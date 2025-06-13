  1. Home
  2. Iran’s retaliation causes chaos in Israel as missile strikes hit multiple locations

Iran’s retaliation causes chaos in Israel as missile strikes hit multiple locations

Agencies
June 14, 2025

truepromise.jpg

In a fresh wave, a series of Iranian missile strikes have hit multiple locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, causing extensive damage and casualties, according to reports.

The third phase of Iran’s retaliatory military operation – True Promise III – began at around 1:30 am on Saturday, June 14, Iran time after two successful phases in which many strategic Israeli sites were targeted.

According to various Israeli media reports, in the latest wave, missiles impacted areas in Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, Lake Tiberias, Haifa, Beersheba and other places.

The most severe damage was reported in Tel Aviv, where at least one missile struck a 50-story building, triggering a powerful explosion that sent columns of smoke rising over the city skyline.

Israeli media reports described scenes of chaos in Tel Aviv, with emergency services responding to what officials called a "strategic" hit on a critical facility south of the city.

Due to the sensitive nature of the target, Israel's so-called Home Front Command has reportedly imposed a media blackout on certain details to avoid further embarrassment.

According to the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations, Amir Al-Mousawi, one of the Iranian missiles hit a nuclear research center in Tel Aviv.

Some reports suggest that the Israeli military affairs ministry was also successfully targeted.

The regime has imposed censorship, ordering settlers not to publish pictures or videos of the sites targeted by Iranian missiles, according to Israeli media.

Israeli regime authorities are continuing damage assessments and rescue operations as sirens and emergency alerts remain active across the occupied territories.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, speaking to state television, said the Operation True Promise III "will continue as long as necessary," while vowing to avenge the blood of martyrs.

The Israeli military aggression early on Friday, which targeted multiple cities across Iran, including the capital Tehran, focused on high-profile assassinations.

These dastardly attacks resulted in the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force; and Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The attacks also claimed the lives of veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Dr. Abdol-Hamid Minoucher, along with more than 70 civilians, including children and women.

Earlier, Vahidi said at least 150 targets had been struck during the retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime, including several critically strategic military bases.

A senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the Operation True Promise III was successfully implemented by the IRGC aerospace division.

“These targets were successfully struck in multiple phases,” Brigadier General Vahidi, who served as Interior Minister in the Ebrahim Raeisi administration, stated.

The operation was launched minutes after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian armed forces will act strongly and render the despicable regime helpless.

The Leader emphasized that the evil and wicked Zionist regime has made a "big mistake," the consequences of which will make it helpless.

"The great Iranian people can be assured that the Armed Forces will act powerfully in support of them and will deliver heavy blows to this regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has officially amended its tobacco control law, raising the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and increasing the fine for violations under COTPA from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the President’s assent on May 23 and was published in the Karnataka Gazette Extraordinary on May 30, bringing it into immediate effect.

The amendment aligns Karnataka with other progressive states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, which have already implemented similar restrictions.

Key Changes in the Law:

•    Age Limit Raised:

Under the amended Section 6, the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited to anyone below the age of 21. The provision also bans the sale:
o    Within 100 meters of any educational institution
o    Of loose cigarettes or single sticks

•    Fine Increased:

Penalties under Sections 21, 24, and 28—including smoking in public places and sale of tobacco to underage individuals—have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

•    Complete Ban on Hookah Bars:

A new Section 4A prohibits the opening or running of hookah bars, including in eating houses, pubs, bars, and restaurants.
Offenders face imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under new Section 21A.

•    Expanded Public Usage Ban:

Section 4 has been expanded to cover both smoking and spitting of tobacco in public places.

The state government had initially announced its intent to make these changes in September 2023, aiming to strengthen its tobacco control framework and discourage youth addiction.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 30,2025

floodings2.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Relentless monsoon rains battering Mangaluru and surrounding areas over the past week have triggered a series of tragic landslides and widespread flooding, leaving a trail of destruction, loss, and despair. At least four people, including three children, have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents. Several others are critically injured. Authorities and rescue teams are racing against time amid ongoing rainfall and unstable terrain.

Montepadavu Landslide: A Mother's Desperate Fight Ends in Tragedy

In one of the most heart-wrenching incidents of the week, a pre-dawn landslide in Montepadavu, under Ullal limits, flattened a house and claimed the lives of three family members, including two young children and their grandmother.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am on Friday, May 30, as the family lay asleep in their modest hillside home. The victims were identified as:

•    Prema Poojary (grandmother)

•    Aryan (3 years)

•    Aarush (2 years)

Inside the house at the time were six members of the family: grandparents Kanthappa and Prema Poojary, their son Seetharam, his wife Ashwini, and their two children. The intense rainfall triggered a sudden landslide that sent a large chunk of hillside crashing down, instantly collapsing a wall of the house onto the sleeping family.

Ashwini, in a desperate and heroic act, tried to shield her children from the falling debris using her own body. Despite sustaining serious injuries, she attempted to pull them to safety. According to neighbors who rushed to the scene, one child was playing in Ashwini’s lap moments before the collapse.

Tragically, both children were buried under the rubble and later found dead, while Ashwini lay unconscious, clutching their lifeless bodies. A video shot by a local showed Aarush, the younger child, briefly attempting to move under the debris, a chilling testament to the final moments before his death.

Rescue efforts were first attempted by local residents, who had to retreat multiple times due to the unstable hillside and continued downpour. Ashwini was heard pleading, "Save my children, don’t worry about me," before being pulled from the wreckage nearly 11 hours later by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Ashwini is now battling for her life in the ICU, unaware that her children are no more. Her husband Seetharam and father-in-law Kanthappa also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident has left the entire Ullal region in mourning.

Separate Landslide Claims Child’s Life in Ullal Taluk

In another rain-triggered tragedy, a 5-year-old girl named Nayeema, daughter of Naushad, died late Thursday night in Kanakare near Bella village (Ullal Taluk) after a retaining wall gave way. The mud and debris from the slide crashed through a window and fell directly onto the bed where the child slept. She died on the spot.

Local officials, including Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju, Revenue Inspector Pramod, and other municipal staff, visited the affected area and are currently overseeing emergency relief efforts.

Urban Flooding Brings Mangaluru to a Standstill

Mangaluru city recorded its highest single-day rainfall this season on Thursday night, submerging several low-lying neighborhoods in knee-deep water. Inundated areas include:

•    Mission Street

•    Rao and Rao Circle

•    Koppar Hitlu

•    Padil

•    Bajal

•    PVS

•    Jeppinamogaru

Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill. Overflowing sewage lines and clogged manholes worsened the chaos, with residents voicing strong criticism of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for not executing timely pre-monsoon preventive measures.

At Balmata near Ambedkar Circle, stagnant water flooded bus stops and disrupted interstate bus services, affecting college students and officegoers alike.

Infrastructure Damage Across the City

•    A massive tree was uprooted on the Bejai–Kapikad Road, blocking movement near the KSRTC bus stand.

•    Another tree fell onto the railway line between Mangaluru Central and Junction near Jeppu, damaging electric wires and forcing railway authorities to operate trains in a one-way pattern.

•    In Jokatte, a landslip destabilized a hill, prompting fears among residents living downhill. Officials are assessing whether further evacuations are needed.

•    At Kumpala, floodwaters lifted a Mahindra Thar and Maruti Swift, leaving the vehicles stranded mid-road. Dramatic videos of the incident circulated widely, drawing large crowds.
________________________________________

Relief Measures Underway

Rescue and relief teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local emergency services, are on high alert. Shelters are being set up for displaced residents, and restoration work is ongoing in affected areas.

The district administration has issued a red alert, urging people in vulnerable zones to evacuate immediately and avoid hilly or low-lying areas.

floodings1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2025

arafah1.jpg

Mount Arafat: Beneath the blazing sun, with temperatures touching 41°C, over a million Muslim pilgrims stood in prayer and reflection on the plains of Mount Arafat on Saturday, marking the spiritual pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. For Muslims, the Day of Arafat is the most sacred in the Islamic calendar — a day believed to be rich with divine mercy and forgiveness.

From the early hours, the scene at Arafat was one of solemn devotion and unity. Pilgrims, clad in simple white garments symbolizing equality before God, raised their hands in supplication, seeking forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

“This is the place where our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. Standing here, you feel history and faith meet,” said Marwa Al-Said, a pilgrim from Egypt. “It’s an overwhelming moment — one that humbles you entirely.”

Despite the sweltering weather, Saudi authorities had made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. Cooling mist sprays, shaded zones expanded by 50,000 square meters, and over 400 cooling units were installed throughout the site. Emergency medical personnel and health teams were deployed in large numbers, and smart technologies — including AI and drones — helped regulate crowd movement and monitor pilgrim health.

Nazim Khalifa, an Indian pilgrim residing in the United States, was visibly emotional as he shared his journey. “This is my first time performing Hajj. I’ve never even done Umrah. The road here was not easy, financially and personally. But today, I feel like Allah has accepted me. I want to be closer to Him — that’s the real goal.”

He added, “We’re standing in the sun, and it’s a test — perhaps a glimpse of what the Day of Judgment may feel like. I pray this experience transforms not only me but everyone here.”

Rehman, a pilgrim from Indonesia, echoed that sentiment with simple joy: “I am so happy this year. Everything is organized. And it feels like God is near.”

The Saudi Ministry of Health issued advisories ahead of the gathering, urging pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated. Free umbrellas were distributed, and medical tents with emergency care were strategically located across the site.

Alongside physical safety, spiritual guidance was prioritized. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs set up multilingual information booths and digital screens to offer real-time support and religious rulings. Over 15 million awareness messages were sent to pilgrims’ mobile phones, and more than 200,000 brochures explaining Hajj rituals were distributed.

“This year’s arrangements are a reflection of both Saudi Arabia’s logistical expertise and its commitment to the sanctity of Hajj,” said Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, a religious affairs coordinator. “It’s not just about safety; it’s about ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual goals without worry.”

The Day of Arafat is considered by many scholars as the essence of Hajj itself, echoing the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) hadith: “Hajj is Arafat.” Muslims believe that prayers made on this day are especially powerful, with sins forgiven and lives spiritually renewed.

As the sun set over Arafat, the pilgrims made their way to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil — the next phase of Hajj. But the moments spent on Mount Arafat will remain etched in their hearts forever — a day of connection, redemption, and hope.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.