineffectiveness of the Israeli regime’s air defense systems, forcing illegal settlers and regime officials to flee their homes and seek shelter underground.

On Friday, Iran's foreign minister will be holding talks with his European counterparts in Geneva to discuss the Israeli regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He has ruled out diplomatic talks as long as the US-backed aggression continues.

June 10,2025

New Delhi: The United States has reiterated that while it welcomes legitimate travelers, it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry or misuse of visas. 

The statement comes amid outrage over a video showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Liberty Airport, allegedly before being deported.

Indirectly defending the action against the student, the US Embassy in India said in a post on X:

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

Congress Demands Modi Speak Up

Following the incident, the Indian National Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stand and appeal to then-US President Donald Trump to stop the "mistreatment and atrocities" against Indian citizens in the United States.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government for what he described as repeated failures to uphold the dignity of Indians abroad.

"For the first time, a US head of state has declared a ceasefire between India and Pakistan from Washington DC. President Trump continues to claim credit for pressuring India, while Prime Minister Modi remains silent—not just on this but also on the growing number of atrocities against Indians in the US," Ramesh posted on X.

He added,

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi speak directly with President Trump and intervene to protect Indian students and citizens facing fear and mistreatment in the US."

‘Too Painful to Watch’

Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera also weighed in, sharing a post by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who had posted the video of the student’s treatment at the airport.

Khera said:

"This is too painful, too humiliating, and too distressing to watch. As a nation, why should we tolerate such humiliation?"

He compared the current scenario to the 2013 Devyani Khobragade incident, when India had strongly protested the treatment of one of its diplomats by US authorities.

"From standing up to the US then, to now watching our citizens being treated like criminals—have we lost all global goodwill?" he asked.

In his original post, Kunal Jain described witnessing the scene firsthand:

"I saw a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing a dream, not to cause harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

The Indian Consulate in New York has stated that it is in touch with local authorities regarding the incident.

June 11,2025

Mangaluru, June 12: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader visited the home of Abdul Rahman, who was tragically murdered on May 27 in Kolathamajalu, Bantwal taluk, and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking during the visit on Wednesday, Khader expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said,

“I was on the Hajj pilgrimage when this devastating event took place. This is not just a murder—it is an attack on the peaceful and communal harmony of Dakshina Kannada. A civilised society cannot and will not tolerate such acts. No religion or community supports violence of this nature.”

Khader emphasized that the state government is committed to delivering justice.

“I have discussed the matter with the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, as well as the Chief Minister and Home Minister. The family and villagers have strongly demanded that all perpetrators be identified and brought to justice. The government will take firm action to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he assured.

When asked about possible compensation for Rahman’s family, the Speaker responded, “Matters like compensation cannot be discussed publicly. I will consult with the District In-charge Minister, and I am confident the government will act as per the legal provisions.”

Responding to questions about the transfer of senior police officials, Khader clarified that the decisions to replace the Commissioner of Police and the SP were already in progress prior to his departure for Hajj.

“The transfers had been planned earlier. Unfortunately, the incident occurred before they could be implemented,” he noted.

He further added that he had urged police leadership to act decisively in response to rising tensions on social media and provocative content:

“When threats and inflammatory posts began circulating online, I instructed both the Commissioner and SP to take immediate action. Since the provocations continued, I held discussions with the DGP and Home Minister to ensure that proactive and effective officers are appointed in Dakshina Kannada.”

June 17,2025

Tehran, June 17: After Iran launched the ninth phase of its retaliatory military campaign, Operation True Promise III, on Monday night, the Israeli government imposed a sweeping media blackout across the country — halting live aerial coverage from multiple cities amid ongoing missile and drone strikes.

Live Feeds Abruptly Cut Off

Reports confirm that live broadcasts from over Tel Aviv and Haifa were suddenly interrupted as waves of Iranian missiles lit up the night sky. The order to halt aerial coverage appears to have come directly from Israeli authorities, in an effort to suppress real-time visibility of impact zones and defense response.

Western networks, including CNN, also pulled their live aerial streams from key locations in Israeli-held areas shortly after the blackout was initiated. While no formal explanation was issued, the move coincided with escalating Iranian strikes.

Censorship on Social Media Platforms

As the bombardment continued, several independent livestreams on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram — some of which showed the skies over Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and the Jerusalem corridor — were taken down without explanation. The removals sparked criticism from viewers who accused platforms of complying with state-level censorship.

Journalist Crackdown Intensifies

The media clampdown was not limited to digital coverage. Several journalists — both Israeli and foreign — were reportedly detained for filming or attempting to broadcast images of missile impacts and air defense activity.

Israeli military officials had earlier warned that recording and disseminating footage of missile strikes — particularly details such as location or timing — would be treated as aiding the enemy during wartime.

Details of Iranian Strikes

According to Iranian military sources, Monday’s attacks targeted command and control centers inside Israel, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employing advanced missile systems and precision drones guided by upgraded intelligence systems.

These strikes are part of a broader campaign that began on Friday. Since then, Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Division has conducted nine waves of missile and drone attacks under Operation True Promise III, focusing on military and strategic assets.

On Sunday, Iran claimed to have hit Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy infrastructure in Haifa, in what it called one of the most significant drone-missile operations of the war so far.

Why the Blackout?

Analysts say the media blackout reflects growing concern within the Israeli military establishment over the psychological and strategic impact of Iranian strikes. Visibility of precision hits, coupled with growing civilian unease, threatens to undermine confidence in the regime’s military capabilities.

“The blackout is aimed at damage control — not just physical, but reputational,” said a West Asian security analyst. “The strikes have punctured a long-maintained image of invulnerability.”

