  1. Home
  2. Israel refused to receive 2 more captives we intended to release for humanitarian reasons: Hamas

Israel refused to receive 2 more captives we intended to release for humanitarian reasons: Hamas

News Network
October 22, 2023

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says Israel has refused to receive two more captives the movement had decided to release on solely humanitarian grounds.

Speaking on Saturday, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the movement had informed Qatar that it intended to release two more female captives "for compelling humanitarian reasons and without compensation," the Palestinian Information Center reported.

"However, the occupation regime refused to receive them," the spokesman added, identifying the captives as Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz.

Abu Ubaida had previously said that the number of Israelis who have been captured during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which started on October 7, is around 250. He noted that 200 of those captives were held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

On Friday, al-Qassam Brigades announced the release of two American female captives for “humanitarian reasons” in response to Qatar's mediation efforts.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said at the time that the release of two US captives was a “goodwill” gesture by the group.

Also speaking on Saturday, another Hamas official, who is in charge of prisoners' affairs, said the movement had offered to release the two female captives "in line with the moral principles of the resistance."

The unnamed official added, "Civilians are not a bargaining chip" for the Hamas movement, stressing that they would be released in due course when "field conditions allow."

Earlier on Saturday, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper that Doha believed the captives held by Hamas could be released "very soon" thanks to the ongoing discussions.

"I can't promise you this will happen today or tomorrow or after tomorrow. But we are taking a path that will very soon lead to release of the hostages, especially civilians," Majed al-Ansari said.

"We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released," the Qatari spokesman added.

Al-Ansari said the release of the two American nationals "proved to us and our partners that the efforts made in the past days are feasible and must continue."

The Palestinian resistance groups' Operation al-Aqsa Storm also resulted in the death of at least 1,500 Israeli forces and illegal settlers and injured more than 4,800 others.

The Israeli regime has responded by bringing Gaza under a relentless campaign of bloodshed and destruction that has so far claimed the lives of at least 4,385 people, mostly civilians.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 9,2023

bomb.jpg

Israel has pounded the besieged Gaza Strip for a second night in a row after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group. Its military says some 100,000 reserve troops have amassed near Gaza.

Fierce fighting is continuing between Hamas fighters and Israeli troops in at least three areas in southern Israel, including a kibbutz in Karmia and in the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said they are holding more than 130 people captive inside Gaza.

Hamas’s surprise attack came after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.

Death toll in Gaza rises to 413

In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip says at least 413 people have died, including 78 children, and more than 2,300 wounded.

The death toll included eight entire families, or a total of 54 residents.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 120,000 people in the besieged enclave have now been displaced amid Israeli shelling.

According to media reports, more than 700 Israelis have been killed in the battle. 

This is how things stand right now

This is how things stand right now as the Israel-Hamas war enters its third day:

•    The death toll has surpassed 1,100 in Israel and Gaza, as more than 100,000 Israel troops are currently amassing at the border to prepare for a possible ground offensive.

•    There are at least seven areas where the Israeli military is still battling Palestinian fighters.

•    Israel says it secured control of Sderot police station, but several points along the wall with Gaza remain breached following the Hamas attack.

•    Israeli air raids have struck more residential buildings in Gaza.

•    Lebanon’s Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli military post in Shebaa Farms. Israel says it responded.

•    A division head and army major among 26 Israeli soldiers confirmed to have been killed by Palestinian fighters. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 10,2023

israelis.jpg

Jerusalem, Oct 10: Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies Monday in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas fighters, as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides. Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

In the war’s third day, Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ stunning weekend attack into southern Israeli towns. Rescue workers found 100 bodies in the tiny farming community of Beeri — around 10 percent of its population — after a long hostage standoff with gunmen. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as relentless airstrikes leveled buildings.

The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south after the attack caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades. Hamas and other fighters in Gaza say they are holding more than 130 soldiers and civilians snatched from inside Israel.

Israeli tanks and drones were deployed to guard breaches in the Gaza border fence to prevent new incursions. Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, and the military summoned 300,000 reservists — a massive mobilization in a short time.

The moves, along with Israel’s formal declaration of war on Sunday, pointed to Israel increasingly shifting to the offensive against Hamas, threatening greater destruction in the densely populated, impoverished Gaza Strip.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

As the Israeli military brought additional forces near the border, a major question was whether it will launch a ground assault into the tiny Mediterranean coastal territory. The last ground assault was in 2014.

Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

In response to Israel’s aerial attacks, the spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said Monday night that the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.” Netanyahu appointed a former military commander to manage the hostage and missing persons crisis.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 17,2023

Gaza.jpg

Iran's foreign minister says if the Israeli regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip continue and no political solution is found, the door will be open to whatever possibility, including preemptive measures by the resistance front.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a televised interview on Monday following a regional tour that took him to Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Qatar.

"During my regional trip and meetings that I had with leaders of the resistance front, they believed that an opportunity should be given to political solutions" to end Israel's brutal strikes against the fully blockaded Gaza Strip.

"However, in the event that the Israeli regime's war crimes against civilians continue, any possibility is likely," the foreign minister noted.

The Israeli regime has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, declaring a "long" war on Gaza in response to Operation al-Aqsa Storm. The operation was launched by the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements last Saturday in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

More than 2,800 Palestinians have so far died and close to 11,000 others been injured during the regime's savage attacks on the besieged territory.

Noting that all scenarios are open to the resistance groups, including the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, Iran's top diplomat said they have taken all considerations into account in their meticulous calculations.

"The resistance leaders will not allow the Zionist regime to do whatever [it wants] in the region," Iran's foreign minister said, warning, "Every preemptive measure is conceivable in the coming hours."

"If we do not defend Gaza today, we would have to defend our [own] cities," the top diplomat said, citing Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as saying that if the movement did not resort to preemptive action against Israel, "tomorrow, we would have to fight off the Zionist forces in Beirut."

"The issue at hand is that what has happened [in the occupied territories] has been an earthquake in [the ranks of] the Zionist regime," Amir-Abdollahian said, referring to Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which has left some 1,200 Israeli forces and illegal settlers dead and more than 200 others captive.

The Iranian foreign minister then cited his earlier discussions with some of his counterparts from Muslim countries.

“We have reached the conclusion that if limited and narrow possibilities available to the United Nations are not taken advantage of, the possibility of opening new fronts against the [Israeli] regime is inevitable,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

He added that an extensive war against Israel by the resistance front “will change the geographical map of the al-Quds occupying regime.”

Iran's top diplomat also censured the United States for urging self-restraint in the ongoing war on Gaza, while supporting the Israeli regime at the same time.

“We have clearly told the American sides, and I announce [here] that they cannot call on all parties to show self-restraint, but offer their full support to the Israeli criminals,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

"The time for America [to send] such messages is coming to an end," he said, adding, "I warn you to stop the bloodshed of women and children [in Gaza] instead of sending hypocritical messages." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.