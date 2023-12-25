Israel massacres over 70 Palestinians in airstrike on Gaza refugee camp during Xmas

An Israeli airstrike targeting a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip has killed at least 70 Palestinians as the regime's genocidal war across the besieged territory continues unabated.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported the massacre in a late Sunday, December 24 statement, saying the fatalities came after the regime's air raid hit a number of houses at the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

The airstrike took place when the world was gearing up for Christmas celebrations.

According to the ministry's spokesman, the strike destroyed a "residential block" and the "toll is likely to rise" given the large number of families residing there and the fact that many people are still under the rubble.

"What is happening at the al-Maghazi camp is the annihilation of an entire residential square," Ashraf al-Qudra said.

The ministry also noted that another Israeli strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed 10 members of the same family.

The ministry's spokesman said the regime's forces "are bombing the main roads between the [refugee] camps ... to impede the arrival of ambulances and civil defense vehicles to the targeted locations."

"Most of the martyrs who arrived from the Maghazi camp were children, women, and the elderly," the spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was quoted by the Palestinian media as saying.

Gaza's Government Media Office said the Israeli strike saw the regime's military bombing "four inhabited homes" at al-Maghazi.

"We call on all countries of the world to put pressure on the criminal occupation in order to stop the genocidal war ... against our Palestinian people and against children, women and civilians," it added.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also reacted to the Israeli attack, describing it as a "horrific massacre."

Hamas called the strike "a new war crime extending the genocide" that the Israeli regime "commits against children and unarmed civilians."

The movement said Israel perpetrated "this treacherous and cowardly bombing...in an attempt to renovate the image of its defeated army."

Hamas noted that Israel's onslaught on Gaza is being "supported by [US] President [Joe] Biden's administration, [which is] the primary partner of the Zionist entity in its crimes and fascist aggression" against the blockaded territory.

The Israeli war machine launched its military aggression on October 7 following an operation by Gaza's resistance movements, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Over 20,400 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli genocide so far.

As the regime's most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.

Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire across Gaza.