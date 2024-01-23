Israel bombs universities, schools in Gaza; kills 190 in Khan Younis in 24 hours

Israel has killed at least 190 people in a time span of 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital.

Video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops were committing “horrific crimes.”

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.”

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in the shelters.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.