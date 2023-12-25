  1. Home
  Israel massacres over 70 Palestinians in airstrike on Gaza refugee camp during Xmas

Israel massacres over 70 Palestinians in airstrike on Gaza refugee camp during Xmas

News Network
December 25, 2023

bomb.jpg

An Israeli airstrike targeting a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip has killed at least 70 Palestinians as the regime's genocidal war across the besieged territory continues unabated.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported the massacre in a late Sunday, December 24 statement, saying the fatalities came after the regime's air raid hit a number of houses at the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

The airstrike took place when the world was gearing up for Christmas celebrations.  

According to the ministry's spokesman, the strike destroyed a "residential block" and the "toll is likely to rise" given the large number of families residing there and the fact that many people are still under the rubble.

"What is happening at the al-Maghazi camp is the annihilation of an entire residential square," Ashraf al-Qudra said.

The ministry also noted that another Israeli strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed 10 members of the same family.

The ministry's spokesman said the regime's forces "are bombing the main roads between the [refugee] camps ... to impede the arrival of ambulances and civil defense vehicles to the targeted locations."

"Most of the martyrs who arrived from the Maghazi camp were children, women, and the elderly," the spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was quoted by the Palestinian media as saying.

Gaza's Government Media Office said the Israeli strike saw the regime's military bombing "four inhabited homes" at al-Maghazi.

"We call on all countries of the world to put pressure on the criminal occupation in order to stop the genocidal war ... against our Palestinian people and against children, women and civilians," it added.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also reacted to the Israeli attack, describing it as a "horrific massacre."

Hamas called the strike "a new war crime extending the genocide" that the Israeli regime "commits against children and unarmed civilians."

The movement said Israel perpetrated "this treacherous and cowardly bombing...in an attempt to renovate the image of its defeated army."

Hamas noted that Israel's onslaught on Gaza is being "supported by [US] President [Joe] Biden's administration, [which is] the primary partner of the Zionist entity in its crimes and fascist aggression" against the blockaded territory.

The Israeli war machine launched its military aggression on October 7 following an operation by Gaza's resistance movements, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Over 20,400 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli genocide so far.

As the regime's most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.

Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire across Gaza.

News Network
December 14,2023

UTK.jpg

Belagavi, Dec 14: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday said the Parliament security breach incident is a warning to all.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Speaker Khader appealed to the people "to cooperate as the directions are given to check the genuinity of the visitors. But, it is also suggested not to create hassles for students and good citizens to issue passes visiting the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi".

After the Parliament incident, the security has been beefed up in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stringent procedures are being followed to issue passes for visitors.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Manoranjan, one of the accused in the smoke canister attack in Parliament case, does not have a social media account and had cut off bonding with his old friends for the past six years.

Manoranjan had created his own circle of friends in Bengaluru. The authorities are probing how Manoranjan got in touch with other accused from North India. Police sources explained that Manoranjan might have the social media accounts under different names.

He had completed an engineering course from the Bengaluru Institute of Technology (BIT) in Bengaluru. He went to Cambodia in 2016. The initial probe has revealed that accused Manoranjan was issued Parliament pass thrice by the office of MP Pratap Simha.

The accused had studied the security arrangement in detail during the visits and planned the attack. The investigations also revealed that the office of Pratap Simha had refused to issue the pass initially and later the accused brought pressure from a local personal assistant from Mysuru city and got the pass.

News Network
December 19,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appreciated the contribution of the Christian community to health and education in the state and said that their service in both fields was commendable.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 18, Siddaramaiah said, "Christian community's service towards the fields of education and health in the era of social inequality is commendable."

"The Christian community has done excellent work in the field of education and health. This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. The majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.

"If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. However, if cancer is detected at a later stage, the advanced linear oscillator radiation therapy service treatment will help prevent the disease from progressing," he added.

He further said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

Adding ahead, he said that rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals, but the Baptist Hospital will provide health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life and believe in public service."

"Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates. The Baptist Hospital provides quality treatment to poor patients just like a government hospital. The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital," the CM said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service, a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation as they create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad.

News Network
December 16,2023

priya.jpg

Mumbai, Dec 16: A woman was severely injured after her boyfriend, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra Thane. 

The victim has been identified as Priya Singh, a 26-year-old model and a social media influencer. She described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her boyfriend allegedly beating her, trying to strangle her, and then asking his driver to mow her down.

The incident took place last Monday near a hotel in Thane and police have registered a case against Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is the president of BJYM, Thane division, and the son of Anil Gaikwad, Managing Director at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Priya says she received a call from Ashwajit, who she has been in a relationship with for nearly 5 years, at 4 am on Tuesday asking her to join him at a family function.

"Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strangely. So I asked him if everything was fine and insisted him for us to talk in private," she said.

Priya stepped out of the function and waited for Ashwajit hoping to talk to him and defuse the tension. But he came out with his friends who started abusing her.

"My boyfriend and his friend used abusive language to which I asked my boyfriend to defend me and not abuse which led to the start of something beyond my imagination. My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away he bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair, and his friend out of nowhere pushed me to the ground," she wrote on her Instagram.

But it did not end there. When she tried to collect her phone and other belongings from his car, Ashwajit asked his driver to mow her down, police said.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," a police official said.

Priya claims she was lying on the road, in pain, for nearly half an hour before a passerby stopped and called for help, which she had been unable to do as Ashwajit hadn't returned her phone.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

"My right leg is broken and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in my right leg. I have bruises all over my body, my arms, my back, and my stomach area are deeply scrapped. I will be bedridden for a minimum of 3-4 months and after that, I will have to take support to walk for another 6 months," Priya Singh told police in the hospital.

Following the incident, a case was registered against him and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Maharashtra police official said that a probe into the incident is underway and no arrest has been made so far.

He tells a different story

Gaikwad has, however, refuted all the allegations made by Priya Singh and also dubbed the entire incident an attempt to "extort money".

In the initial investigation, Gaikwad, told the police that he and Priya were just "friends".

"Whatever has been portrayed is untrue. She (Priya Singh) is just a friend of mine," sources quoted him as saying.

"She came in a drunken condition to a hotel where I was involved in a family function and forced me to talk to her. When I refused, she started abusing me. She also assaulted my friends when they tried to intervene in the matter. When my driver, Shelke, started my car so that she would step aside, she fell. The accident was not intentional," he said.

Gaikwad said, "This is nothing, but a way to extort money from me. I have also given her money in the past and I have all the records".

