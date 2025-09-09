  1. Home
  2. Israel launches airstrikes on Qatar’s capital Doha to assassinate Hamas leaders

Agencies
September 9, 2025

Qatar.jpg

Israeli warplanes have launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what Israeli media described as an "assassination operation."

The airstrikes came as Hamas leaders had reportedly convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli military issued a statement confirming that it had conducted what it called “a precise strike” targeting Hamas’ senior leadership.

A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity that the group’s leaders were targeted while discussing US President Donald Trump’s proposal.

A senior Israeli official told Israel's Channel 13 that Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in the West Bank, were in the meeting when it was struck.

Reports also suggested that longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, whom Israel tried to assassinate in Jordan in 1997, was present at the meeting as well.

Hamas sources, however, said the leadership delegation, headed by al-Hayya, survived the attack.

Qatar condemns 'cowardly attack' 

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “cowardly Israeli attack” on the Hamas headquarters in Doha, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to Qatar's security. 

“The State of Qatar confirms that it will not tolerate any action targeting its security or sovereignty,” it said. “Investigations are ongoing at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available.”

The attack came two days after President Trump called on Hamas to accept his proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, issuing what he called his "last warning" to the Palestinian group.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

An unnamed Israeli official told Israel's Channel 12 that President Trump had given the green light for the Israeli strike on Doha. 

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed on Tuesday that the regime had accepted Trump’s new proposal for a captives release and ceasefire in Gaza.

“The war in Gaza can end tomorrow,” the minister said in a press conference in Croatia.

Hamas said on Sunday that it had received “some new ideas” from the US through mediators on how to reach a ceasefire. The movement said it would welcome any new effort to end the Israeli aggression.

News Network
September 4,2025

putin.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.

Agencies
August 28,2025

modibhag.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has dismissed speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “retire” after turning 75 next month, reiterating there is no such rule within either the BJP or its ideological mentor.

Speaking to reporters Thursday evening, Mr Bhagwat — who himself turns 75 six days before the Prime Minister — clarified, “I never said I will retire, nor that someone else should retire at 75. We will do what the Sangh tells us.” His remarks come as the RSS marks its centenary year.

The BJP, too, has consistently denied the existence of any age-related restriction. The Union Cabinet already includes members over that notional threshold — such as 80-year-old Jitan Ram Manjhi, the MSME Minister.

Ahead of the 2024 election, the opposition repeatedly taunted the BJP over a supposed “75-year cut-off,” claiming Mr Modi would be ineligible to contest. Home Minister Amit Shah pushed back firmly, insisting the Prime Minister would not step aside. He also clarified earlier comments from 2019 — when the party dropped several veterans — as election strategy, not a formal rule.

Opposition leaders, however, continue to invoke the age debate. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal recently alleged, “He (Mr Modi) will retire next year. He is only seeking votes to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister.”

News Network
August 27,2025

Mangaluru: An elderly man has allegedly lost ₹34.1 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online investment scam. The case was registered at the CEN Crime Police Station, who have now issued a warning to the public against such fraudulent schemes.

According to the 73-year-old victim, he received a WhatsApp message on July 25 from an unknown person claiming to represent an investment platform called Block Trade. The scammer lured him with promises of high returns through IPO investments and sent a link to download an app. The app displayed fake investment options, creating the illusion of genuine trading activity.

Later, another scammer — a woman identifying herself as Laxmipriya Panda — added the victim to a WhatsApp group named Trustline. Members of the group persuaded him to invest further through another app called UC Trade, again offering lucrative returns.

Between July 28 and August 21, the man transferred a total of ₹34.1 lakh from his and his daughter’s bank accounts to multiple bank accounts shared by the fraudsters via RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, and UPI. When he later tried to withdraw the money, the apps blocked the process and the scammers demanded additional payments, threatening that he would otherwise lose his investments.

Realizing he had been cheated, the victim discussed the matter with his daughter and lodged a police complaint.

Police Advisory

•    Do not trust unsolicited WhatsApp messages or groups promising high returns.
•    Never download apps from unknown links. Use only verified apps from official app stores.
•    Cross-check investment platforms with SEBI or trusted financial institutions.
•    Discuss large financial decisions with family before transferring money.
•    Report suspicious activity immediately to the Cybercrime helpline 1930 or local police.

The police have urged citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain cautious and not fall prey to “get rich quick” investment schemes circulating online.

