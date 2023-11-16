  1. Home
  2. Israel drops bomb on Masjid during evening prayers in Gaza; at least 50 killed, dozens injured

News Network
November 16, 2023

gaza.jpg

At least 50 people have been killed and dozens of others injured as the Israeli regime's warplanes targeted a mosque in Sabra neighbourhood in the center of the Gaza Strip amid the regime's genocidal war.

The attack was carried out during prayers, when the mosque was full of worshipers, reports said on Wednesday evening.

Another Israeli strike on telecommunications towers in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip killed at least one child.

Israel has encouraged Palestinians to move from northern Gaza to the south for their safety, but Palestinians say Israel bombs everywhere and nowhere is safe now.

So far, at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, have been killed, and around 32,000 others wounded since October 7, when the regime started bringing the blockaded coastal territory.

Also on Wednesday, head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, which was raided by the Israeli forces on Wednesday, said Israeli bulldozers and tanks invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.

Earlier, Ahmed al-Makhalati, head of the Burns Unit at al-Shifa, also announced that bulldozers had made their way into the hospital through its southern entrance, saying they had started excavating parts of the facility and destroying vehicles.

According to the Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office, the occupation forces opened fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."

Speaking to Qatar's Al Jazeera television network, Khaled Abu Samra, one of the hospital's doctors, said the facility's water reservoir had been depleted. The physician also refuted claims that the Israeli army had provided medical aid to the facility.

"Moving between the buildings of al-Shifa Complex is very dangerous and may lead to loss of life of whoever tries to do so," he said.

The Israeli regime has alleged that the hospital houses a "command center" belonging to Hamas, a charge strongly denied by the Palestinian resistance group.

 Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to debunk Tel Aviv's allegations concerning the hospital.

News Network
November 13,2023

udaypur.jpg

Jodhpur, Nov 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli were linked to the BJP, adding that the saffron party was trying to whip up communal tension ahead of the November 25 Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters on a campaign jaunt to Jodhpur on Sunday, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said had the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police handled the case instead of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the probe would have moved to a logical conclusion.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was beheaded inside his shop in Udaipur by two assailants in broad daylight on June 28 last year, for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The incident came close on the heels of Ms Sharma's suspension from the BJP for a provocative remarks against the Prophet.

The beheading of the Udaipur tailor sent shockwaves across the country and sparked a public outcry.

The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur but was later re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 29, 2022.

"It was an unfortunate incident and I cancelled my scheduled events and left for Udaipur as soon as I learned of it. However, several top leaders of the BJP chose to attend an event in Hyderabad even after learning of the Udaipur incident," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said the NIA took up the case on the day of the incident and the state government did not raise any objection to it.

"No one knows what action the NIA has taken. If our SOG had pursued the case, the culprits would have been brought to justice by now," CM Gehlot said on Sunday.

The brutal killing took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" while threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dire consequences as well, according to the police.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, police said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said days before the incident, the assailants were arrested by police in another case and BJP leaders came to the police station to release them.

"The culprits have links to the BJP. Days before the incident, when the police had arrested these accused in some other case and some BJP leaders visited the police station to get them released," Mr Gehlot said.

"The thing is that BJP has sensed defeat in the elections and are, hence, coming up with bizarre claims. They are not speaking a word about the schemes that we launched and the laws we brought. They just want to stir up trouble ahead of the elections," the Chief Minister said, adding that the people will give them a befitting reply.

Addressing an election rally in Chittorgarh last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Gehlot-led Congress government of playing a 'vote-bank politics' in the Kanhaiya Lal case.

"What happened in Udaipur is too horrific to even imagine. Some persons visited the tailoring shops on the pretext of getting clothes stitched and slashed the throat of the tailor without any fear of the law. However, the Congress viewed this case through the prism of vote bank politics. I want to ask the Congress: what did you do in the aftermath of the killing of the Udaipur tailor other than playing vote bank politics?" PM Modi said at the rally on October 2.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member House. Congress formed the government with support from the BSP and Independents.

News Network
November 6,2023

mayyit.jpg

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the war.  

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has reached 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. The number of those wounded since October 7 has risen to 25,500.

Israeli forces pushed on with intense strikes targeting innocent civilians including children in Gaza on Monday as the war neared one month.

Determined to destroy Hamas whose October 7 attack reportedly left 1,400 occupation soldiers and illegal settlers dead in Israel and saw over 240 hostages taken, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

Ground forces have flooded the northern half of the Gaza Strip and tightened an encirclement of Gaza City even as hundreds of thousands of civilians remain there despite Israeli evacuation orders.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday more than 200 people had died in "overnight massacres" -- a day after reporting a total death toll of more than 9,770, mostly women and children.

Israel's ally the United States has sent its top diplomat Antony Blinken on a whirlwind Middle East tour that has been marked by strong condemnation of Israel, including on his latest stop Turkey.

The heads of major United Nations agencies issued a joint statement calling for a ceasefire inside the territory of 2.4 million people where an Israeli siege has cut off most water, food and fuel supplies.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," said the statement released Sunday.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now."

Israel's army said Monday it had pounded Gaza with "significant" new strikes, having earlier said it had already hit over 12,000 targets.

The Hamas-run health ministry said on Sunday that 45 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a refugee camp in central Gaza, leaving people searching through the rubble.

"Are there any survivors?" shouted Said al-Najma, as he tried to shift the blocks of concrete strewn across the road in the camp.

"They brought down an entire street on the heads of women and children without any notice."

Israeli troops and Hamas fighters have engaged in house-to-house combat in densely populated Gaza, where the war has sent 1.5 million people fleeing to other parts of the territory.

Netanyahu has remained firm on his position, vowing on Sunday that "there won't be a ceasefire until the hostages are returned".

Shortly before the latest barrage of strikes, internet and telephone lines were cut, the army said.

Israel has distributed leaflets and sent text messages ordering Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza to head south, but a US official said Saturday at least 350,000 civilians remained in the worst-hit areas.

Conricus accused Hamas of building tunnels underneath hospitals, schools and places of worship in Gaza to hide fighters, plan attacks and store ammunition -- charges the militant group has denied.

Blinken on his regional tour -- which took him to the occupied West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq on Sunday -- has called for "humanitarian pauses" while rejecting Arab countries' demands for a ceasefire.

He met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Monday.

Ahead of Blinken's arrival in NATO member Turkey, which is allied to the Palestinians but also has ties with Israel, police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters who marched on an air base housing US forces in Turkey's southeast.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was travelling across his country's remote northeast on Monday, apparently snubbing Blinken.

Turkey has said it is recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contacts with Netanyahu.

Meeting with Blinken in the West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas denounced "the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel's war machine".

In Iran, the arch foe of Israel and the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday charged that US President Joe Biden's administration was "encouraging" Israel to "kill and commit cruel acts" against Palestinians.

Deepening the desperation in the crowded territory, the sole border crossing into Gaza from Egypt was closed Sunday for a second day.

Hamas suspended the evacuations of foreign passport holders after saying Israel had refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed the closure, saying more than 1,100 people had been allowed out in the two previous days.

The war has exacerbated tensions in the West Bank, where more than 150 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, a female Israeli soldier was "seriously" wounded on Monday in a knife attack before "border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting", police said.

The Israeli military said Monday it had arrested Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, 22, in a raid in her West Bank town of Nabi Salih.

Tamimi became prominent at age 14 when she was filmed biting an Israeli soldier to prevent him from arresting her younger brother, and for later slapping another Israeli soldier.

A large portrait of her was painted on the Israeli separation wall with the West Bank.

News Network
November 15,2023

childgaza.jpg

The executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has described the situation in the Gaza Strip as “devastating” amid Israel’s ongoing aggression, warning that the regime’s brutal assault has left "nowhere safe" for the enclave’s one million children.

Catherine Russell made the remarks in a statement released on the agency’s website on Wednesday following her visit to Gaza.

"Today I visited the Gaza Strip to meet with children, their families, and UNICEF staff. What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss, and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza’s one million children to turn," Russel said.

The UNICEF chief went on to say that more than 4,600 children have reportedly been killed, with nearly 9,000 injured in Gaza, adding that "Many children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and homes” due to Israeli strikes in populated areas.

She further noted that newborns in need of specialized care have died in one of Gaza’s hospitals as power and medical supplies run out due to the criminal blockade imposed by the Israeli regime.

Russell also said that in the neonatal ward of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, “tiny babies were clinging to life in incubators, as doctors worried how they could keep the machines running without fuel."

Elsewhere in her remarks, Russell warned that “The intermittent opening of Gaza’s border crossings to shipments of humanitarian supplies is insufficient to meet the skyrocketing needs,” adding that with winter around the corner, the need for fuel could become even more acute.

She also reiterated her call to ensure that children are protected and assisted, as per international humanitarian law, and to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the blockaded territory.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 11,250 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, most of them women and children, and more than 29,000 others have been injured in the Israeli strikes.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

