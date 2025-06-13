Iran’s retaliation causes chaos in Israel as missile strikes hit multiple locations

In a fresh wave, a series of Iranian missile strikes have hit multiple locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, causing extensive damage and casualties, according to reports.

The third phase of Iran’s retaliatory military operation – True Promise III – began at around 1:30 am on Saturday, June 14, Iran time after two successful phases in which many strategic Israeli sites were targeted.

According to various Israeli media reports, in the latest wave, missiles impacted areas in Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, Lake Tiberias, Haifa, Beersheba and other places.

The most severe damage was reported in Tel Aviv, where at least one missile struck a 50-story building, triggering a powerful explosion that sent columns of smoke rising over the city skyline.

Israeli media reports described scenes of chaos in Tel Aviv, with emergency services responding to what officials called a "strategic" hit on a critical facility south of the city.

Due to the sensitive nature of the target, Israel's so-called Home Front Command has reportedly imposed a media blackout on certain details to avoid further embarrassment.

According to the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations, Amir Al-Mousawi, one of the Iranian missiles hit a nuclear research center in Tel Aviv.

Some reports suggest that the Israeli military affairs ministry was also successfully targeted.

The regime has imposed censorship, ordering settlers not to publish pictures or videos of the sites targeted by Iranian missiles, according to Israeli media.

Israeli regime authorities are continuing damage assessments and rescue operations as sirens and emergency alerts remain active across the occupied territories.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, speaking to state television, said the Operation True Promise III "will continue as long as necessary," while vowing to avenge the blood of martyrs.

The Israeli military aggression early on Friday, which targeted multiple cities across Iran, including the capital Tehran, focused on high-profile assassinations.

These dastardly attacks resulted in the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force; and Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The attacks also claimed the lives of veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Dr. Abdol-Hamid Minoucher, along with more than 70 civilians, including children and women.

Earlier, Vahidi said at least 150 targets had been struck during the retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime, including several critically strategic military bases.

A senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the Operation True Promise III was successfully implemented by the IRGC aerospace division.

“These targets were successfully struck in multiple phases,” Brigadier General Vahidi, who served as Interior Minister in the Ebrahim Raeisi administration, stated.

The operation was launched minutes after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian armed forces will act strongly and render the despicable regime helpless.

The Leader emphasized that the evil and wicked Zionist regime has made a "big mistake," the consequences of which will make it helpless.

"The great Iranian people can be assured that the Armed Forces will act powerfully in support of them and will deliver heavy blows to this regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.