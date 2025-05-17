  1. Home
Israel launches 'Gideon's Chariots' offensive to seize Gaza territory as death toll soars

May 17, 2025

Gaza Strip: In what is being described as one of the deadliest escalations yet, the Israeli military has launched a massive ground and air campaign under the name "Gideon's Chariots" — a biblical-sounding operation aimed at “conquering” Gaza and placing it under full Israeli control.

The operation, approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet on May 5, marks the first official declaration of Israel’s intent to seize and retain the entire Palestinian territory of Gaza — a move that is being widely condemned as open occupation.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army claimed to have made the “first moves” of this campaign, launching extensive bombardments and deploying ground forces to seize what it calls “strategic areas” of Gaza.

According to the Israeli statement, Operation Gideon’s Chariots is intended to fulfill all of Israel's war goals — including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas. But the brutality on the ground tells a different story.

In just three days, over 370 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. On Friday alone, at least 74 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were confirmed dead. The Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia reported receiving 30 bodies and dozens more injured, as Israeli bombs rained down on densely populated neighborhoods.

In one of the most harrowing nights, Israel reportedly dropped over 40 U.S.-made bunker buster bombs near the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, claiming to target underground resistance tunnels.

Eyewitnesses describe scenes of horror — bloodied children, overwhelmed hospitals, and entire families buried under rubble. Gaza’s northern regions have become apocalyptic wastelands, while the Israeli military openly speaks of pushing civilians southward, raising fears of a full-scale ethnic cleansing.

The latest wave of bloodshed comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, drawing sharp criticism over Washington’s continued support for Israel’s military campaign.

Since the October 7, 2023 outbreak of war, over 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. While a brief ceasefire deal was brokered in January, it was quickly shattered, and Israel resumed its attacks on March 18, ignoring calls for a renewed truce.

Now, with “Gideon’s Chariots” in motion, the question looms large: Is this the final phase of Gaza’s destruction — or a turning point that will awaken the world’s conscience?

May 14,2025

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw who was in Pakistan’s custody since April 23, has been handed over to India. The BSF said in a statement that Shaw was handed over to India at 10:30 am through the Attari border check post in Amritsar. 

BSF stated that Shaw is being debriefed after his handover. 

The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, said the force. 

"With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF constable has become possible," said BSF. 

Shaw, a jawan of the 182nd Battalion, was detained by the Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab’s Ferozepur. 

The jawan on duty was stationed near the border fence. He was in uniform and was carrying his service rifle, when he moved towards a shaded area for some rest. In doing so, he had crossed into Pakistani territory, where he was apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers. 

May 14,2025

Despite a detailed rebuttal from the Narendra Modi government, U.S. President Donald Trump has, for the fourth consecutive day, claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan—an achievement he says prevented a conflict that “could have killed millions.”

Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh, Trump remarked that the leaders of India and Pakistan could now even “go for a nice dinner” together, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors had de-escalated.

“Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan,” Trump said. “And I used trade to a large extent to do it. I told the leaders, ‘Fellows, come on. Let’s make a deal. Let’s do some trading.’”

His comments came even as New Delhi firmly rejected the notion that the United States had any role in mediating the ceasefire, which brought an end to nearly four days of cross-border hostilities. India also dismissed Trump’s claim that he used the threat of halting U.S. trade with both countries to pressure them into backing down.

“Let’s not trade nuclear missiles. Let’s trade the things you make so beautifully,” Trump said. “They both have very powerful, strong, smart leaders. And it all stopped. Hopefully, it’ll stay that way—but it stopped.”

Trump went on to praise Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, crediting him and others in his administration for their efforts.

“Marco, stand up. What a great job you did on that. Thank you,” Trump said. “Vice President JD Vance, Marco—the whole group worked hard. And I think [India and Pakistan] are actually getting along. Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together. Wouldn’t that be nice?”

Trump continued, “We’ve come a long way. Millions of people could have died in that conflict. It started small and was getting bigger by the day.”

This marks the fourth day in a row—Saturday through Tuesday—that Trump has publicly asserted his administration’s role in defusing tensions between the two South Asian rivals, despite consistent denials from the Indian government.

