  1. Home
  2. Israel deploys entire infantry, armored brigades to Gaza amid serious escalation of genocide

Israel deploys entire infantry, armored brigades to Gaza amid serious escalation of genocide

News Network
May 25, 2025

gazafall.jpg

The Israeli regime has deployed its entire standing army infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip amid serious escalation of its 19-month-old war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.

Announcing the development, the Israeli military said the deployed brigades included elite ones such as as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th, and 401st, various Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

A limited number of reserve units have also been mobilized for operations across the coastal sliver, the reports noted.

The military buildup came after the regime launched its operation "Gideon’s Chariots," which mandated Israeli forces to focus more on the northern part of the coastal sliver and the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Israeli outlets have also reported that the escalation has so far not led to any encounter between the military and Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Despite the absence of any such encounter, and the regime’s insistence that it tries its utmost to only target resistance fighters, the war keeps exacting a staggering death toll among Gaza’s civilians.

The genocidal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,700 people, mostly women and children, throughout the territory.

Last month, Hamas said fatalities resulting from the warfare had included more than 19,000 children.

The regime launched the genocide in October 2023 in response to a heroic operation staged by members of Hamas and their fellow resistance fighters from across the coastal sliver. The al-Aqsa Storm Operation ensnared hundreds of Zionists.

Israeli authorities have warned that the warfare would continue to escalate as long as Hamas “refused” to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement on the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

The group and even some Israeli officials, themselves, have, however, denounced the regime for either trying to sabotage talks aimed at realization of such a deal, or pretending responsible participation in the negotiation process.

The Israeli atrocities have, meanwhile, been met with widespread criticism for not only their monumental civilian toll, but also Israeli forces’ systemic abuses, including the use of Palestinians as human shields.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2025

shelling.jpg

Srinagar: Following an unprecedented episode of intense cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army that directly targeted the towns of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government is moving to construct community bunkers in these towns and other vulnerable areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

While the government has, over the past decade, supported the construction of both individual and community bunkers along the LoC and the International Border (IB), towns like Rajouri and Poonch had been excluded from such initiatives. These towns were considered safe, as previous shelling incidents were largely restricted to forward villages closer to the border.

Officials now say the latest shelling marks a dangerous shift in the pattern of cross-border hostilities.

“The nature and intensity of the attack marked a significant departure from past ceasefire violations. For the first time in years, heavily populated towns like Rajouri and Poonch were directly hit,” a senior official said.

Caught unprepared, residents in both towns had little access to protective infrastructure as long-range mortar shells struck deep inside civilian areas.

“People weren’t expecting this—these towns had never been targeted before. Without bunkers, many had nowhere to go for safety,” the official added.

In response, the government now plans to build community bunkers at strategic locations throughout Rajouri and Poonch. These reinforced shelters will offer immediate protection to civilians during any future shelling incidents.

“In areas where individual bunkers aren't viable, community shelters become essential. These will provide residents with quick access to safety in emergencies,” the official noted.

The attacks have left local communities rattled.

“This is the first time shells landed so close to our homes in Poonch town,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident. “We never thought this would happen here.”

The sudden escalation has disrupted the fragile calm along the LoC, raising concerns over a potential return to more violent confrontations in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2025

gazafall.jpg

The Israeli regime has deployed its entire standing army infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip amid serious escalation of its 19-month-old war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.

Announcing the development, the Israeli military said the deployed brigades included elite ones such as as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th, and 401st, various Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

A limited number of reserve units have also been mobilized for operations across the coastal sliver, the reports noted.

The military buildup came after the regime launched its operation "Gideon’s Chariots," which mandated Israeli forces to focus more on the northern part of the coastal sliver and the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Israeli outlets have also reported that the escalation has so far not led to any encounter between the military and Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Despite the absence of any such encounter, and the regime’s insistence that it tries its utmost to only target resistance fighters, the war keeps exacting a staggering death toll among Gaza’s civilians.

The genocidal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,700 people, mostly women and children, throughout the territory.

Last month, Hamas said fatalities resulting from the warfare had included more than 19,000 children.

The regime launched the genocide in October 2023 in response to a heroic operation staged by members of Hamas and their fellow resistance fighters from across the coastal sliver. The al-Aqsa Storm Operation ensnared hundreds of Zionists.

Israeli authorities have warned that the warfare would continue to escalate as long as Hamas “refused” to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement on the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

The group and even some Israeli officials, themselves, have, however, denounced the regime for either trying to sabotage talks aimed at realization of such a deal, or pretending responsible participation in the negotiation process.

The Israeli atrocities have, meanwhile, been met with widespread criticism for not only their monumental civilian toll, but also Israeli forces’ systemic abuses, including the use of Palestinians as human shields.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2025

julani.jpg

Riyadh: Dismantling years of US government policy of treating Syria like a pariah, President Donald Trump on Wednesday met Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa-- former leader of a rebel group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was an offshoot of al-Qaeda and designated as a terrorist organisation by the American government. The meeting was held in Riyadh at the request of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a day after President Trump lifted sweeping sanctions against Syria, which the US began imposing in 1979.

After the meeting, Trump, who often judges people based on how they look, suggested that al-Sharaa has a "real shot at doing a good job" with war-torn Syria. He also called the former terrorist a "young, attractive, tough guy" with a "very strong" past. 

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he said al-Sharaa is a “young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.”

“He's got a real shot at holding it together."

Trump said he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, "who is very friendly with him. He feels he's got a shot of doing a good job. It's a torn-up country.”

Trump is the first US president to meet a Syrian leader in a quarter of a century, and urged the onetime jihadist to normalise ties with Israel. He, however, gave no indication that the United States would remove Syria from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism -- a designation dating back to 1979 over support to Palestinian militants that severely impedes investment.

But the US president's offer to lift sanctions on Syria, mostly imposed during the repressive rule of ousted president Bashar al-Assad, comes as a major boost to the war-ravaged country, still getting to grips with Sharaa's December toppling of Assad.

Why Meeting Raised Eyebrows?

The meeting between the two leaders raised eyebrows globally due to al-Sharaa's murky past. Previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, al-Sharaa was linked to the terror group al-Qaeda and fought against US forces in Iraq, and had even spent years in American custody. However, the former jihadist has abandoned his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, trimmed his beard and donned a suit and tie to receive foreign dignitaries since ousting Assad from power on December 8, 2024.

He was later appointed to lead Syria for an unspecified transitional period, and has been tasked with forming an interim legislature after the dissolution of the Assad era parliament and the suspension of the 2012 constitution.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.