  1. Home
  2. Israel a ‘terror state’; Hamas an elected political party: Turkish President Erdogan

Israel a ‘terror state’; Hamas an elected political party: Turkish President Erdogan

News Network
November 15, 2023

erdogan.jpg

Ankara, Nov 15: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Israel was a “terror state” committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza, while repeating his view that Palestinian militant group Hamas was not a terrorist organization.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether Israel had nuclear bombs or not, and added that the Israeli premier was a “goner” from his post.

He said Hamas was a political party that had been elected by Palestinians.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 2,2023

bakery.jpg

Gaza/Jerusalem: More foreigners prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel’s attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, strikes that UN human rights officials said could be war crimes.

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday around the Al-Quds hospital in densely populated Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli authorities had previously warned the hospital to evacuate immediately, which UN officials said was impossible without endangering patients.

Israeli military has targeted an UNRWA school in al-Shati Camp in Gaza. Thousands of displaced people in Gaza are currently taking shelter in the school.

The attacks comes after five Palestinians were killed in an earlier raid targeting areas around that school.

Meanwhile, Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only medical facility serving cancer patients, forced to shut down after running out of fuel. The Indonesian Hospital running on backup generator.

At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States were in the evacuation.

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in the Gaza Strip, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and badly injured Palestinians across the border to Egypt.

MSF noted the evacuations of “a number of severely injured” people in a statement on Wednesday, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.

“However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to health care due to the siege,” it said.

MSF’s Palestinian staff were still offering care in the territory, it added, and another international team was waiting to enter the territory to replace those who left “as soon as the situation allows.”

The organization went on to call for a greater number of people to be evacuated, as well as for a cease-fire and for more critical aid to be allowed in.

“Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return,” the statement said.

Pressing an offensive against defenceless civilians under the pretext of hunting Hamas, Israel has bombed Gaza by land, sea and air.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,808 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

11 bakeries bombed 

Eleven bakeries in Gaza have been struck and destroyed since 7 October, according to an update from the UN Relief Agency (UNOCHA).

Six of the destroyed bakeries were in Gaza City, two in Jabalia, two in the Middle Area and one in Khan Younis, UNOCHA added.

With only nine bakeries left operating in Gaza as of Wednesday, people are being “exposed to air strikes” while standing in “hours-long queues”, UNOCHA said.

The bakeries are receiving flour from UNOCHA, but are struggling to continue operating due to fuel shortages, the relief agency added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2023

ambulance.jpg

United Nations: The head of the United Nations was "horrified" by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict "must stop." 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces" just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and critically wounded more than 60 others.

At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

An journalist at the scene of Friday's attack saw multiple bodies beside the damaged ambulance outside the hospital, which is overcrowded with civilians seeking shelter from Israeli bombing as well as those wounded.

The UN chief said that "for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.  "This must stop," he continued.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was "horrific," he said.

There is "not nearly enough" food, water and medicine, while fuel to power hospitals and water plants was running out, he warned.

UN shelters in Gaza "are at nearly four times their full capacity and are being hit in bombardments," Guterres continued.

"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2023

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says an Israeli minister’s threat to use atomic bombs against the Gaza Strip indicates that the regime has suffered a “real defeat” at the hands of the resistance front.

In an X post on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian called for the nuclear disarmament of the “brutal, apartheid and barbaric” regime after Israel’s so-called heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza was “one of the possibilities” in the ongoing war on the besieged enclave.

“The comments by the Israeli regime’s minister about using an atomic bomb show the regime’s real defeat in the face of the resistance,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“The United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency must take immediate and uninterrupted action to disarm this barbaric and apartheid regime. Tomorrow is late. The White House bears full responsibility for this genocide.”

Israel waged a bloody war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 9,922 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

‘Continued Israeli raids to complicate regional situation’

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian held phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, about the situation in the region and the crimes committed by Israeli forces against civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iranian foreign minister asked India to introduce initiatives aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and sending humanitarian aid to its defenseless people, as well as preventing the forced displacement of the Palestinians and the occupation troops’ acts of genocide and war crimes.

“The Zionist regime’s continued attacks will complicate the situation in the region and open new fronts by the resistance forces, escalating and spreading regional tensions,” he warned.

Jaishankar, for his part, said that his country closely monitors the situation in the region and believes in joint actions and efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

New Delhi, Jaishankar noted, stands ready to play a role within the framework of the initiatives put forward by the Islamic Republic in a bid to end the military operation in Gaza and avert the escalation of the crisis. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.