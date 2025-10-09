Israel warns north Gaza remains a ‘combat zone’; bombardment continues despite cease-fire

The Israeli military has warned Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza, as it carries out fresh airstrikes across the blockaded territory despite a newly announced ceasefire meant to halt the genocidal war.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that the area north of Wadi Gaza - the valley dividing the central and northern regions of the war-torn territory- remains “a dangerous combat zone.”

He stressed that Israeli troops continue to encircle Gaza City, warning that returning to the area poses a severe risk as the area is “still considered a dangerous combat zone.”

Adraee further urged Palestinians to stay away from northern Gaza and from locations where Israeli forces are active across the territory, including its southern and eastern parts, until further official guidance is issued.

“For your safety, refrain from returning north or approaching areas where [Israeli forces] are stationed and operating throughout the sector, including in the south and east of the sector, until official instructions are issued,” he stressed.

Despite reports of a ceasefire deal, Israel continues its military assaults across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes targeted western Gaza City, hitting at least one home in the Shati refugee camp, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Furthermore, Israeli forces detonated an explosive-laden armored vehicle near residential areas in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reached a deal on Wednesday evening through indirect negotiations in Egypt. The agreement is aimed at ending two years of genocide in the Gaza Strip based on a proposal forwarded by US President Donald Trump.

The Gaza civil defense agency also reported several strikes on the territory after the announcement of the peace deal.

“Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza,” said one of the agency’s officials, Mohammed al-Mughayyir, citing “a series of intense airstrikes” on Gaza City.

The regime launched the genocide on October 7, 2023, after a historic operation staged by Gaza’s resistance fighters against the occupied Palestinian territories. Al-Aqsa Flood saw the fighters storm Israeli bases and take hundreds of Zionists captive.

More than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since then.