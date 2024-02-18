  1. Home
Israel turns Gaza’s largest functioning hospital into ‘military base’; detain doctors, medical staff; many patients dead

February 18, 2024

Amid the ongoing genocidal Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, the regime's forces have reportedly turned the largest functioning hospital in the coastal sliver into a "military base" besides detaining doctors and medical staff. 

"Occupation forces detained a large number of medical staff members inside Nasser Medical Complex, which they (the forces) turned into a military base," Gaza's health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said on Saturday.

The troops raided the hospital, which is located in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, on Thursday, attacking hundreds of displaced Palestinians, who were seeking shelter inside the facility from the ravages of the Israeli military campaign. 

Israel’s incursion into hospital has led to the deaths of many patients after electricity was severed and oxygen supplies cut, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The Israeli military has claimed that it was hunting for Palestinian fighters inside the hospital, and had so far arrested 100 suspects.

The military has been using the claim to attack and lay sieges on Gaza's hospitals ever since October 7, 2023, when it began the war against the territory in response to an operation staged by its resistance movements.

Nearly 29,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have died so far as a result of the brutal military onslaught.

Also on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to carry out a ground invasion against the nearby southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is packed with hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees.

Netanyahu said critics calling for the regime not to mount military action against the city were effectively telling Tel Aviv to "lose the war."

Last week, Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation.

The city has come to host some 1.5 million Palestinians, who have fled there from the warfare.

Aid organizations say Rafah's evacuation will be nearly impossible, given the scale of devastation elsewhere in Gaza and the huge number of people who have been trapped in the besieged area. 

February 10,2024

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the regime’s military to prepare a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians from Gaza’s Rafah ahead of an expected invasion of the densely populated southern city, despite warnings that such a move "would be a disaster."

On Friday, Netanyahu's office said he had ordered the military to come up with a "combined plan" that includes both a mass evacuation of civilians and attacks on Hamas' fighters in Rafah. 

"It is impossible to achieve the goal of the war of eliminating Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah," the statement said.

"On the contrary, it is clear that intense activity in Rafah requires that civilians evacuate the areas of combat," it claimed.

The evacuation orders are seen as part of Israeli propaganda.

At the start of the aggression on Gaza, the regime ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver. However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south.

It also remains unclear where civilians can go as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that began in October has caused widespread destruction, especially in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu's order came in defiance of heavy international criticism, including from the US, of Israeli intentions to invade Rafah that borders Egypt and is now home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were displaced from their homes in other parts of Gaza because of the Israeli strikes.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Israel's conduct in the war is "over the top," the harshest US criticism yet of its staunch ally.

The US State Department also warned that an invasion of Rafah in the current circumstances "would be a disaster."

Israel has already begun to strike Rafah from the air since overnight.

Aid agency officials have also warned against any invasion of Rafah.

"We need Gaza's last remaining hospitals, shelters, markets and water systems to stay functional," said Catherine Russell, head of the UN children's agency UNICEF.

"Without them, hunger and disease will skyrocket, taking more child lives."

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,947 Palestinians and injured more than 67,459 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

February 4,2024

More than 60,000 people have registered to attend ‘Ahlan Modi’, a community event that will be graced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

Organisers said on Saturday, January 4, they are doing “meticulous coordination with Abu Dhabi authorities to guarantee an event marked by grandeur and seamless execution.”

This will be the Indian Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE. The mega community event at Zayed Sports City Stadium will be held a day before he is set to inaugurate the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.

Key highlights of Ahlan Modi include performances by more than 700 cultural artists who will showcase the diversity of Indian arts. It will also see participation of more than 150 Indian community groups, and thousands of blue-collar workers from across the UAE, who, according to the organisers, will “weave a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.”

“The event (also) shines a spotlight on the dynamic participation of Indian schools and student groups, designed to root the young firmly in their heritage, while actively encouraging their participation in the nation's progress,” organisers added.

“Ahlan Modi is not just an event, it is a celebration of unity in diversity, resonating across borders,” noted PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty.

February 11,2024

Palestinians in Rafah, in which more than half of the Gaza Strip's population have been forced to seek refuge from an ongoing genocidal Israeli war, vow to remain in the city, despite the imminent threat of an all-out Israeli assault.

More than one million people have fled to the southern Gaza city amid the October 7-present war that has so far killed around 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military on Friday to prepare to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation against the city. Aid organizations, however, say such a move will be nearly impossible to fulfill, given the scale of devastation elsewhere in Gaza, and the huge numbers of people trapped in the besieged area.

In a statement on Saturday, Palestinians in the city asserted that "we will not leave Rafah under any circumstances. We have decided to either die here or return to our homes victorious when the war has stopped."

"We will not leave Rafah. And we will die standing tall. Either victory... or martyrdom," they said.

"On behalf of every displaced person and on behalf of the people of Rafah, we call on all world powers to act forcefully to curb the aggression, stop the massacres, and prevent the Rafah catastrophe."

Philippa Greer, head of Legal Office at UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, posted on X, underlining the appalling humanitarian condition in the city.

"1.4 million people are amassed in deteriorating conditions, many displaced multiple times," she said, underlining that "the population has already endured intolerable pain, suffering, hunger & fear," and noting that the city suffered from "acute shortages of shelter, clean water, food & medicine."

