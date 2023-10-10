  1. Home
  'Israel poured lethal bombs, missiles on Palestinian kids as gift on Children's Day'

News Network
October 10, 2023

The child-killing Israeli regime poured lethal bombs and missiles on Palestinian kids as gifts on Children’s Day, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman. 

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Nasser Kan’ani said that the occupying entity has killed dozens of Palestinian children in its aerial assaults on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“On Children’s Day (October 8), the child-killing Israeli regime gave Palestinian children in Gaza gifts made of bombs, missiles, and fire, and it took the lives of more than 90 innocent children in the past two days,” he wrote, referring to the date that is celebrated annually in Iran under the aegis of UNICEF in honor of children. 

“The bright future of Palestine lies in the hands of today’s children who will make the future of this land. This is what the usurping Zionist regime has always been afraid of,” Kan’ani added.

He also emphasized that all children have the right to live without discrimination based on the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). 

News Network
October 1,2023

New Delhi, Oct 1: The India-US relationship is at an all-time high and the Modi government is going to take it to a different level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, stressing that like the Chandrayaan, bilateral ties will go to the Moon and even beyond.

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed several hundred Indian-Americans gathered at the India House from various parts of the US to attend the 'Celebrating Colours of Friendship' event organised by the Embassy of India here on Saturday.

“There is one clear message today that our relationship is at an all-time high. But as they say in America, you ain't seen anything yet. So, we are going to take this relationship to a different level, to a different place,” he said at the largest-ever gathering of Indian- Americans at the India House.

Jaishankar said that the success of the G20 could not have happened without the support of the US.

“As the host, when things go well, the host always gets the credit. It's reasonable. But, the G20 could not have come together if all the members of the G20 did not work for its success," he said.

"I think particularly, I must say, because I'm in this country today, the contribution, the support and the understanding that we got from the United States to make a successful G20, I think that is something I would certainly like to recognise in public in Washington DC,” Jaishankar said amidst loud applause from Indian- Americans.

“So, it may have been our success in a literal way, but I think it was the G20 (nations) success. To me, it was also a success of the India-US partnership…please keep giving this partnership the support it needs, the support it deserves and the support it expects. And I can promise you that this relationship, like the Chandrayaan, will go to the moon, maybe even beyond,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the human bond between the two countries makes the bilateral relationship unique.

“Countries do business with each other. Countries do politics with each other. They have military ties, they do exercises, and they have cultural exchanges. But when two countries have that deep human bonding, that's a completely different ballgame. That is today the defining characteristic of our relationship,” he said.

He said the contribution of the diaspora in building the bilateral relationship is something fantastic.

"There are no words that can capture it. It is on that foundation that today we are looking ahead for...a new hope on the horizon...So, I think when we look at the horizon, we really see fantastic possibilities out there, and it's the community which is going to deliver on that,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said the India of today is different from what it was earlier.

“I want to share with you that this is truly a different India for which I speak. It is an India, which as you heard from others, is capable of the Chandrayaan-3 mission,' he said.

"It is an India which was able to pull off the most spectacular G20 and prove those who said that we will not be able to get 20 nations, I don't want to say quarrelling nations but 20 countries with different positions, to come to the table together," he said.

This is an India, which showed during Covid that it could not only look after its own people but could extend its hand to more than a hundred countries across the world, he said.

Today, the fastest rollout of 5G is happening in India.

"I want to say in many ways, if there is a spring in our step, a confidence in our voice, a sort of squaring of our shoulder, there are very good reasons for it,” he said.

"Because it is built today on 10 years of hard work...There are domains where our capacities have doubled or tripled," he said.

Agencies
October 2,2023

Washington, Oct 2: Hindus must participate in the political process to have a space in the global power-sharing structure, an influential Hindu religious leader has said ahead of a global meet of the community in Bangkok.

Swami Vigyananand, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation which organises the once-in-four-year World Hindu Congress, said Hindus cannot make a mark for themselves in the modern world just through Bhangra, Dandiya and Pranayam (the ancient practice of controlling your breath).

An IIT graduate, Swami Vigyananand said: “I have respect for all these things.' But for power sharing, Hindus need to focus and strategies on its core strength for which not much effort has been made so far, he said.

“It is one-sixth of the global population, We are the richest people in many countries, and we are very successful. also in education and academia. But we are nowhere in a real power-sharing game,” said the Indian religious leader.

“Hindus need to participate in the political process. I am not against anybody, but for instance, in Canada Hindus are much more in number than Khalistanis. But we have just four members of parliament. They are 27. In the real power game, 27 matter not four. This is what we are trying to educate the global Hindu community,” he said.

“This is our focus and efforts of the World Hindu Congress,” he said, referring to the next session in Bangkok from November 24 to 26.

On the global stage, there is a need to position Hindus as a “peace-loving, co-existing and contributing community, who don’t depend on government welfare,” he said.

Swami Vigyananand for more than a decade has been trying to bring Hindus from across the world on a platform through the World Hindu Congress.

The third edition of the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, will be attended by thousands of Hindus from more than 60 countries. The theme of this year’s World Hindu Congress is Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah, meaning “Dharma, the Abode of Victory”, he said. The last Congress was held in Chicago in 2018. 

News Network
September 26,2023

saving.jpg

A dip in Indian households' net financial savings due to elevated debt threatens to choke major sources of funds for the government's capital investments, key for the nation to retain its mantle of the fastest-growing major economy, according to a report published by Bloomberg News. 

In its latest data, the Reserve Bank of India stated household financial assets, including bank deposits, cash, and equity investments, after deducting debt servicing and consumption, eased to 5.1% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ended March from 7.2% in the previous year. 

This level is the lowest since the fiscal year ended March 2007 and will crimp resources for the rest of the economy, as per calculations done by IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s Chief Economist Gaurav Kapur. 

In absolute terms, net household financial savings added stood at ₹22.8 trillion in FY21 and it came down to ₹16.9 trillion in FY22 and to ₹13.75 trillion in FY23.

The report also stated that the Indian government depends on these savings to finance its capital investments in physical assets such as infrastructure, machinery, and equipment, Bloomberg reported. 

While savings increased for many households globally during the pandemic, most used up the resultant extra spending power as COVID-19 curbs ended.

Saugata Bhattacharya economist at Axis Bank Ltd said, "Household financial savings not keeping pace with growth is a matter of concern. Without adequate domestic savings, funding the needed investment will require large foreign capital, which is often volatile."

“The household sector is consuming by borrowing more. This happens when the income level stays stagnant but inflation creeps up. The recovery is not broad-based — while a section splurges on luxury goods, others are borrowing to stay afloat," said Rupa Rege Nitsure economist with L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. as quoted by Bloomberg. 

More than 300 million Indian households have seen debt levels increase following aggressive lending tactics by banks after the pandemic. The rise in financial liabilities with falling asset levels could be a sign of rising inequality. 

The finance ministry, meanwhile, sought to dispel worries expressed by economists about the declining trend of financial savings of households saying it signaled a shift in their investment preference for non-financial assets. 

Investments into financial instruments are often guided by factors like risk perception, financial literacy, and easy liquidity while purchases of physical assets like houses and gold are often based on the need for these assets, their potential for appreciation, and cultural factors.

