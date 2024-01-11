  1. Home
  2. Israel faces ‘genocide’ charge at International Court of Justice

News Network
January 11, 2024

Israel will face the “genocide” charge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague for its brutal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, as a horrible nightmare of bloodshed in the Palestinian enclave is unfolding due to the occupying regime’s incessant bombardment.

Late last month, South Africa, in an 84-page suit filed against Israel at the top UN court on December 29, asked the top court to urgently declare that the Tel Aviv regime has breached its responsibilities under international law since October 7, when it launched an ongoing war on the densely-populated coastal sliver.

Pretoria detailed evidence of brutality being perpetrated in Gaza, making South Africa the first country to file a lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ, appealing to the court to force the regime to “immediately suspend” its war on Gaza.

It says Israel is breaking its commitments under the UN Genocide Convention, a treaty signed in 1948 after the Holocaust.

This is while Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a day earlier, dismissed the charges as “atrocious” and “preposterous.”

In its submission to the ICJ, South Africa charged that Israel’s bombing and invasion of Gaza is “intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

South Africa will present its arguments on Thursday, while Israel will counter on Friday. As it is an urgent procedure, the top UN court could rule in a matter of weeks.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the US-backed offensive, the Israeli regime has killed at least 23,210 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

News Network
January 11,2024

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and parts of neighboring Afghanistan on Thursday, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages, Pakistani officials and the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake triggered panic among people in parts of North India. Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, also felt the earthquake tremors. 

The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India.

People in parts of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also experienced tremors.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The epicenter was 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) from Jurm village in northeastern Afghanistan and was centered at a depth of 206 kilometers (128 miles), the U.S.G.S. said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in either country.

The temblor was felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and in the major cities of Lahore, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad in the Pakistan-administered, disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Sahiba Bibi, a woman who lives on the outskirts of Islamabad, said she was preparing for prayers when she suddenly felt the ground shaking. “We quickly came out of our home and we saw some other people also standing outside their houses,” she said.

Residents in the northwestern city of Peshawar also said they went out of their homes and offices after feeling the earthquake.

“I knew that it should not be less than magnitude 6 when I felt the earthquake as we have felt strong earthquakes in the past,” said Mohammad Khan, 65, in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services in the northwest, told The Associated Press that police and rescue officials were ordered to alert the emergency services about any damage caused by the earthquake.

“So far, there has been no reported damage from the earthquake, though the earthquake was so strong that it terrified many people who came out of their offices and houses in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he said.

Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said the earthquake caused no damage, but some panicked people came out of their homes and offices protectively.

Pakistan and the region, which sits along an active continental plate boundary, are often hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir

News Network
January 2,2024

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 2: A Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of upper castes for entering their locality in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Geramaradi village. The Dalit youth, identified as Maruthi, has been admitted to the Tarikere Taluk hospital following the assault.

Maruthi had gone to carry out some work with JCB in Gollara Keri locality of the village on Monday. The locals, who inquired about him, assaulted him as they came to know that he hailed from the Dalit community.

Dalit organisations are now preparing to go to the spot where the youth was assaulted and stage a protest in the locality against untouchability. They are also planning to lodge a police complaint with the jurisdictional Tarikere police station.

News Network
January 6,2024

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to consider, within two months, a plea by private transport firms to extend the Shakti Scheme offering free bus travel for women to their buses as well.

The single judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar disposed of a petition filed by private bus operators in Udupi district who had made such a plea.

The petition said the Shakti Yojane "can be extended to private stage carriage operators also", and a representation in this regard was made to the chief minister and deputy chief minister and other ministers but there has been no positive outcome.

The petition claimed that private operators run services in mountainous and hilly areas and valleys, which are not otherwise easily accessible, as some of these routes do not have KSRTC bus services.

"Although the cost of running a state carriage bus is very high, the private operators are providing good services to the passengers at large on different routes throughout Karnataka and even in a number of routes where there are no KSRTC buses," the court was informed.

The petition claimed that after the launch of the free bus services for women in state transport buses, private operators are suffering losses.

"Within two days (after) the Shakti Yojane came into effect from 11.6.2023, private operators are heavily and severely facing loss without any passengers, and the services which are in operation for more than 50 to 60 years on the route are in question,” the petitioner said.
 

