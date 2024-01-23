Israel bombs universities, schools in Gaza; kills 190 in Khan Younis in 24 hours

  1. Home
January 23, 2024

Israel has killed at least 190 people in a time span of 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital.

Video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops were committing “horrific crimes.”

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.”

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in the shelters.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.

News Network
January 10,2024

Bengaluru: A consortium of Karnataka temples, mutts and religious organisations has mooted the idea of implementing a dress code in accordance with Hindu culture in more than 500 temples all over the state, including 50 in Bengaluru.

The consortium has also decided to appeal to the State Hindu Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy to implement a dress code in temples under the control of the endowment department.

In a statement, Mohan Gowda, convener of the 'Karnataka Devasthana-Matha Mattu Dharmika Sansthegala Mahasangha', said, "Today, when the dress code is enforced in the temples, some progressives, rationalists, proponents of freedom of expression are crying hoarse; but they do not object to the clothes of Christian pastors who wear white trouser robes, mullahs-clerics who wear short pyjamas or Muslim women who wear black veils."

"Going to temples for darshan of God in loose clothes or non-conventional attire cannot be freedom of expression. Everyone has the individual freedom of what to wear at home and in public; however, temple is a religious place. One should conduct according to righteousness. In a temple premises, it is not the freedom of expression but abiding by 'Dharma' is important," Gowda added.

He claimed that Indian clothes are spiritually more pure and decent when compared with western ones.

According to Gowda, ‘spiritually pure dress codes’ have been in force for many years in some famous temples such as Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Ghrushneshwar Temple in Maharashtra, Kashi-Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi, Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala and Mata Temple in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

News Network
January 12,2024

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 12, launched the much anticipated Yuva Nidhi scheme which assures financial aid to unemployed youths for up to years in Shivamogga. The unemployment monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 will be given to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.

The CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar symbolically handed over Yuva Nidhi cheques to seven beneficiaries and launched the unemployment financial aid scheme.

Yuva Nidhi is one of the five ‘guarantees’ announced by Congress in its manifesto during the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May last year. The other four promises implemented are the ‘Shakti’ scheme, ‘Gruha Jyoti,’ ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

On December 26, CM Siddaramaiah kickstarted the process of registration for the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Vidhana Soudha. Unemployed youths who passed out in the year 2023 are eligible for the scheme.

For the remaining term of the year, CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio has earmarked Rs 250 crore. The state government has estimated a cost of Rs 1,200 crore from next year.

“We have fulfilled all the five guarantees promised by the Congress party. It’s a historic day. We have walked the talk. We implemented the guarantee scheme to overcome unemployment, farmers’ problems, and increasing food prices for the people of all castes in the state,” the CM said.

He also added that the government will provide necessary training for youths to help them get jobs.

“Today we have implemented the Yuva Nidhi scheme. Along with the money, we will provide required training to youths to get jobs in various sectors. This scheme is to give strength to the youth of the state,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

The state government on Thursday said that more than 60,000 people have registered for the scheme among the five lakh estimated beneficiaries.

The CM also announced the renaming of Shivammogga’s Freedom Park after the celebrated poet and patron saint of the Lingayat movement Allama Prabhu.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Shivamogga District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Power Minister KJ George and several other ministers and legislators attended the event.

News Network
January 11,2024

Bengaluru: The information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has taken a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka asking it not to spoil the state's future by 'misplaced' communal and caste priorities.

Sharing a post on 'X', the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, who is known for his inclination towards Sangh Parivar and BJP said, "Karnataka govt should introspect on their misplaced priorities."

Pai, partner at proprietary venture fund Aarin Capital, also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara among others in his post and further said, "Pl do not spoil Karnataka’s future by misplaced communal/caste priorities."

On Wednesday, a retired flight lieutenant, Anoop Verma, who is openly a supporter of Sangh Privar’s ideology, took to 'X' and shared a list of issues that he claimed were current topics in Gujarat and Karnataka.

He shared how topics in Gujarat right now were about how to make it one trillion economy state, making it a semiconductor manufacturing hub, India’s 20 per cent job creation from the state whereas those in Karnataka were - 'Allow Hijab in schools, free bus ride and write signboards in Kannada.'

Siddaramaiah said last month his government was contemplating lifting the Hijab ban in educational institutions and that a decision would be taken after discussions in the government level.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on their signboards and nameplates.

