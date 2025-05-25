Israel deploys entire infantry, armored brigades to Gaza amid serious escalation of genocide

The Israeli regime has deployed its entire standing army infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip amid serious escalation of its 19-month-old war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.

Announcing the development, the Israeli military said the deployed brigades included elite ones such as as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th, and 401st, various Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

A limited number of reserve units have also been mobilized for operations across the coastal sliver, the reports noted.

The military buildup came after the regime launched its operation "Gideon’s Chariots," which mandated Israeli forces to focus more on the northern part of the coastal sliver and the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Israeli outlets have also reported that the escalation has so far not led to any encounter between the military and Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Despite the absence of any such encounter, and the regime’s insistence that it tries its utmost to only target resistance fighters, the war keeps exacting a staggering death toll among Gaza’s civilians.

The genocidal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,700 people, mostly women and children, throughout the territory.

Last month, Hamas said fatalities resulting from the warfare had included more than 19,000 children.

The regime launched the genocide in October 2023 in response to a heroic operation staged by members of Hamas and their fellow resistance fighters from across the coastal sliver. The al-Aqsa Storm Operation ensnared hundreds of Zionists.

Israeli authorities have warned that the warfare would continue to escalate as long as Hamas “refused” to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement on the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

The group and even some Israeli officials, themselves, have, however, denounced the regime for either trying to sabotage talks aimed at realization of such a deal, or pretending responsible participation in the negotiation process.

The Israeli atrocities have, meanwhile, been met with widespread criticism for not only their monumental civilian toll, but also Israeli forces’ systemic abuses, including the use of Palestinians as human shields.