  2. Israel warns north Gaza remains a ‘combat zone’; bombardment continues despite cease-fire

Israel warns north Gaza remains a ‘combat zone’; bombardment continues despite cease-fire

October 9, 2025

The Israeli military has warned Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza, as it carries out fresh airstrikes across the blockaded territory despite a newly announced ceasefire meant to halt the genocidal war.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that the area north of Wadi Gaza - the valley dividing the central and northern regions of the war-torn territory- remains “a dangerous combat zone.”

He stressed that Israeli troops continue to encircle Gaza City, warning that returning to the area poses a severe risk as the area is “still considered a dangerous combat zone.”

Adraee further urged Palestinians to stay away from northern Gaza and from locations where Israeli forces are active across the territory, including its southern and eastern parts, until further official guidance is issued.

“For your safety, refrain from returning north or approaching areas where [Israeli forces] are stationed and operating throughout the sector, including in the south and east of the sector, until official instructions are issued,” he stressed.

Despite reports of a ceasefire deal, Israel continues its military assaults across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes targeted western Gaza City, hitting at least one home in the Shati refugee camp, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Furthermore, Israeli forces detonated an explosive-laden armored vehicle near residential areas in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reached a deal on Wednesday evening through indirect negotiations in Egypt. The agreement is aimed at ending two years of genocide in the Gaza Strip based on a proposal forwarded by US President Donald Trump.

The Gaza civil defense agency also reported several strikes on the territory after the announcement of the peace deal.

“Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza,” said one of the agency’s officials, Mohammed al-Mughayyir, citing “a series of intense airstrikes” on Gaza City.

The regime launched the genocide on October 7, 2023, after a historic operation staged by Gaza’s resistance fighters against the occupied Palestinian territories. Al-Aqsa Flood saw the fighters storm Israeli bases and take hundreds of Zionists captive.

 More than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since then. 

October 8,2025

Mangaluru: The suspension of direct flights between Mangaluru and Muscat has sparked widespread concern among expatriates, who say the move has caused major inconvenience to passengers and families on both ends. Several community associations have now written to the government, political leaders, and airlines, urging immediate restoration of the service.

In a letter addressed to various stakeholders — including Air India Express (AIE), which operated the route — Shashidhar Shetty Mallar, representing the coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod community in Oman, said the decision to withdraw direct flights has brought “immense hardship” to thousands of travelers.

“The worst affected are pregnant women, mothers with infants, and elderly dependents, who now face long and stressful transits through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kannur,” Mallar wrote. “Families travelling for medical or emergency reasons also require direct connectivity. We urge the airline to reinstate Muscat–Mangaluru direct flights at the earliest.”

Mallar noted that Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has already taken up the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while Gopal Chinayya Shetty, a Mumbai-based former MP and Mangaluru native, has assured to discuss the matter with Tata Group officials, who own Air India Express.

“We have received a positive response regarding the resumption of services and are hopeful that direct flights will restart soon,” Mallar said.

He added that Air India Express had operated direct Muscat–Mangaluru flights for over 15 years, during which they enjoyed high occupancy and consistent demand. “The service was discontinued abruptly, likely due to a miscalculated assessment. Even two weekly flights would greatly ease the burden on passengers,” he said.

The stoppage has also affected professional groups and event travelers. Loyd Rego, a member of a brass band troupe scheduled to perform in Oman, said that his 20-member team now faces six-hour layovers in Mumbai on both legs of the journey. “With direct flights, we could have saved not just money but also valuable time,” he said.

October 8,2025

Mangaluru: City police on Tuesday seized e-cigarettes and related items worth ₹9.72 lakh from a shop in Lalbagh that was allegedly selling and supplying banned tobacco products. Three persons, including the shop owner, have been booked in connection with the case.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that acting on a credible tip-off, a team led by Barke Police Inspector Mohan Kottari, along with a PSI and other personnel, raided the establishment. The shop was reportedly selling banned e-cigarettes, Indian and foreign cigarette brands without proper authorisation, and hookah equipment to the public, including youth.

During the raid, police seized 847 e-cigarettes of various brands worth ₹4.43 lakh, 10 packs (412 boxes) and 86 packs of Indian and foreign cigarettes without the mandatory 85% health warnings worth ₹5.09 lakh, and 25 hookah devices valued at ₹20,500.

Cases have been registered at Barke Police Station against Santosh (32) of Bantwal taluk, Ibrahim Irshad (33) of Kudroli, Mangaluru, and Shivu Deshkodi, the shop owner. The trio has been booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and Section 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015. Investigation is underway.

