Israel launches airstrikes on Qatar’s capital Doha to assassinate Hamas leaders

Israeli warplanes have launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what Israeli media described as an "assassination operation."

The airstrikes came as Hamas leaders had reportedly convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli military issued a statement confirming that it had conducted what it called “a precise strike” targeting Hamas’ senior leadership.

A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity that the group’s leaders were targeted while discussing US President Donald Trump’s proposal.

A senior Israeli official told Israel's Channel 13 that Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in the West Bank, were in the meeting when it was struck.

Reports also suggested that longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, whom Israel tried to assassinate in Jordan in 1997, was present at the meeting as well.

Hamas sources, however, said the leadership delegation, headed by al-Hayya, survived the attack.

Qatar condemns 'cowardly attack'

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “cowardly Israeli attack” on the Hamas headquarters in Doha, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to Qatar's security.

“The State of Qatar confirms that it will not tolerate any action targeting its security or sovereignty,” it said. “Investigations are ongoing at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available.”

The attack came two days after President Trump called on Hamas to accept his proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, issuing what he called his "last warning" to the Palestinian group.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

An unnamed Israeli official told Israel's Channel 12 that President Trump had given the green light for the Israeli strike on Doha.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed on Tuesday that the regime had accepted Trump’s new proposal for a captives release and ceasefire in Gaza.

“The war in Gaza can end tomorrow,” the minister said in a press conference in Croatia.

Hamas said on Sunday that it had received “some new ideas” from the US through mediators on how to reach a ceasefire. The movement said it would welcome any new effort to end the Israeli aggression.