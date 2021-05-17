  1. Home
  Israel continues Gaza airstrikes, shells Lebanon too as Biden approves $735m arms to Israel

Israel continues Gaza airstrikes, shells Lebanon too as Biden approves $735m arms to Israel

May 18, 2021

Tel Aviv, May 18: Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as Palestinian groups fired rockets towards Israeli cities and diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire intensified.

The Israeli military said it also shelled Lebanon, in response to six failed rocket launches from areas south of the country.

In Washington DC, US President Joe Biden held his third phone conversation with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his support for a ceasefire, but stopped short of demanding an end to violence that has killed more than 200 people.

The White House said Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians” and that the two leaders “discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza”.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hamas, which governs Gaza, is now in its second week and shows no sign of abating.

At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the violence erupted on May 10. Some 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.

Amnesty condemns US approval of arms sales to Israel

The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began.

Human rights group Amnesty has condemned US move in the midst of the latest conflict with Palestinian armed groups saying the approval undermines the US commitment to upholding human rights around the world.

“By supplying weapons that could be used to commit war crimes, the US government is taking the risk of fueling further attacks against civilians and seeing more people killed or injured by US weapons,” Philippe Nassif, Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement urging Biden to reconsider the decision. 

May 8,2021

Bengaluru, May 8: Karnataka government has ordered to install of CC cameras in all district and taluk level hospitals including ICU wards across the state.

In an order issued by the Health Department, it was instructed all the Hospital administrations to take serious measures in the installation of the CC cameras including in the ICU wards by May 11.

The expenses should be utilized by the health protection committee besides other funds which will be available to hospitals.

Action taken report by the department of health and family welfare officers and district nodal officers visit the hospitals on the installation of the CC cameras and the same has been submitted to the government by May 12, the order said.

May 5,2021

Bengaluru, May 5: The Congress has expressed shock over BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya listing out 17 only Muslim names, linking them with the alleged bed-blocking scam in Bengaluru's south municipal zone.

The Congress released the full list of employees working in the BBMP South zone war room handling distress calls for Covid-19.

 “There are 205 employees working in the BBMP south zone war room. But Tejasvi Surya chose to name 17 names of Muslims. This is a third-class, third-rated, gutter-class mentality,” Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain told reporters.

“These 205 people were outsourced by Crystal Infosystems & Services, which was recommended by a BJP minister. Is Tejasvi Surya blind? Of all the 205 people, he specifically 17 Muslims. Does he have any shame? Earlier, too, Tejasvi has shown this mindset with his ‘puncture-wallah’ comment, targeting ladies of a particular country saying they can’t get an orgasm and during the Tableeghi Jamaat issue he made several communal tweets,” Hussain said.

A video clip of Surya reading out the 17 Muslim names and MLAs Satish Reddy and Ravi Subramanya making “communal” comments have gone viral.

The Congress leader sought to know on what basis Surya named the 17 people. “Who is Tejasvi Surya? Is he an investigating officer? Who gave a clean chit to the other 188 people working in the war room? We need a vaccine not only for Covid-19, but also for the communalism in Tejasvi Surya,” he said, daring the BJP MP to also speak against the ‘failures’ of the B S Yediyurappa administration.

Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa charged that three of the four BJP leaders who went public with their allegations on the bed-blocking scam belonged to one particular caste (Brahmins). “Tejasvi Surya himself runs a trust, which has been giving beds to people of their choice and is engaged in blackmailing. Can beds be given to people of only one caste?,” he asked. 

May 14,2021

Gaza City, May 14: The Zionist regime today continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 115 Palestinians, including 32 children, have been killed and nearly 600 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Hamas fired in the early hours of Friday another barrage of rockets towards Israel, hitting the city of Ashkelon.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes in West Bank

Meanwhile violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinians citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel. 

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media by New Press publication showed several alleged Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian homes in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank early on Friday. 

