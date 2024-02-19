Israel says will restrict access to Al-Aqsa in Ramadan; Hamas warns of ‘explosion’

  1. Home
February 19, 2024

Aqsa.jpg

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has denounced Israel’s plan to restrict Palestinians’ entry to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, warning that the measure will explode the whole situation.

“An outburst of anger is waiting to go off in the face of the occupying regime in response to any restrictions on worship at the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said on Sunday.

Earlier, Hamas had roundly condemned Israel’s plan to restrict Palestinians’ access to the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, stating that the decision is a reflection of the Zionist crimes and the religious war waged by hardliner elements in the Israeli administration against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Gaza-based group said the restrictions would be a “violation of the freedom of worship” in the holy site, adding that the plan showed Israel’s intention to increase its attacks on the mosque during the Muslim fasting month.

The statement called on Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds, the occupied West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories to reject and resist this “criminal decision”, urging them to “take action and flock to al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday gave his green light to the recommendations of so-called national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and approved the restriction of Palestinians’ entry to the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

A limited number of Palestinians will reportedly be allowed to enter the mosque during the month.

Several Hebrew-language media outlets, including Keshet 12 television channel, reported in the last two days that Israel’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, had warned the Tel Aviv regime that prohibiting Palestinians from entering the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan “could lead to major disturbances.”

The agency warned that this decision could cause more “dangerous” disruption than the eruption of tensions in al-Quds, the West Bank, and the 1948-occupied territories.

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have restricted Palestinian Muslims’ access to the al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays.

Last Friday, despite Israeli restrictions, approximately 25,000 Palestinian worshippers were able to enter the mosque in the Old City of al-Quds to perform Friday prayers for the first time since the war.

Ramadan is expected to begin this year on or around March 10.

February 8,2024

gazarafah.jpg

Fears have mounted over a new carnage against Palestinians as the Israeli military prepares to conduct an offensive in the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he had ordered troops to “prepare to operate” in Rafah, home to about 1.4 million Palestinians who have been displaced due to the occupying regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said an Israeli assault on Rafah, situated in Gaza’s closed southern border with Egypt, risks “claiming the lives of even more people” and “hampering a humanitarian operation” there.

“As the war encroaches further into Rafah, I am extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of families that have endured the unthinkable in search of safety,” he added.

“Their living conditions are abysmal -- they lack the basic necessities to survive, stalked by hunger, disease and death.”

Similarly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that if Israel pushed on into Rafah, it would “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”
“I am especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raed al-Nims of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said, “Everyone is afraid of the expanding of the ground operation in Rafah.”

On Tuesday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA warned of a “large-scale loss of civilian lives” in the case of an Israeli attack on Rafah.

“Under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas may amount to war crimes,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a UN briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israel waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,708 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,174 others.

February 13,2024

hinduabudhabi.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who last month opened the doors to a controversial Ayodhya temple in India where a centuries-old mosque once stood, is all set to inaugurate another Hindu religious site this week— in the Arab land. 

The pink sandstone temple in the United Arab Emirates has been built on a 27-acre plot granted on lease by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for as long as “the sun shines.” In an election year, the imposing edifice offers Modi a headline-grabbing opportunity to portray himself as a global leader with the ability to draw big foreign investments.

Interestingly, Indian expatriate Hindus are the third largest Religious group in the UAE and constitute around 6.6%-15% of the population in the nation. 

Most of the Hindu diaspora in UAE are Indian, especially from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab. The other Hindus are from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar (the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates), which has been trying to promote Hindu culture in Arab land for decades through Indian expats, has seized the opportunity of growing friendship between the rulers of two countries to achieve its goals.

Investment pledges or memorandums of understanding between the two countries are expected to be announced during Modi’s visit. The prime minister will also address more than 40,000 people from the South Asian nation in a stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

It’s a unique mix of religion, politics and money. Throngs of people waving flags gathered to greet the UAE president, known as MBZ, as he was welcomed by Modi at the airport of his home state Gujarat last month.

While Islam is the UAE’s state religion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long had a strained relationship with India’s Muslim population. Still, Emirati officials said there is a growing appreciation in Abu Dhabi of India’s rising geopolitical importance as well as its position as the world’s fastest growing major economy. That would make it strategically important for the UAE to navigate around any differences in opinion with New Delhi, they said.

Modi has said that MBZ is like a brother to him, Brahmaviharidas Swami, the Hindu priest heading the temple said on a zoom call, standing in front of the site clad in saffron robes. “The relationship between India and the region has never been stronger.”

There are big business considerations. India is one of the largest customers of Middle Eastern oil. The country is also buying more liquefied natural gas from the region.

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth funds in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf have emerged as prominent investors in the South Asian nation. Royal Group — the private investment firm of UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan — has long had an affinity for India, with executives there calling it the potential growth engine of the coming decade. In recent days, his artificial intelligence firm set up a new entity called G42 India Enterprises Holding RSC Ltd. within Abu Dhabi Global Market, filings show.

The UAE is weighing provisional pledges to invest as much as $50 billion in India, its second-largest trading partner, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last year. While it’s unclear if all those investments will ultimately come through and when any agreements might be announced, they would offer Modi another opportunity showcase the international ties.

“These funds are coming into India not as an assistance but on a bet that India will do really well over the next few decades,” said Rajeev Misra, an Indian-born financier, who has over the years been entrusted with billions of dollars from Middle Eastern funds. “To tap this golden opportunity a system has to be put into place in India, which can guide the money to the right opportunities.”

Close Connections

Politically, the countries have grown closer in recent years. Modi’s latest visit will mark his seventh trip to the Gulf nation since he took over as prime minister in 2014. The last Indian premier to visit the UAE before him was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

In 2021, the Gulf nation helped broker a peace deal between India and Pakistan. More recently, the UAE was one of the countries invited to join the BRICS bloc, of which India is a part. Modi is increasingly being courted by global leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

“Both UAE and India stand to gain economically and geopolitically from the close relationship built over the recent years,” said Thomas Mathew, a New Delhi-based retired bureaucrat and international relations analyst. “The US and western bloc is also pushing to strengthen the bond as it helps in containing China which has ambitions in the region.”

Other Middle Eastern countries have also looked to strengthen ties with India. Saudi Arabia announced its intention to invest $100 billion in the country in 2019 and during a September visit Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed ways to quicken the implementation of those plans.

The UAE and India have historically enjoyed close ties. A third of the Gulf country’s population hails from India and Dubai counts Indians as among the top buyers of real estate in the city. The UAE was expected to be the top destination for migrating high net worth Indians in 2023, according to immigration firm Henley & Partners.

Billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are among India’s wealthy to have made big investments in the Middle Eastern country. In turn, they’ve also managed to draw funding from state-backed entities in the region.

Against this backdrop, the treatment of Muslims in the country is an issue that “Abu Dhabi should voice behind closed doors,” said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati academic. “It’s not enough to encroach on the broader economic ties, security partnerships and overall national interest.”

To be sure, many of the pledges or MOUs from Middle Eastern countries remain promises and limited amounts have actually reached Indian shores so far.

Other big plans for deepening ties have also been slow to take off on the ground. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor — a project that envisages building new rail links across the Arabian peninsula — was intended to further strengthen the relationship between the countries.

February 17,2024

kananngad.jpg

Kasaragod: In a suspected case of murder-suicide, three persons of a family were found dead in their rented house behind Kanhangad Railway Station on Saturday, February 17.

Hosdurg police identified the deceased as Suryaprakash (55), his wife Geetha (48), and his mother Leela (90).The women were found dead in the bedroom and Suryaprakash in the kitchen. 

Police found in the house a suicide note, purportedly written by Suryaprakash, a watchmaker who was running 'Scientific Watch Works' at the old bus stand in Kanhangad town. The suicide note mentions financial liabilities on the family.

The details have to be investigated, said an officer at Hosdurg Station. Suryaprakash allegedly gave poison to his mother and wife before he hanged himself.

Suryaprakash and Geetha are survived by three children, Aishwarya, Arya, and Ajay. "The daughters are married and Ajay is working in a private company in Ernakulam," said Kanhangad councillor from Avikkara A V Lakshmi, who had known the family for decades. 

The wife's house is in Avikkara and Suryaprakash was from the South, she said. "They have been living in Avikkara for at least 30 years," said Lakshmi.

According to police, Suryaprakash phoned his son Ajay Saturday morning and reportedly told him "Mother and grandmother have gone. I am also going".

Ajay immediately called a friend and asked him to rush to his house. By the time he reached the house, all three were gone. 

