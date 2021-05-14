Israeli air raids destroy 31 Palestinian schools, a health facility in Gaza

Gaza City, May 14: At least 31 Palestinian schools attended by 24,000 children and a health facility in Gaza have been damaged by Israeli air raids, according to ‘Save the Children’.

The charity organisation said all schooling had been suspended due to the violence.

“We keep telling my young daughter and son that the heavy shelling is celebrations, fireworks, what a joke! We resort to different ways to distract their attention from this awful atmosphere but all are in vain,” said Ibrahim Abu Sobeih, Save the Children’s Gaza field manager.

UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also admitted that Israeli air raids have destroyed or severely damaged more than 200 housing units in the Gaza Strip, while dozens of schools have sustained damages.

The agency said the escalation has been having an impact on access to water, sanitation, healthcare and the COVID-19 response.

It noted that the North Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant was still not operational affecting an estimated 250,000 people’s access to clean drinking water. Another 230,000 people from Gaza City and Khan Younis have limited access to piped water due to increasing power cuts and the damages to the networks, according to OCHA.

Israel continued on Friday to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed and more than 830 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire, with locals reporting that that the Strip had experienced its “most violent” night.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel.