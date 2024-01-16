  1. Home
  2. Israel blocking delivery of medicines, lifesaving supplies to northern Gaza: UN

Israel blocking delivery of medicines, lifesaving supplies to northern Gaza: UN

News Network
January 16, 2024

gazacatastrophe.jpg

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the Israeli regime is denying access to aid missions delivering medicine and fuel to the northern part of the Gaza Strip, amid a deepening humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave.

OCHA reported that in the first two weeks of January, only 24 percent of planned aid missions to deliver food, medicine, water, and other lifesaving supplies have successfully reached their destinations north of Gaza.

“Around 95 percent of missions involving the allocation of fuel and medicines to water reservoirs, water wells, and health facilities in the north of Gaza have been denied access by Israeli authorities,” the report said.

“Lack of fuel for water, sanitation, and hygiene increases risks of health and environmental hazards,” it added, stressing that “lack of medicine has debilitated the functionality of the six partially functioning hospitals in the blockaded territory.”

OCHA also added that the aid missions that could not proceed include five planned missions to the Central Drug Store, four planned missions to Jabalia Medical Center, and eight planned missions to four critical reservoirs and water and waste pumps. 

The UN agency further stated that since the start of the war, humanitarian missions have reported two instances where Israeli forces were detaining convoy members, as well as two instances of attacks on convoys.

“Reluctance by the regime to open main supply routes and facilitate timely crossing through the Israeli military-controlled checkpoint has exposed humanitarian actors to security risks,” it said.

According to the OCHA restrictions applied by the Israeli regime on the import of critical humanitarian equipment have heavily compromised the capacity of humanitarian agencies to operate safely and effectively.

Several UN agencies have also appealed for “faster” and “safer” aid access to Gaza as the population faces famine and the spread of disease.

In a joint statement, the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the opening of new entry routes, easing restrictions on the movement of humanitarian workers and guaranteeing the safety of people accessing and distributing aid.

The Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings are the only lifelines for Gaza’s 2.3 million people, who have been deprived of food, water, medicine, and fuel due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 11,2024

CongMLA.jpg

New Delhi: A committee headed by Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda 'accommodated' 30 candidates referred by some politicians for jobs in dairy cooperative KOMUL by 'completely manipulating' the interview process and in lieu of kickbacks, the Enforcement Directorate alleged Thursday.

The 61-year-old legislator from the Malur assembly seat in Kolar district and those linked to him were raided by the central agency on January 8 as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the hiring of staff for KOMUL and illegal allotment of government land worth Rs 150 crore.

The ED said in a statement that it unearthed a 'scam' in the recruitment in Kolar-Chikkaballapura District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (KOMUL).

"It was noticed that recruitment committee of KOMUL chaired by K Y Nanjegowda and four other members completely manipulated the interview process."

"According to the board decision, orders were issued to the selected candidates and they were sent to training without making the final result public," the agency said.

It was 'admitted' by the directors of KOMUL and members of its recruitment committee during the searches that seats were sold for money ranging between Rs 20-30 lakh per seat, the ED claimed.

It is also gathered that certain politicians have referred their candidates for selection and a total of 30 such references were accommodated, it said.

"K Y Nanjegowda being the head of the recruitment committee is actively and directly involved in sale of seats and manipulation of interview marks," the ED said.

According to KOMUL, it is Karnataka's second highest milk producing district organisation.

"The area of operation is restricted to Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts having 2,919 villages of 11 revenue taluks," it said on its portal.

In the alleged illegal government land allotment case, the agency said, it seized more than Rs 25 lakh in cash, documents related to movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 50 crore, various 'incriminating' documents and digital data.

Nanjegowda, being the chairman of the Malur land grant committee, 'in collusion' with other members of the committee and revenue officials, abused his power by granting around 80 acres land worth around Rs 150 crore in a single month under four meetings to various illegal beneficiaries by creating various fictitious and bogus documents, the agency alleged.

"Later on, based on inspection report of the then regional commissioner, the same was cancelled," it said.

Illegal allotment of land was done in 'blatant' violation of guidelines and by forging documents, it alleged.

The land allotment money laundering case stems from a Karnataka Police FIR. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 14,2024

pro-palestine.jpg

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets around the world on the “day of action,” calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the Israeli aggression reached the 100-day mark.

The global day of action on Saturday saw demonstrations take place in various international capitals, including Washington DC, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Johannesburg, Abuja, Tokyo, Islamabad, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

Thousands of protesters in one of the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations to date in the US capital, Washington, called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to stop US aid to Israel, as more than three months of Israeli offensive is killing 250 Palestinians per day.

Large crowds waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Ceasefire now,” and “Free Palestine,” while carrying banners and posters that read “End the War in Gaza.” Other signs said the Israeli government is practicing apartheid and charged US President Joe Biden with genocide.

Young protesters were wearing the traditional keffiyeh in solidarity with Palestinians.

London, meanwhile, saw its seventh National March for Palestine since October 7 as demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and demanded that the British government stop arming the Israeli regime.

Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee, representing refugees and displaced people, joining a group of Palestinian children, attended the demonstration.

“While the British public largely supports a ceasefire in Gaza, the UK’s politicians have continued to fund and support the genocide,” Jeanine Hourani, a member of the Palestine Youth Movement attending the march in London said.

UK ‘complicit’ in Israel’s crimes

Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, also joined the protesters calling for a ceasefire. He slammed the UK government for “complicity” with Israel.

“I stand before you with a broken heart but not a broken spirit,” Zomlot said addressing pro-Palestinian protesters in London as he described Palestine as a “nation of freedom fighters.”

He also congratulated South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.

The London march was one of several others being held in European cities including Paris, Rome, Milan and Dublin, where thousands also marched along the Irish people to protest Israel’s aggression against Palestinians.

Irish Protesters waved Palestinian flags, denouncing Israel’s genocidal crimes in Gaza, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” They held placards critical of the Irish, US governments and Israeli regime.

In Rome, thousands of demonstrators descended on a boulevard near the famous Colosseum, with some carrying signs reading, “Stop Genocide.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters also lauded South Africa for bringing Israel’s brutal military onslaught against Gaza to the International Court of Justice.

At rallies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, people gathered at the United States embassy to send a message to Israel’s staunch ally. People carried placards that read “Stop the genocide,” as well as “Bombing children is not self-defense.”

Last month, the Malaysian government announced it would no longer allow Israeli-owned ships to dock in Malaysian ports. It also said any vessel en route to Israel would not be allowed to unload cargo at any Malaysian port.

Thousands of people also gathered outside the US embassy in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “Boycott Israel” and “Ceasefire Now.”

Similar protests took place in Johannesburg, South Africa as demonstrators gathered outside the US consulate. The crowd accused the US of complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people due to its military support of Israel since the war started.

The protest has been reinforced by South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The court in The Hague began hearings on Thursday over a charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

South Africa, which filed the lawsuit at the UN court in December, asked judges Thursday to urgently declare that the Tel Aviv regime has breached its responsibilities under international law since October 7, when it launched hostilities in the besieged territory.

The relentless Israeli military aggression has so far killed at least 23,843 people in Palestine, more than 10,000 of whom are children, while 60,317 others have been wounded. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 11,2024

A man from Mangaluru fell victim to an alleged part-time online job scam, and lost Rs 1.1 lakh. The complainant encountered an advertisement while watching Facebook reels, promoting “work from home for extra income,” with a WhatsApp link. 

After clicking the link, he engaged with individuals offering a part-time job with promised earnings ranging from Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day.

To proceed, the complainant was instructed to create an ID on Amazon by depositing Rs 80. Subsequently, he was asked to recharge Rs 120 on the site, which he did using Google Pay. The alleged scammers deposited Rs 300, and to withdraw that amount, the victim shared his bank details to an ID on the Telegram app. He withdrew Rs 300 successfully.

The fraud reportedly continued as the victim was asked to send Rs 500, Rs 400, Rs 1,000, and Rs 1,200, purportedly for different tasks. Between January 4 and 6, the complainant performed tasks and allegedly transferred Rs 1.1 lakh in phases from his bank accounts to the fraudsters. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.