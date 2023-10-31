  1. Home
  Israel says struck 300 'targets' in Gaza in 24 hours as civilian death toll mounts

Israel says struck 300 'targets' in Gaza in 24 hours as civilian death toll mounts

October 31, 2023

israeligenocide.jpg

The Israeli military says it attacked about 300 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as the regime’s brutal aggression against the besieged enclave rages on.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 31, the Israeli army claimed that the targets included anti-tank guided missile and rocket launch positions, as well as tunnel entrances and military compounds belonging to the Palestinian Hams resistance movement.

It said that the occupation troops clashed with the Palestinian fighter cells that fired missiles and heavy machine gun fire at them.

The Israeli soldiers, it added, killed members of the fighter cells and directed air forces to carry out strikes.

The regime’s military further claimed that “numerous” Hamas fighters were “eliminated” during the assaults, without providing information on potential Israeli casualties. 

Calls have grown for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to reach trapped civilians in Gaza, where the Israeli offensive has created a bloodbath and displaced more than 1.4 million people.

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) told a UN emergency meeting on Monday that an urgent truce ceasefire has become “a matter of life and death for millions” of Palestinians.

Philippe Lazzarini warned that basic services are crumbling in Gaza and that medicine, food, water and fuel are running out. 

However, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv would not agree to a truce, declaring “this is a time for war.”

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.... That will not happen,” he said in televised remarks.

Israel waged the genocidal war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, killing at least 8,306 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring some 21,048 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there. 

October 29,2023

hamasbrigade.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any plans to expand the regime’s ground invasion of the Gaza Strip after more than three weeks of incessant bombardments in the besieged area.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Gaza-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, issued the warning after Netanyahu announced what he claimed to be the “second stage” of a ground incursion by the Israeli occupation army into Gaza.

"We are still waiting for him,” Abu Ubaida said in a video statement. "We will make him taste, by the strength of God, a defeat greater than what he expects or fears.”

The al-Qassam spokesman also hit out at Arab countries for a lack of humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip and said the occupying regime was to blame for the failure to achieve an agreement over a prisoner swap with Palestinians.

"To the leaders of our Arab nations...We do not ask you to mobilize your armies and tanks, God forbid, to defend the children of Arabs and Islam in Gaza," Abu Ubaida said. "But have you reached the point where you cannot send relief and humanitarian aid?"

The spokesman stressed that there were "numerous contacts regarding the prisoner issue," and a chance to strike a deal; however, Israel was not willing to agree to the terms of the agreement, which focused on the release of 200 Israeli captives being held by the brigades, as well the rest who were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

The al-Qassam Brigades previously announced that around 50 of the captives had been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza.

Israel has been waging a barbaric war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups launched their biggest operation against Israel in years. The sneak attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli war has so far claimed the lives of over 8,000 innocent Palestinians, including more than 3,000 children, and left upwards of 20,500 others wounded.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Friday, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The assembly stressed the "importance of preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region," calling on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective."

Israel has rejected all calls for a ceasefire, claiming it would benefit Hamas.

October 22,2023

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says Israel has refused to receive two more captives the movement had decided to release on solely humanitarian grounds.

Speaking on Saturday, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the movement had informed Qatar that it intended to release two more female captives "for compelling humanitarian reasons and without compensation," the Palestinian Information Center reported.

"However, the occupation regime refused to receive them," the spokesman added, identifying the captives as Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz.

Abu Ubaida had previously said that the number of Israelis who have been captured during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which started on October 7, is around 250. He noted that 200 of those captives were held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

On Friday, al-Qassam Brigades announced the release of two American female captives for “humanitarian reasons” in response to Qatar's mediation efforts.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said at the time that the release of two US captives was a “goodwill” gesture by the group.

Also speaking on Saturday, another Hamas official, who is in charge of prisoners' affairs, said the movement had offered to release the two female captives "in line with the moral principles of the resistance."

The unnamed official added, "Civilians are not a bargaining chip" for the Hamas movement, stressing that they would be released in due course when "field conditions allow."

Earlier on Saturday, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper that Doha believed the captives held by Hamas could be released "very soon" thanks to the ongoing discussions.

"I can't promise you this will happen today or tomorrow or after tomorrow. But we are taking a path that will very soon lead to release of the hostages, especially civilians," Majed al-Ansari said.

"We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released," the Qatari spokesman added.

Al-Ansari said the release of the two American nationals "proved to us and our partners that the efforts made in the past days are feasible and must continue."

The Palestinian resistance groups' Operation al-Aqsa Storm also resulted in the death of at least 1,500 Israeli forces and illegal settlers and injured more than 4,800 others.

The Israeli regime has responded by bringing Gaza under a relentless campaign of bloodshed and destruction that has so far claimed the lives of at least 4,385 people, mostly civilians.

October 22,2023

aid.jpg

India on Sunday sent humanitarian aid to strife-torn Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli aggression against helpless civilians including children and women. 

Nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material have been sent to Palestine, which will reach the country via Egypt.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt."

The items will be sent to Palestine via the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

Bagchi informed that the humanitarian aid includes "essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets, among other necessary items".

India's aid to Palestine comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. During their conversation on Thursday, PM Modi said that India would continue sending humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians. He also conveyed his condolences to on the loss of civilian lives in the Gaza Strip due to the bombing at a hospital.

“Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” PM Modi said after speaking to Abbas.

