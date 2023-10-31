Israel says struck 300 'targets' in Gaza in 24 hours as civilian death toll mounts

The Israeli military says it attacked about 300 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as the regime’s brutal aggression against the besieged enclave rages on.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 31, the Israeli army claimed that the targets included anti-tank guided missile and rocket launch positions, as well as tunnel entrances and military compounds belonging to the Palestinian Hams resistance movement.

It said that the occupation troops clashed with the Palestinian fighter cells that fired missiles and heavy machine gun fire at them.

The Israeli soldiers, it added, killed members of the fighter cells and directed air forces to carry out strikes.

The regime’s military further claimed that “numerous” Hamas fighters were “eliminated” during the assaults, without providing information on potential Israeli casualties.

Calls have grown for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to reach trapped civilians in Gaza, where the Israeli offensive has created a bloodbath and displaced more than 1.4 million people.

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) told a UN emergency meeting on Monday that an urgent truce ceasefire has become “a matter of life and death for millions” of Palestinians.

Philippe Lazzarini warned that basic services are crumbling in Gaza and that medicine, food, water and fuel are running out.

However, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv would not agree to a truce, declaring “this is a time for war.”

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.... That will not happen,” he said in televised remarks.

Israel waged the genocidal war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, killing at least 8,306 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring some 21,048 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.