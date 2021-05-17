Israel continues Gaza airstrikes, shells Lebanon too as Biden approves $735m arms to Israel

Tel Aviv, May 18: Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as Palestinian groups fired rockets towards Israeli cities and diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire intensified.

The Israeli military said it also shelled Lebanon, in response to six failed rocket launches from areas south of the country.

In Washington DC, US President Joe Biden held his third phone conversation with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his support for a ceasefire, but stopped short of demanding an end to violence that has killed more than 200 people.

The White House said Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians” and that the two leaders “discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza”.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hamas, which governs Gaza, is now in its second week and shows no sign of abating.

At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the violence erupted on May 10. Some 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.

Amnesty condemns US approval of arms sales to Israel

The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began.

Human rights group Amnesty has condemned US move in the midst of the latest conflict with Palestinian armed groups saying the approval undermines the US commitment to upholding human rights around the world.

“By supplying weapons that could be used to commit war crimes, the US government is taking the risk of fueling further attacks against civilians and seeing more people killed or injured by US weapons,” Philippe Nassif, Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement urging Biden to reconsider the decision.