Israel unleashes violence in West Bank killing 1, injuring 150 Palestinians

News Network
July 4, 2021

Ramallah, July 4: The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.

Fierce clashes have broken out between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against an illegal settlement outpost near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, leaving dozens of the Palestinians injured.

The violence erupted after Friday prayers when Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters calling for the removal of Eviatar settlement outpost on Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal rounds and stun grenades at Palestinians, injuring 150 protesters, of whom seven were hospitalized for being shot in the head while the others were treated at the scene.

WAFA said an ambulance was also hit by a teargas canister and another 79 protesters sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

The illegal Eviatar settlement outpost near Nablus has become one of the focal points of clashes between settlers backed by regime forces and the Palestinians.

On Thursday, a human rights organization called on Israel to immediately implement a court order to evacuate extremist settlers from the outpost.

At least five Palestinians were recently shot dead by Israeli troops as they protested the appropriation of more than five acres of their land - previously used for the cultivation of olives - for the construction of the Israeli settlement of Eviatar.

The Israeli authorities have decided to turn Eviatar into a military base. But the Beita town residents have rejected the decision and pledged to continue their protests until the outpost is removed.
Tensions have reached boiling point as Israeli settlers continue their expropriation of Palestinian land, in some cases defying Israeli authorities by refusing to evacuate land that Palestinians depend on for their livelihoods.

However, decades of successive Israeli regimes' economic and political support for the settler movement, including prevarication and indifference to illegal outposts, have emboldened the settlers.

Villages in the occupied West Bank often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscations, house demolitions, and Israeli settlements. Israeli forces usually respond to the protests with disproportionate violence.

Israeli forces attack protesters in Silwan

In a separate development on Friday, Israeli forces stormed the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem al-Quds and attacked Palestinians holding a sit-in protest in solidarity with the owners of 17 houses threatened with displacement.

Local media said dozens of Palestinians sustained suffocation from gas inhalation as a result of the violent assault.

The Palestinian properties in the Silwan neighborhood, which has for years been targeted by illegal Israeli settler organizations, are claimed by Israeli extremists backed by Ateret Cohanim, a right-wing foundation that works to strengthen Jewish presence in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

News Network
June 27,2021

New Delhi, June 27: Fuel prices rose again across the country on Sunday. Petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 98.46 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is now priced at Rs 88.90 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 104.56 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 96.42.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Petrol is above Rs 100 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Petrol costs Rs 101.75 in Bengaluru and diesel costs Rs 94.25.

Rajasthan continues to see high rates, with petrol costing Rs 105.18 and diesel at Rs 97.99.

The hike on Sunday is the 31st increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices have climbed on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude soared past the $75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019. 

News Network
July 2,2021

Gaza, July 2: Israel said its fighter jets targeted a weapons manufacturing site in the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday in the latest unrest since a ceasefire ended May’s attacks.

Security sources with Hamas said the raids hit training sites and no casualties were reported.

The Israeli army spokesperson stated that the air raid came in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip towards the surrounding Israeli settlements.

“In response to the arson balloons fired towards Israeli territory today, [military] fighter jets struck … a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terror organisation,” the statement said.

There was no immediate indication as to which Gaza-based group was responsible for the balloon launch, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for any action.

It was the third time Israel has carried out air attacks in Gaza since the end of the 11-day offensive it launched in the blockaded territory in May this year.

The conflict killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, according to Gaza authorities.

In Israel, 13 people, including two children, were killed by rockets fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

Egyptian and international mediators have been trying to shore up the informal ceasefire that ended the most recent war.

In recent days, Israel has eased restrictions to allow in Qatar-funded fuel, extended Gaza’s fishing zone and permitted increased cross-border commerce.

There have been multiple flare-ups since the ceasefire, including a series of balloon launches last month. Israel has responded with air strikes.

Following an exchange of fire on June 18, Israeli army chief ordered forces to be ready “for a variety of scenarios including a resumption of hostilities”.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, after Hamas – which was democratically elected the year before – took control of the coastal enclave.

At least two million people – half of them under the age of 18 – live in the territory, one of the world’s most densely populated area, in dire humanitarian conditions. 

News Network
June 19,2021

Dubai, June 19: The government of Dubai in the UAE Saturday announced relaxation of travel restrictions from countries including India. The UAE, in late April, had closed its borders for travellers from India. This had come in the backdrop of the surge in number of Covid-19 cases in India during the second wave of the pandemic.

What are the conditions?

The Dubai government has relaxed restrictions for travel from India, Nigeria and South Africa with effect from June 23. With regard to travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai. There are four vaccines approved by the UAE government — Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

RT-PCR needed?

Eligible passengers travelling from India to Dubai should also present a negative test certificate from an RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure; UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement. Furthermore, passengers travelling to Dubai from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai. They must also undergo another RT-PCR test on arrival in Dubai. In addition, following arrival, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted from institutional quarantine. Notably, only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted.

Key points

>> Entry will be permitted to residents who have received two doses of UAE-approved vaccines.

>> All travellers are also required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted.

>> Only QR coded PCR test result certificates are accepted.

>> All passengers must take a rapid PCR test 4 hours prior to flight departure.

>> All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport.

>> Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted.

