  1. Home
  2. Israel pulling out thousands of troops from Gaza as Zionist ministers calls for expulsion of Palestinians

Israel pulling out thousands of troops from Gaza as Zionist ministers calls for expulsion of Palestinians

News Network
January 2, 2024

israelitroops.jpg

The Israeli military says it is withdrawing thousands of forces from the Gaza Strip in the first significant troop pullback since the devastating war began nearly three month ago.

There is growing pressure on the Tel Aviv regime to move to a more low-intensity war amid mounting death and humanitarian toll of the genocidal war.

In a statement on Monday, the regime’s army said, “The move is expected to significantly alleviate economic burdens and enable troops to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist and their services will be needed.”

The announcement came as fighting has tapered off in the northern areas of Gaza, though clashes continue to rage in the south.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the regime’s army was making adjustments to its deployment in Gaza, in anticipation of a long war ahead.

“The goals of the war require lengthy fighting, and we are prepared accordingly,” he noted.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Israeli official claimed that some of the five brigades withdrawn will prepare for a potential second front against the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

‘Gradual shift to lower intensity operations’

A US official said that Israel’s drawdown of troops from Gaza signifies a potential beginning of operations with reduced intensity in the territory’s north, stressing, however, that the conflict in that area persists.

“This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging... I’d caution though there is still fighting in the north and this does not reflect any changes in the south,” the official said.

A few days ago, the Israeli army’s much-hyped Golani Brigade was forced to withdraw from Gaza to “reorganize its ranks” after suffering huge losses at the hands of resistance fighters.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, almost three months into the war, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its declared objective of eliminating Hamas and finding Israeli captives in Gaza, despite killing at least 21,978 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 57,697 others.

Israeli ministers call for Palestinians’ expulsion from Gaza

Speaking on Monday, Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the regime “will permanently control the Gaza Strip to ensure security”.

He stressed that the objective would be achieved through the “permanent presence of Israeli forces” along with “establishing Jewish settlements,” adding that he would present the plan soon to the regime’s war cabinet. 

“Those who think that the solutions in the Gaza Strip will be similar to those tried in the past are mistaken,” he said.

Similarly, Israel’s extremist security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the war presents an “opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza,” branding such a policy as “a correct, just, moral and humane solution.”

Veteran Arab lawmaker at the Israeli parliament Ahmad Tibi condemned Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, saying their rhetoric was “inciting genocide.”

“A day will come and these two senior ministers in the Israeli government will stand before an international tribunal for war crimes,” he stated. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2023

covid.jpg

Karnataka government on Tuesday formally issued an advisory asking people above 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoor, and to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas, in the wake of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and detection of JN.1 sub variant in neighbouring Kerala.

It also issued a circular instructing authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar to be vigilant, and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. 

In the context of the current scenario of Covid-19 in the country and the emergence of JN.1 sub variant, the ongoing winter, and the expected crowding particularly in closed spaces during the year-end and New Year festivities, the general public are advised to comply with the precautionary measures, which are also advised by Covid-19 State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), it said.

"All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas," the advisory issued by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D said.

All those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early, it said, adding, they should wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

Good personal hygiene maintenance including frequent hand washing, is necessary, the circular further said. " When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised." When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing mask at the airport and inside aircraft and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation, the advisory said.

According to the circular, in view of Covid 19 cases reported in Kerala, it is essential to comply with certain preventive and proactive measures in Karnataka. At present there is no need to panic or immediately ramp up the cross border (i.e. Kerala and Tamil Nadu states) surveillance by imposing restrictions.

"However, all bordering districts of the State to Kerala and Tamil Nadu have to be vigilant and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. Testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and at least 1 in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases for COVID 19 at all private and Govt. tertiary centres including those in medical colleges, should be taken up," the circular said.

It also listed the type of cases where whole genome sequencing are to be done.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 27,2023

language.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 27: A protest by the Kannada Raksha Vedhike, a pro-Kannada language outfit, turned violent on Wednesday as the group vandalised a hotel in Bengaluru demanding use of the local language on their sign board.

The protests come in the background of BBMP's order telling commercial establishments in the capital city to use as much as 60 per cent of Kannada on their name boards by February 28, 2024, or lose their trade licence and face legal action.

However, many traders said that they were unaware of the rule and hence did not adhere to it. More to follow.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 24,2023

bhatkalladka.jpg

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has warned Karnataka government of dire consequences if it withdraws hijab ban in educational intuitions imposed by previous BJP government. 

Speaking at the 'Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday, December 24, Bhat alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sowing seeds of differences among the people. 

Pointing out the CM's recent statement of proposing to withdraw the order on 'hijab', he said, "The CM has spoken about lifting the ban on 'hijab'. Does he have the 'power' to do it"?

Commenting on the Muslim girl Bibi Muskan Khan, who had chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ when a group of BJP-sponsored anti-hijab agitators chased her in the college campus chanting communally provocative slogans, Bhat said "If you want to say 'Allahu Akbar', say it in your house or at the mosque. But if you want to be here, you should chant 'Jai Sri Ram' ".

The RSS leader also issued threats to the Muslim girl. "The girl (Muskan) has told of returning to college. Let her go to college if she has the courage", Bhat challenged. 

Thousands of Hanuman devotees participated in the Yatra that was launched by the RSS leader, at the Anjaneyaswamy temple, near Nimishamba temple, in Ganjam, in Srirangapatna taluk. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.