Israel committing 'massacre of century'; those who remain silent are its partners in bloodshed: Hamas

Hamas has said the Israeli regime is engaged in committing a "massacre of the century" in the Gaza Strip, which Tel Aviv has brought under a hugely deadly and destructive war.

Osama Hamdan, a senior official with the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement, made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday.

Within the space of 24 hours, the regime "committed three consecutive massacres" in Gaza, killing and injuring more than 1,000 people, he said.

The official said the Israeli enemy had resorted to dropping internationally banned white phosphorous bombs on the coastal sliver.

The brutal war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the coastal territory since October 7, has so far claimed the lives of nearly 9,061 people, including 3,700 children and more than 2,300 women.

The regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Hamdan said the Israeli regime falsely claims that hospitals across the territory host members of the Palestinian resistance in order to try and justify its attacks on the facilities.

"They (the Israelis) know they are lying. But they (the Israelis) want to use that [as justification] for more assaults on hospitals, such as the attack that occurred on the al-Maamdani Hospital," he said, referring to an Israeli operation that claimed the lives of at least 500 civilians at the facility on October 17.

"We hereby warn that such aggression will have dire consequences, not only for the Palestinian people but also to an extent that the occupation may not expect," the resistance official warned.

'US partner in Israeli crimes'

"We consider the American administration and all those who remain silent about this entity's aggression against our people, partners in all the bloodshed," Hamdan said.

The United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally, has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war, and has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on the Palestinian territory as a means of "self-defense."

Washington has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolution that calls on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.