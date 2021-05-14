Israeli air raids destroy 31 Palestinian schools, a health facility in Gaza

  1. Home
May 14, 2021

Gaza City, May 14: At least 31 Palestinian schools attended by 24,000 children and a health facility in Gaza have been damaged by Israeli air raids, according to ‘Save the Children’.

The charity organisation said all schooling had been suspended due to the violence.

“We keep telling my young daughter and son that the heavy shelling is celebrations, fireworks, what a joke! We resort to different ways to distract their attention from this awful atmosphere but all are in vain,” said Ibrahim Abu Sobeih, Save the Children’s Gaza field manager.

UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also admitted that Israeli air raids have destroyed or severely damaged more than 200 housing units in the Gaza Strip, while dozens of schools have sustained damages.

The agency said the escalation has been having an impact on access to water, sanitation, healthcare and the COVID-19 response.

It noted that the North Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant was still not operational affecting an estimated 250,000 people’s access to clean drinking water. Another 230,000 people from Gaza City and Khan Younis have limited access to piped water due to increasing power cuts and the damages to the networks, according to OCHA.

Israel continued on Friday to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed and more than 830 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire, with locals reporting that that the Strip had experienced its “most violent” night.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

Agencies
May 1,2021

Sydney, May 1: Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.

The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home.

The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.

"The government does not make these decisions lightly," Hunt said." However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level."

The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.

India's coronavirus death count passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million as virulent new strains have combined with "super-spreader" events such as political rallies and religious festivals.

Neela Janakiramanan, an Australian surgeon with family in India said the decision to "criminalise" Australians returning from India was disproportionate and overly punitive.

"Indian-Australians are seeing this as a racist policy because we are being treated different than people from other countries who have had similar waves of infection like the U.S., the UK and Europe. It is very hard to feel anything other than targeted as an ethnic group."

Human rights groups also voiced indignation at the ban, suggesting the government's focus should be on improving its quarantine system, not on punishment.

"This is an outrageous response. Australians have a right of return to their own country," Human Rights Watch's Australia director, Elaine Pearson said in a statement.

"The government should be looking for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India, instead of focusing their efforts on prison sentences and harsh punishments."

Australia, which has no community transmissions, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India until mid-May. However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned via Doha.

Tuesday's move had left over 9,000 Australians stranded in India, 650 of whom are registered as vulnerable, officials said.

Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths. 

News Network
May 14,2021

Dubai, May 14: The Consulate General of India in Dubai issued a slew of new guidelines for Overseas Citizens of India.

According to an official tweet, the new instructions pertain to the re-issuance of OCI cards due to the issuance of new foreign passports to OCI cardholders.

“There is no requirement of re-issuance of an OCI card each time a new passport is issued to a foreigner up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age,” the notice said.

OCI cards would only need to be re-issued when a new passport is issued for the cardholder after completion of 20 years of age.

Cardholders are also required to “upload an online copy of the new passport and latest photo each time a new passport is issued” within three months of receiving the new passport. Foreign or foreign-origin spouses of an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder are also required to do the same, along with a “declaration on subsisting of marriage, a copy of the Indian passport of the Indian spouse/passport and OCI Card of the OCI cardholder spouse.”

Modifications to the OCI Miscellaneous Services portal to implement the decisions are expected to be launched by the end of May. Therefore, cardholders will have to wait for the update before they can submit for any applications to re-issue their OCI card. The service will be provided for free. 

News Network
May 5,2021

Dubai, May 5: UAE authorities have urged the public, especially youngsters, to refrain from the use of fireworks and firecrackers to ensure their safety. Traders have also been warned against the illegal dealing and display of fireworks and firecrackers.

The Public Prosecution issued a warning on social media platforms ahead of the upcoming Eid-al-Fitr celebrations, as the sale of firecrackers, which is an illegal activity, increases during the annual festival.

An awareness film has been posted on the public prosecution’s official Twitter handle, which urged the public to abide by the UAE's laws against the use of fireworks and to avoid legal accountability, including fines of up to Dh100,000 (around Rs 20.13 lakh)

“Pursuant to the Federal Decree-Law No 17 of 2019 on arms, ammunition, explosives, military hardware and hazardous material, explosives may consist of a chemically pure compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to predisposing factors, such as a stimulating force in the production of pressure and heat at a certain speed that leads to affecting or damaging the surroundings,” said the authorities.

Officials said the display of fireworks is also illegal, as they are considered to be an explosive material.

Citing Article 3 of the Federal Decree-Law, they said the acquisition, possession, transport, carriage, manufacturing, and repair of explosives or explosive devices is prohibited without regulatory approval.

“Under Article 54, any person trading in, importing, exporting, or manufacturing firecrackers or getting them into or out of the country without a licence, shall be imprisoned for not less than one year and be fined not less than Dh100,000 or either of the said punishments,” officers said.

Abu Dhabi Police have consistently issued warnings regarding the dangers of firecrackers and urged parents to control their children and prevent them from using these hazardous materials during the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

Police warned that fireworks are risky for youngsters and can cause serious injuries and urged parents to monitor their children and prevent them from using hazardous explosive materials.

"Firecrackers can cause serious burns if misused, and their toxic fumes can also pose a danger to children," said the police.

"Fireworks can potentially cause physical damage as well as environmental pollution," the police added.

Officers said illegal use of firecrackers also leads to disorder in the streets and neighbourhoods. 

