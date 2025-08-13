  1. Home
  2. Israel in talks to expel Palestinians from Gaza to war-torn South Sudan: Report

Agencies
August 13, 2025

sunda.jpg

Israel is reportedly negotiating with the war-torn South Sudan to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, advancing its mass expulsion agenda as Gaza lies in ruins after months of bombardment.

According to six sources familiar with the matter, Israel has held discussions with South Sudan about the issue, though the progress of these talks remains unclear.

Joe Szlavik, head of a US lobbying firm working with South Sudan, told The Associated Press that he was briefed by South Sudanese officials on the negotiations.

An Israeli delegation is expected to visit South Sudan to assess the feasibility of establishing temporary camps for Palestinians, though no date has been confirmed.

Szlavik stated that Israel would likely fund the construction of these camps.

Two Egyptian officials, who have been aware of Israel’s search for a host country for months, revealed that they have actively lobbied South Sudan against accepting Palestinians.

Egypt strongly opposes any forced displacement of Gazans, fearing a potential refugee crisis along its shared border with Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment and South Sudan’s foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks, The AP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his intent to advance US President Donald Trump’s proposal of forcibly transferring a significant portion of Gaza’s population through what he describes as “voluntary migration.”

In February, US President Donald Trump openly expressed his desire to transform Gaza into what he refers to as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan would require Gaza’s existing population of about two million to be emptied out. Legal experts warn that forcible displacement on such a scale would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Reports indicate that Israel has also explored resettlement plans with other African countries, including Sudan and Somalia, as part of its broader strategy.

The plans have faced widespread condemnation, with Palestinians, human rights organizations, and numerous world leaders denouncing them as a veiled attempt at mass expulsion that would breach international legal standards.

Even Palestinians seeking temporary refuge would be reluctant to move to South Sudan, considered one of the world’s most unstable nations.

South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence, and which killed nearly 400,000 people and plunged pockets of the country into famine.

News Network
August 4,2025

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged defamatory statement against Indian Army during his 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra, saying "if you are true Indian, you should not have said those things".

"How could he say that 2000 km of land were occupied by Chinese," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih asked him, while hearing his plea against the Allahabad High Court's order declining to quash a summons issued to him by a Lucknow court in a defamation case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, contended that if he cannot say those things, he can't be the Leader of Opposition.

"Say it in Parliament, why do you have to say in social media," the bench asked him.

The court pointed out he does have a right under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution but he was also the Leader of Opposition and should not have said those things when there was a conflict on the border.

"How do you (Gandhi) get to know when 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material? A true Indian will not say this. When there is a conflict across border. Can you say all this? Why can't you ask the question in the Parliament," the bench told the counsel.

The bench, however, stayed further proceedings in the defamation case and issued notice to the complainant. It fixed the matter for consideration after three weeks.

Singhvi raised the contention that the High Court stated that the complainant was not a person aggrieved but a person defamed, which was a novel concept but not a correct one. He said one can't be harassed like this by filing defamation cases.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the complainant, contended that this was not a case of stay as the statement of the complainant has already been recorded.

In May this year, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Gandhi's plea challenging the issuance of summoning order passed by an MP MLA court in Lucknow against him.

The defamation complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, the former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Gandhi on December 16, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Agencies
August 1,2025

USIndia.jpg

New Delhi: India’s economic growth could slow to around 6% in FY2025-26, the lowest pace in half a decade, if the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods continue through the year, economists and brokerage firms warn.

Current estimates

•    Barclays projects a 30 basis point fall in GDP growth due to the tariffs.

•    Nomura and Elara Capital forecast a 20 basis point decline each.

•    One percentage point equals 100 basis points.

This would mark a slip from the 6.5% growth recorded in the financial year ended March 2025 — already India’s weakest performance since the pandemic-hit year of 2020 21.

Broader forecasts remain steady

Despite the tariff threat, major agencies remain optimistic:

•    RBI, IMF, and ADB continue to project growth at 6.2–6.5% for this year.

•    The IMF recently raised its forecast to 6.4% from 6.2% in April.

Why the impact may be limited

Barclays expects final tariffs to be lower than announced, citing ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US. SBI Securities estimates that even if half of India’s $85 billion exports to the US are affected, the hit to GDP would be around 0.5% — as some products could find new markets.

Emkay Global, however, warns of a $30 33 billion export loss, or up to 0.9% of GDP, if tariffs persist. BMI, a Fitch Solutions unit, also cautions that the drag on global growth may be greater than expected due to higher than assumed tariff rates.

Fastest-growing major economy — still

Even with the slowdown, India is set to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies, driven primarily by strong domestic consumption.

Agencies
August 6,2025

uttarakhand.jpg

More than 100 people are missing and at least five are confirmed dead after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operations are under way in Uttarkashi district after a massive wave of water surged down the mountains into Dharali village on Tuesday, submerging roads and buildings in its path.

About 190 people have been rescued so far in the affected region, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

A cloudburst is an extreme, sudden downpour of rain over a small area in a short period of time, often leading to flash floods.

Damaged roads and heavy rain have hampered rescue teams trying to reach Dharali. Dhami flew in by helicopter on Wednesday and met some of the affected families.

Weeks of heavy rain have pounded Uttarakhand, with Uttarkashi - home to Dharali village - among the worst hit by flooding.

The floods struck on Tuesday around 13:30 India time (08:00 GMT), causing the Kheerganga river to swell dramatically and send tonnes of muddy water crashing down the hills.

Dharali is a summer tourist spot 2km from Harsil, home to a major Indian army base and an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp. At least 10 soldiers stationed at the army base are also missing, officials said.

Rescue efforts are slow due to heavy sludge and debris, but officials have deployed helicopters to aid operations.

The sludge has also blocked part of the Bhagirathi river - which becomes India's holiest river Ganges once it travels downstream - forming an artificial lake that has submerged large areas, including a government helipad.

Officials worry that if this water is not drained out quickly, it can pose a serious threat to towns and villages downstream.

India's weather department has forecast heavy rain ahead and advised avoiding landslide-prone areas. Schools have closed in parts of the state.

In the past few days, officials had issued multiple rain alerts, discouraging tourists from visiting the region.

Dharali sees fewer visitors in monsoon season. The low footfall and warnings likely kept tourists safe during the deluge. Residents warn that a full crowd could have turned the incident into a far worse disaster.

Uttarakhand, located in the western Himalayas, is highly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

In 2021, more than 200 people died in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

One of the worst disasters to hit Uttarakhand was in 2013, when a cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides that destroyed several villages and towns. Much of the damage took place in Kedarnath town, which is popular with Hindu pilgrims. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies were never recovered.

